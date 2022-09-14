Why it is better to prevent fraud than prosecute it
Granny used to say, “An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure.” Like most of Granny’s homilies, I appreciate it more in my old age. Consider this an attempt to cut through the cloud of flying manure about “election fraud.” I’m a professional computer geek who has been active in politics since 1989, so I do have some qualifications.
When possible, unscrupulous people will cheat at anything, including elections. Preventing the cheating through good, open, clear and transparent processes is a much better use of energy than trying to prosecute people after the fact. The main reason for this is that the crime is almost instantly done and over, while the investigation, etc. can take years.
Proprietary compiled computer programs are impossible to verify regardless of what anyone says. Read that sentence again if you don’t understand it. It is absolutely true. “Belief” isn’t relevant here. Computer programs are written by programmers in a human readable language. They are converted into language readable only by the machine. “Compiled” programs are the machine readable versions of those programs only. A programmer can hide any sort or sorts of tricks and or cheats in his program and a person with the compiled code cannot detect them unless they happen to be watching at the critical moment and note the misbehavior.
Computer people have a solution to this problem. It is called “open source”. With open source software, anyone can read the human version of the program and verify the instructions. If then, the program must be compiled, anyone can compile it and compare that compiled “image” to the delivered product. Paying a programmer to read and verify the program is only good if that programmer is honest as well as competent.
The programs on the internet that you use daily are awash with betrayal. Websites and apps have all manner of tracking and scamming software written into them. Most people don’t know or care until they have been “bitten” by some scam.
Now like most “wedge issues” this one has become a fertile place for verbal manure: “election denier” is a well crafted propaganda phrase to bolster one point of view in the normal manipulative fashion. “Belief” that there is fraud, is another. The nation is large. Where and when are critical, but lacking. But worse, is the use of “secret” mechanism hidden from public view. To my mind, using secret stuff and destroying transparency are admissions of malfeasance, but that is not proof of anything except actions that I consider to be at least unwise.
Like most things political, the garden food buries any possibility of real understanding and meaningful solution. And that is really good for miscreants on any side of the issue.
GENE DREHER
Grand Junction
Putting a band-aid on the wounded soul of America
America organized a lot of service projects this year around 9/11. We certainly have sufficient natural disasters to warrant these efforts. But is this level and type of citizenship going to get it done for the year? Are bottles of water and homeless hygiene kits going to get America back on track again?
What about social disasters going unanswered? We have flooding in family solidarity; drought in education and knowledge; inflation in crime and licentiousness; famine in financial stability and civility; fire in addiction and debt spending; hurricanes in physical and mental health.
What kind of plastic containers can we put solutions to these problems in? Our special memorial day efforts increase our band-aid output, but leave the soul of our country still wounded.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Why should Colorado cut water use instead of L.A.?
Would somebody explain to me why we in Colorado have to cut back on water usage so the fat cats in Las Vegas and Hollywood can fill their pools, casinos in Las Vegas can have huge water fountains and the Los Angeles Rams can have a big lake outside their stadium? It sure doesn’t make any sense to me. Maybe someone can explain it to me in 100 words or less. This is not agriculture, what this is frivolous waste of water that goes nowhere, but evaporates into the sky.
RIK BERGETHON
Grand Junction
Suggested reading for Rep. Boebert on forest fires
Regarding Representative Boebert’s ad for reelection, she reports about the dead trees in the forests and how dangerous they are. Perhaps her team need up to date information about forest fires. I suggest the book Land on Fire by Gary Ferguson who is an Indiana University graduate and an interpretive naturalist for the U.S. Forest Service.