Access to public land at stake in GarCo road case
Though placed on page 3, and somewhat lost in the immediacy of the COVID news, it was heartening to see the outcome of litigation involving access to public lands brought by Garfield County. At issue is the public’s right to use a roadway long recognized as public (Garfield County Road 200) to access thousands of acres of public ground. Though some might find this battle an isolated incident, it is rather a situation repeated time and again across the western U.S., as monied private entities buy strategic parcels and deny the general public admission.
The disingenuous, smoke and mirrors defense of the High Lonesome Ranch has attempted to paint these aggrieved land owners as “conservationists,” when in fact they enrich themselves by soliciting wealthy hunters to wander the now “private” public lands behind their locked gates. There is little defense for High Lonesome when public roads are shown both on the deed, and noted in the title insurance policy. As any legal basis for locked gates has withered away, the ranch’s attorneys have been reduced to high dudgeon, claiming they alone are the source of “responsible land management.” Kudos to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals for some clear-headed decision-making.
DAVID HOFFMAN
Grand Junction
Some rights don’t square with doing what’s right
I’m old, and been around for a long time — from a child during World War II to today’s society.
In those days people were all about not just themselves, but their neighbors, their coworkers, and society. We banded together for what was best for society.
Sure, there were people on both sides of issues, but in the long run, we did what was right. Today, things are different. It’s all about “ME.” Sure, we might not be in total agreement, but we did what was best for our community as a whole. But not anymore. As a man said to me many years ago, “You might have the right, but that doesn’t make it right.”
We could knock this COVID virus out easily if we all got vaccinated. All those conspiracy theories about the after-effects of the vaccine are just that — no facts to back it up. Have you ever noticed how conspiracy theorists have lots of hot air to spew, but never any facts to back them up? It’s all “well, I heard,” “well someone told me.” And then there is the media, both sides are guilty of one-sided reporting but some spew quotes they know aren’t true. Many years ago there was a movie about newspapers. One line stood out. “It only has to be true today. We can print a retraction tomorrow.” Now, they don’t even bother with the retraction. To all of you who won’t get vaccinated just because it’s your right, if you care about your family, your neighbors, your community, STAY HOME.
STEVEN SHIDELER
Grand Junction
Vote for GJHS bond and vote to strengthen economy
The Grand Junction High School that my father graduated from in 1980 and my sister couldn’t attend for two weeks during 2007’s catastrophic flood should have expired long ago. Yet, in 2019, 53% of Mesa County residents failed to pass bond measure 4A to build a new Grand Junction High School. The worst impact from the bond’s narrow failure was on our local economy. Local businesses work hard to court employees and other companies to relocate here. When candidates with families see a school at the heart of our city that has been evaluated by experts to be a safety risk and a black hole of future taxpayer-funded repairs, they forego Grand Junction for towns with better schools.
COVID-19 has been a reminder of how valuable safe, in-person learning is for kids and parents. Most of us would balk at working from a dingy, crumbling building, yet we send our high schoolers to one to prepare for their future. Many of you voted against Measure 4A in 2019, but when a new proposition arrives on our ballot this November, understand you cannot afford this again. A new school is costly, yes, but more cost efficient than sinking tax money into years of mounting repairs. The estimated cost per median household for a new Grand Junction High School is $5 a month, a tiny price us to pay for an investment that will truly strengthen our local economy.
A “no” vote this November says to our children and grandchildren that we don’t value preparing them for college or employment. A “yes” vote this November costs just $5 a month and will pay dividends educating Grand Junction’s next generation of customers, employees, and business leaders.
When is the last time you paid so little to do so much?
MARYGRACE PRINSTER
Grand Junction