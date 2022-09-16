Way to go on restoration of historic Stranges Grocery
Go, go Kevin and SueAnn (Tinsley) on your restoration of the former Stranges Grocery Store at 226 Pitkin Avenue. And thanks for the update Nathan (Deal).
If I remember correctly, and I may not, that was the original location of Marmot Mountain Works, the now internationally famous company. I bought my first sleeping bag from them in the ‘70s when I was in high school.
KEVIN K. VANGUNDY
Palisade
Despite Biden’s hateful speech, MAGA means hope
Two weeks ago, President Biden made a speech which could have been produced by Adolph Hitler’s favorite filmmaker, Leni Riefenstahl, straight down to the lurid red backlighting. The only thing missing was the torch light marching and book burnings.
I had been waiting all week for our local leader against extremism to make some sort of stance against the hateful rhetoric spewing from the President’s mouth. Instead, we were greeted with Jim Spehar reinforcing the rhetoric.
It was the most hateful speech that I can recall from a president in my lifetime. The Great Uniter proceeded to divide this country leading into the midterm elections.
I am not sure how anyone can hate the idea of Make America Great Again, but President Biden sure does.
Here is what MAGA means to me and many Republicans whom President Biden showed so much hate towards:
MAGA means strong schools and a revamped education system with the parents taking an active part in the system.
We know what the left thinks, that they are not our children. Under Biden and his supporters, the National Teachers Unions, we have seen the damage caused by the enforced closures of schools — 7% drop in math and 5% drop in reading.
MAGA means energy independence and an all of the above energy policy.
We know what the left wants, $5 gasoline and electric cars, even though the grid cannot handle it.
MAGA means fighting 8% inflation (higher than that in Colorado) and making life affordable for the lower and middle class.
We know what the left believes: spend the country into economic oblivion. Just the latest spendorama is the student loan bailout, where the hard working middle class is being forced to pay off the loans of lawyers and doctors.
MAGA means fighting crime and protecting the victims.
We see the left and their beliefs in the goings on in Memphis recently. Two horrific crimes committed by criminals who should have still been in prison, but were part of the early release mania led by leftist DA’s and courts.
MAGA means this and so much more. Look at the Republican Commitment to Colorado. It is what we stand for in this election. We and our candidates stand for hope in this election.
All the left is going to run on is hatred.
Hope versus hatred. Your choice Colorado.
KEVIN MCCARNEY
Mesa County Republican Party, Chairman
Small businesses need help to compete as they grow
Small businesses like mine have battled a number of challenges in the last two years, from which they are still recovering. We’ve seen a number of initiatives that have failed to reach the smallest of businesses, and the pandemic has only widened the opportunity gap between big business and Main Street. One way lawmakers can help level the playing field for small businesses is through the enactment of policies that promote fair competition practices such as the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICO).
Small businesses are known for their resiliency and determination to rise above challenges, especially in Colorado. They are the driving force behind our local economy, but the challenge of competing with larger businesses has hindered innovation and growth. A recent Small Business Majority survey found that a majority of small business owners (83%) believe that larger companies have the resources to take small businesses’ creative ideas, mass produce them, and drown them out with their market power.
Scaling or starting small businesses shouldn’t be a battle. But it is a battle when giants like Google and Amazon use their vast resources to their advantage and push out small businesses from the market altogether. I know firsthand how challenging it is for local small businesses to break into markets, which is why my business actively works to provide tools and guidance to help other small business owners grow sustainably and equitably. Here is where legislators across the country can step in. The AICO aims to put rules and restrictions in place so that corporate giants cannot give preference to their own products over their competitors —
in this case, our community of small businesses.
If lawmakers truly want our nation’s job creators to thrive, they must step up and pass legislation that will promote fair competition practices for all.
JESSI BURG
Delta
Level playing field for clean, American-made goods
The first week of meteorological fall in Western Colorado was less than the crisp sweater weather we had been anticipating, with temperatures back over 100, and wildfire smoke back in the Grand Valley. That’s life in a climate hot-spot, but fortunately we are starting to make headway against climate change.
Whether your feelings about the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) are positive or negative, there is good news for our climate, and the Grand Valley, within it. From lower electricity costs to various programs to increase use of solar, wind, nuclear and hydrogen power, to large rebates to help cover the cost of energy-saving heat pumps, induction cooktops, and water heaters, there are lots of benefits to average consumers. The Valley’s farmers and ranchers, who are at the forefront of important climate solutions, can also benefit through money for conservation and financing for projects to help store carbon in soil, reduce methane, and for sustainable fertilizer and crop rotation methods.
The IRA was passed to clean up the air here at home, but we must continue to work on the problems that the bill does not address, particularly the production of heat-trapping gases from other countries that continue to warm the planet for all of us.
We should level the playing field for clean American products by imposing a fee on imported products from nations that release more pollution in their manufacturing process, called a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM). This would send a strong message to high-polluting countries to follow our lead, or pay to do business. I urge Representative Boebert, Senator Bennet, and Senator HIckenlooper to support federal policy that does just that.
AARON HOFFMAN
Grand Junction