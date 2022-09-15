The reasons to celebrate the Constitution’s anniversary
George Washington said it was “little short of a miracle.” John Adams called it “the greatest single effort of national deliberation that the world has even seen.”
And yet the collaborative process that forged the U.S. Constitution, which turns 235 on Sept. 17, often goes uncelebrated. In just 100 days during 1787, representatives from 12 state delegations came together for the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. Starting with several existing documents, including the Articles of Confederation and the Declaration of Independence, convention delegates debated many ideas from many different people holding differing views of what the new government should look like. They agreed, however, that this new nation should be independent — an agreement that led to the famous wording in the Constitution’s Preamble: “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution of the United States.”
Between May and September, 1787, Constitutional Convention delegates worked in secrecy to hammer out the ground-breaking document using just 4,440 words — roughly the length of seven typical newspaper op-ed articles. It is the oldest and shortest written constitution of any major government in the world.
While 55 men (yes, all men) contributed to the U.S. Constitution’s content, only 39 signed it on Sept. 17. Some refused to sign because they wanted to add a bill of rights to protect citizens. Two years later, Congress sent to state legislatures twelve proposed amendments. The first two dealt with Congressional representation and pay and were therefore considered separately; the remaining ten were adopted by the states to become the Bill of Rights in 1791.
Between 1795 and 1992, 17 more amendments were ratified.
The U.S. Constitution has stood the test of 235 years, and still affects our lives today. For example, it’s the reason our right to vote can’t be “denied or abridged on account of race, color or previous condition of servitude.” It’s the reason we can worship in any way we choose, speak and write freely, access a free press, gather in a group, take part in a protest and protect ourselves from self-incrimination. And these are all reasons for celebration.
LOIS LEACH
League of Women Voters,
Mesa County
The danger of following California’s lead on climate
Isn’t it great how smart the leader of California is? Requesting the people to greatly reduce their use of electricity! It’s too bad all of their cars out there aren’t electric, then they could see that the power grid can not handle the demand.
Coupled with that, the failure of the Governor of California?! He still doesn’t have the smarts to clean up the dead trees in their forests?! How great it’s going to be when the so called leader here in Colorado follows in his footsteps. Good job all you green people.
“This planet is a very dangerous place. Not because of what the evil people, but because the good people that do nothing to stop them,” a quote from Albert Einstein.
As the great thinker Earl Pitts says “Wake up America.”
If we don’t start coming together, all of the people, this great nation will be gone and the younger generation will live in a socialistic country.
ROBERT BROWN
Clifton
Most of us are moderates, we need to show up to vote
I’m tired of candidates that say they’re fighting for us. I want someone who will work for us.
I’m tired of candidates whose only action is to oppose the opposition and offer no real resolutions. I’m tired of candidates who don’t really represent their constituents (Mesa County is a third Republican, a third Democrat and a third Independents) but only their personal beliefs.
Most people are moderates and want real solutions to real problems not name calling and hot air.
Be a radical moderate and vote.
JILL BREMAN
Grand Junction
Why we need to support
pro-democracy candidates
Return to your values and look for candidates that support our democracy. Yes, I’m a proud independent that leans towards the Democratic party, but has supported John McCain and Gerald Ford in the past. I look to the man not the party. In the present Republican party, I find nothing to support.
Democracy requires persuasion rather than compulsion. Find values that the majority supports and you win in elections that are open to all. Gerrymandering and voter suppression is not persuasion, but rather fascism.
DANIEL HARRIS
Fruita