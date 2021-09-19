Support winter recreation in GMUG forest plan
I am not alone in my outdoor passion for recreation on Grand Mesa. In particular, the winter white and the snowy silence soothe my soul. As a Nordic skier, I am grateful to learn about the recent decision to delay logging for this season in the area of groomed ski trails by the Grand Mesa Nordic Council, specifically the logging trucks’ access along the primary ski trail connector, the Scales Lake Trail.
In April 2021, the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre Gunnison (GMUG) National Forest issued this particular logging permit to Montrose Forest Products allowing logging and hauling operations through 2026 at a 25% reduction than the year before (there were no bids that year). The U.S. Forest Service multiple-use policy includes management of forest and grassland, AND recreation, along with developing and maintaining partnerships. But partnerships are relationships, and it appears that communication may have been lacking for a critical winter partner regarding the 2021-26 timber sale offer.
During the last 30 years, the Grand Mesa Nordic Council (GMNC) and the U.S. Forest Service has had either an agreement or permit to allow machine-grooming of ski trails, and in recent years other partners have included Mesa and Delta Counties. We don’t know what happens to the remainder of the five-year contract in the area of the groomed ski trails after this winter. I would hope that a trio of “partners” or beneficiaries will continue to hold an open dialogue to include at a minimum, the Nordic Council, the GMUG, and Montrose Forest Products. Though this year’s triage is not a part of the current GMUG Forest Plan that has recently been released, it reminds us of the urgent need to become involved when government resource plans are released for public comment.
Which is now. Through Nov. 12, you can comment on numerous topics that are being addressed within four alternatives — specifically timber, recreation, and wildlife — in the recently released GMUG Forest Plan, its “road map” into the future at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/gmug/landmanagement/planning.
Twenty-five percent of Mesa County’s acreage is managed by the U.S. Forest Service according to a recent Zoom meeting I attended. The GMUG Forest planner stated that this plan has been worked on for four years and with this release, there is better integrated recreation as a key role of the plan. Let’s make sure that includes winter recreation.
LISA ECKERT
Grand Junction
Aftermath of ‘Big Lie’ will continue until reckoning
I wonder what’s in store next for Mesa County. Over the past year we have watched Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” take root right here in our home town. You know the Big Lie I’m talking about — Trump’s claim that he won the 2020 election, despite the 8-million vote margin for Joe Biden.
We’ve watched the Mesa County Republican Party embrace former restaurateur Lauren Boebert who just days after being sworn into Congress wildly flaunted a protest vote to not certify the legally executed and vetted 2020 election of Joe Biden. We watched our very own elected officials endorse Ms. Boebert’s campaign even though her far-right extremism was glaringly unprofessional and toxic from the beginning. We witnessed the storming of the U.S. Capitol. We’ve watched Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters destroy her career, and other careers, while tarnishing the credibility of Colorado’s and Mesa County’s gold-standard election system. But wait, there’s more.
We’ve watched Boebert, Peters and My Pillow guy peddling sketchy claims and hair-curling conspiracy theories on social media and at conferences. We’ve watched Mesa County Republican Party Chairperson Kevin McCarney send out press releases expressing effusive confidence in Tina Peters while nastily chastising Mesa County citizens who wrote letters of concern, sent emails and signed petitions for Peter’s recall. This week we watched a local group of high schoolers stage protests at 7th Street and North Avenue, waving pro-Trump flags and “F” Biden signs.
So much of this demoralizing behavior can be traced back to Trumpism and the Big Lie. When you embrace a Big Lie, and repeat it, and lie down with it each night, you own it. The Republican Party owns Donald Trump’s Big Lie, part and parcel. The aftermath of the Big Lie will continue until there is a reckoning. Extremism and conspiracy politics are not going to disappear on their own. The Big Lie needs to be called out. The Mesa County commissioners have finally started the process of pronouncing the previous election and our election system in general as sound. Will others in the Republican Party follow?
JACQUE DANSBY
Whitewater
Democrats, too, guilty of ‘attacks’ on institutions
There is nothing more amusing and hypocritical than the media (propaganda wing of the Democratic Party) lamenting an attack on an “institution.” Especially since there doesn’t seem to be an “institution” or part of American culture that isn’t under attack by Democrats.
“Oh dear, you peasants aren’t capable of making your own health-care decisions.” The Democrat media and the bureaucrats need to tell you what to do and mandate your compliance — ideas so good they have to be mandated.
Obama correctly stated that government is a concept. The implementation of that concept is frequently bureaucracy. And bureaucracy is a disaster for society. But it’s really profitable for bureaucrats. The fix is to measure performance, not budgets. And have multiple people measure things and report. Not one small cadre of “priests” but everyone should be able to see all the cards face up on the table. No one would play poker with an opponent who never showed his cards, or only had his buddy report them.
And unfortunately, as populations get larger, mathematical skills need to improve to be able to measure things and understand those measurement. Sometimes only a little third-grade math will tell you if “what everyone knows” is reasonable or probably garbage.
Transparency is the bane of bureaucracies and the media. When the players can read the cards themselves, then they can figure out the proper plays. Free information and free discussion (“free speech”) is the key to having a functional democratic society. Unfortunately, the only “free information” the Democrats (and their RINO friends) like is obfuscation that preserves and expands their power, control and revenue.
GENE H. DREHER
Grand Junction