Michael Bennet is the
bipartisan leader we need
How disappointed and saddened we were to read the op-ed in a recent paper by Tim Foster and Steve Meyer supporting Joe O’Dea and attacking Senator Michael Bennet.
We believe Senator Michael Bennet has a proven track record of bipartisanship in Congress, and can (and has) “provided the independent leadership willing to put the national interest ahead of political parity” (referred to in the op-ed). Since 2009, when Senator Bennet was appointed, he has worked across party lines on several bipartisan bills that CMU and Shaw Construction could benefit from. Examples include: his work as a member of the bipartisan Gang of Eight to fix the broken immigration system and provide a tough, but fair path for millions of undocumented immigrants; his introduction of the BRIDGE Act, which was incorporated into the bipartisan infrastructure law to make the single largest investment in broadband in history; and leading the fight in the Senate to pass a bill benefiting small businesses by providing more than $12 billion in targeted tax relief for Colorado job creation.
What surprised us most in the op-ed was the statement that “Joe O’Dea believes in the importance of an education.” Foster (President of CMU for 17 years) and Meyer, (a well-educated business owner) can’t be serious making this statement after acknowledging that O’Dea left CSU three credits short of a degree. What message does that send to young people? Give up short of the goal line and don’t follow through? Before his appointment to the Senate, Michael Bennet was superintendent of Denver Public Schools. During that tenure, he improved student achievement and turned around failing schools. Senator Bennet has never wavered in his support of education.
Other measures Senator Bennett has supported include: tougher laws to protect our national forests and reduce fire danger, climate change mitigation, the re dedication of Bears Ears National Monument and methane recapture.
We believe Senator Michael Bennet has demonstrated his ability over the past 12 years to work with all people to get things done in a bipartisan manner. We will be voting for him as our senator this November.
ELIZABETH ROWAN and
BENNETT BOESCHENSTEIN
Grand Junction
John Kellner will work to keep our families safe
Our state has been plagued by illicit fentanyl and distribution. Families affected by fentanyl have been struggling to bring attention to the crisis facing our state for several years. We have had many doors slammed in our face as if we were over-dramatizing the death occurring in Colorado and around the country. The attention to this matter has been slow to say the least. The 2021 fentanyl legislation finally got the ball rolling, but the message of lethality related to illicit fentanyl was missed.
Families affected by fentanyl work with politicians daily to encourage solutions and positive change to save others. We have already lost our loved ones, we are trying to warn others before it’s too late for them. Listening to our stories is not enough, we need solutions. We are familiar with double-talk and “courteous” meeting that go nowhere. The support for our law enforcement is nowhere to be found. Yet they still carry on and safeguard us without funding, laws to back them or political support. Coloradans need help!
In the past yea,r affected families have been watching John Kellner. We have seen a genuine concern to engage with the people in our state. This is refreshing to say the least. His open-door policy to talk to the people he serves is something our state has been lacking. John works for solutions and gives us hope that Coloradans still have a voice! He works for solutions, not checkmarks to his resume. We are at a crossroads in Colorado and must take the road to a candidate that works for our families and their safety. There is nothing more important. John Kellner is that person. Kellner is the people’s candidate.
ANDREA THOMAS
Voices for Awareness Foundation
We must work to resist
our tribal inclinations
America is currently exhibiting a dangerous and ugly sickness. Special privilege, greed, hatred and political power are often defined by some political leaders as “the American way.” That is a dangerous distortion of hard-fought and cherished American values like freedom and equality. We must remain a nation of principle, purpose and character, not one where individual futures depend only on birthplace or line of descent.
Beware of assumptions of moral supremacy, which often are defined by greed and fear. The country works best when we resist tribal inclinations.
The Greek philosopher, Epictetus, taught: “Happiness is not in strength, or wealth, or power, or all three. It lies in one’s self, in true freedom, in the conquest of ignoble fear, in perfect self-government, in the real power of contentment and peace.”
We would be well-served by careful consideration of this “ancient” wisdom in these crucial times.
DALE C. STAPLETON
Grand Junction
What has the MAGA GOP done for the middle class?
A recent letter from the local Republican Party Chair is trying to convince you that they have the answers to all of our problems. All they really have is their raging hatred of liberals and a pack full of the same old lies.
Here is their report card after four years of power.
No health care bill, no transportation bill, no climate change action, no deficit reduction. Their main “accomplishment” is trillions of dollars in tax relief for billionaires and wealthy corporations.
Someone please tell me one thing MAGA GOP has done to benefit the middle class?
SYLVESTER SLOWIK
Grand Junction