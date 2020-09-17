Are pot shops really a pressing issue?
I read with great interest the article about the city forum regarding pot and whether to authorize cannabis sales here in the city or make it a ballot issue.
I must admit, I learned some things. Pot shops are simply cannabis dispensaries — sounds more acceptable. Also that cannabis is a valid substitute for opioid treatment and also a good treatment for tennis elbow. Who knew! One advocate even suggested we should think of city legalization of sales as a good “economic stimulus.”
Another stated we need this as a revenue source to provide more programs for our youth. In other words, “let’s do it for the kids!” Quite frankly I was surprised no one suggested it might even reduce the traffic and accidents between here and De Beque involving all those people having to drive to and from the dispensaries there. To be fair it should be noted that others spoke out against the proposal.
The result was that City Council unanimously voted to form a working group to further study this. The odds are that the emphasis will be to look at it first as a revenue source and less as a negative impact on the character of our city which up to now has been resisted. Just say “no!” There are other more pressing issues to have a working forum for.
L.W. HUNLEY
Grand Junction
One reader wants tax savings, not benefits of progressive acts
I just finished reading Larry Ingram’s submission in the Sentinel praising progressive laws.
I’ll be more than happy to reimburse the federal treasury any money they have contributed to my family if they will send me a check refunding the tax dollars plus compounded interest.
My taxes have gone to pay government workers who are paid more than they are worth and their pensions.
If you haven’t figured it out yet, Social Security and Medicare are Ponzi schemes that will be out of money in a few years. What will you do then?
GARY MONTGOMERY
Grand Junction
We need experience and competence in Congress
The only thing worse than “too much government” is totally incompetent government.
Right now, we are caught up in a pandemic that has been made oh so much worse by incompetent elected officials and appointed officials. The last thing our Congressional District 3 needs is a completely naïve, inexperienced, uneducated representative in Washington, DC. The swarm of lobbyists there would eat her lunch.
Ms. Boebert runs a small restaurant with mixed results. She once catered an event at which 80 people got sick. She has ZERO experience in any type of government service. Compared to the years of legislative experience of Diane Mitsch Bush, Boebert is simply not ready this time around.
To represent us in the United States Congress, we need a lawmaker, not a lawbreaker. Ms. Boebert’s arrest record alone is troubling. Add that to her problematic record in food preparation and her suspended restaurant license and a picture emerges of a flashy but irresponsible young woman in over her head.
After a successful career in teaching, Diane Mitsch Bush served the citizens of Colorado in local government and then in the state Legislature. She is more than prepared to serve us, and our Western Slope interests, very well in Washington D.C.
DICK GILMORE
Delta
Boebert is fearless on all fronts, except before God
I have never publicly supported a candidate until now. I am tired of the status quo. I feel like the frog in the frying pan. The heat is becoming too much. I finally recognize the need to jump out. I am voting for Boebert because 1. She is a patriot not a politician. 2. She is a business owner not a bureaucrat. 3. She believes in hard work not welfare. 4. She is conservative not complacent. 5. She is a fearless freedom fighter. Most importantly, I will vote for her because she is a God-fearing Christian.
Lauren, may you be blessed in your quest to represent your fellow Western Slope Coloradans.
TRISH O’GRADY
SMSgt USAF, retired
Rifle
Boebert is a one-trick pony
Lauren Boebert is a one-trick pony. She’s fixated on the Second Amendment which is in no danger. With at least 393 million guns in circulation in the USA, no one should feel that their access to a weapon is in danger. This is the same fearmongering drummed up by the right when they have no answers to the problems that really threaten us such as climate change or COVID-19.
I, for one, want a representative that is prepared to deal with real issues. Diane Mitsch Bush has already dealt with problems confronting the Western Slope and indeed, the entire USA. Send her to Washington and sit back. Real results will be forthcoming.
Send Lauren Boebert back to photo ops with her pistol on her hip in front of her restaurant.
DANIEL HARRIS
Fruita
Will the real Diane Mitsch Bush please stand up?
Looking at Diane Mitsch Bush’s television ads would mislead voters into thinking she was a registered independent, despite her being the Democratic Party nominee for Congress.
Hearing Diane talk about healthcare in this election misleads voters into thinking she is a moderate policy maker on this important issue, but we now come to learn Diane spent years touting Bernie Sanders’ universal rationed government health care.
Astute voters will also recall that Diane refused to support the Jordan Cove pipeline during her last campaign debate at Club 20, which one can fairly easily conclude is the reason for her refusal to debate Lauren Boebert at Club 20 this time around.
It’s clear Diane Mitsch Bush is literally and figuratively trying to hide from voters in the hope that she can dupe us. It’s not working on this voter.
CORY ANDERSON
Grand Junction
Uncle Sam wearing a dunce cap is not a good look
Forget Uncle Sam’s tough stove hat, piercing eyes, and commanding hand. Now perched atop his blond pompadour he wears a red, white and blue conical dunce hat, and he gazes not at us but into the adoring mirror in his hand.
Trump has transformed the image of America. The Trump slogan “Make America Great Again” has become a tragic, hollow mockery. For in his shambolic mismanagement of the COVID-19 catastrophe, Trump has single-handedly done exactly the opposite — disgraced America.
For a century and a half America has been a pinnacle and paragon of strengths — of opportunity, practicality, industry, intelligence, productivity and expertise —the envy of the world that made it the beacon of progress and prosperity. After all, we beat both the Depression and fascism. That image of excellence has gone all to hell. The world now sees America instead as pitiable, weak and sloppy. Many countries stopped the virus — with early lockdowns, ample testing, tracing and treatment and ramped-up production of masks, vents, and PPE.
The irrefutable proof lies in their sad, cold, hard facts, that is in their astonishingly few corpses—Hong Kong 7. Taiwan, 51, New Zealand 60, Australia 80, Japan 1K, and South Korea 300, which had their first case the same day as the USA!
How do these countries and others now judge America, with over 190,000 dead and climbing, maybe doubling by Christmas? Trump was early and fully warned, but out of vanity and narcissism, and wanting to protect his “perfect” image for re-election, he ignored the dire threats and called COVID-19 a “bad flu” which would “disappear” “down to zero” by Easter. He had it all “under control.”
The result has been a colossal, calamitous, chaotic failure of leadership, unmatched by any other President — even Hoover in the Great Depression, or Bush in the fake Iraq war. So now America’s image is inept, waffling, shoddy, scientifically suspect, and to boot, socially cruel in its lack of medical care and insurance for poor people, especially those of color.
Trump has hamstrung America and wrecked its credibility. “Make America Great Again” — what a sad farce!
How long will it be before the USA recovers its shattered image? By mid or next century? Who will now trust our leadership, expertise and efficiency? Who will trust Uncle Sam in a dunce cap?
DEKE HUYLER
Palisade
Can Plunge deliver promised benefits if it’s too hard?
Way to go COPMOBA — make the Palisade Plunge so hard and dangerous that it is, in total, an advanced trail that will surely eliminate a lot of traffic and mute the economic impact. Exactly what we wanted when we approved the project.
DOUG O’ROARK
Grand Junction