Pramenko undermines his cause by misleading
While I’m a supporter of Dr. Michael Pramenko’s concept of cannabis with a cause, directing profits from sales to support community improvement, I’m not a fan of misleading comparisons to make the case.
He states that Colorado’s “marijuana shops now outnumber Starbucks and McDonald’s stores combined.” This is true only if lumping retail and medical marijuana shops together. Furthermore, it’s misleading to compare the entire cannabis industry with individual brands representing two much larger industries.
Before he complains that the cannabis industry has used “deceptive and friendly ‘data’ ” to support marijuana legalization, Dr. Pramenko should examine his own rhetoric.
CHARLIE QUIMBY
Grand Junction
Price on carbon improves health of planet and people
Last week, more than 200 medical journals worldwide issued a joint statement calling climate change the greatest threat to global public health. The editorial, which appeared in medical journals including “The Lancet,” “The New England Journal of Medicine,” and the “British Medical Journal” asserts that the world can’t wait for the COVID-19 pandemic to end before addressing climate change. Furthermore, the health-care costs of fossil fuel air pollution alone costs our economy an estimated $188 billion every year, and poor air quality caused by pollution is responsible for as many as 1 in 10 American deaths each year, with thousands more are sickened.
The fastest and most effective climate change solution endorsed by economists and scientists alike is accomplished by placing a price on carbon pollution at its sources. Thankfully, according to Bloomberg, The Hill, and NBC, the Senate Finance Committee is discussing such an action in the budget reconciliation process.
A robust price on carbon would help get us back to clear skies and more normal temperatures across Colorado, and would ensure that America meets its targets to prevent the worst impacts of climate change. In addition, a carbon pricing policy will improve health and save a projected 4.5 million lives over the next 50 years, all while dropping our greenhouse gas emissions and other pollution quickly.
Over the last few weeks, concerned citizens have made more than 65,000 emails and phone calls to President Biden and members of Congress (including Sen. Bennet, Sen. Hickenlooper, and Rep. Boebert) asking them to support a price on carbon. I urge my fellow constituents to do the same.
AARON HOFFMAN
Grand Junction
We’ve seen a split Western Slope before in redistricting
In the 1971 congressional redistricting of Colorado, the Western Slope was split north and south, as is a present proposal. For the next decade, our congressman was first Jim Johnson of Fort Collins, then Hank Brown of Greeley. They were both active and responsible representatives, but representing western Colorado was not their primary focus.
BARCLAY JAMESON
Grand Junction
Haitz brings ‘tempered stewardship’ to D51 board
I am proud to support Andrea Haitz for the District 51 school board. I have known Andrea professionally for a decade. Andrea is a mom and a lover of children first, and an aspiring public servant second. She will bring a hard-working, problem solving and goal-oriented approach from her successful small business to address the problems facing D51. Her calm and caring demeanor will be an asset to the board and the important decisions they must make. As a parent of two, I hope that Mesa County will join me in protecting our children’s future by placing them under Andrea’s tempered stewardship.
JEFF McCLOSKEY
Grand Junction
Mahre dedicated to safety, opportunity for all pupils
I highly endorse Trish Mahre for District 51 school board as she seeks retention for her current position in District C. Her current work history on the school board shows her dedication to the safety and opportunities for all of our students. She has dedicated her life to public serve as evident in her position as chief deputy district attorney but also in her work to improve our community continually.
Trish attended all D51 schools growing up here. She is a big proponent of educational opportunities, seeking to make people whole and pursue whatever drives them! She has been an active board member of Community Concerts of the Grand Valley for many years and has truly shown her love and support of the arts! She has also supported the arts in School District 51. Both of her sons were encouraged and developed their talents in music and theater as well as having high academic goals. We are grateful for Trish’s influence and involvement in improving the Grand Valley and especially our schools!
Please vote to re-elect Trish Mahre for District C on our School Board!
BOBBI ALPHA
Grand Junction