Can shorter work week solve post office woes?
I’m 93 and for as long as I can remember, the head of the post office and the postal union have wanted the same working hours as 90% of the American workforce.
That is a five-day work week, Monday through Friday, with Saturday and Sunday off for playing, shopping, going to church or whatever.
Congress has refused to do this. The U.S. Postal Service has said this action would make them financially sound for many years to come. Once this schedule is activated, people would plan their needs accordingly.
JOHN LORENTZEN
Grand Junction
How can four more years of Trump reverse today’s trends?
Riots in the street, racial injustice, dishonesty and deceit, 180,000 deaths due to COVID-19, loss of insurance for pre-existing conditions, no condemnation for right wingers who murder innocent protesters, egregious violations of the Hatch Act, imprisoning innocent children in cages: I’m wondering if I am the only person who sees that these things are occurring under Trump’s watch, not a future Biden watch.
Law and order? Come on. Who really believes four more years of Trump will somehow reverse these trends? A president driven by his ego cannot be for the people and by the people. A president whose basic policy is generating fear in the voters only further divides us. Let’s correct this at the ballot box!
JANET HASSELL
Grand Junction
Boebert’s QAnon flirtation does not speak well of her judgment
Q who?
Just how much demented tripe are we being asked to normalize?
Most sources agree that QAnon is a conspiracy theory that teaches Donald Trump is battling “deep state” satanists, comprising Hollywood figures, the media and, of course, Democrats. These alleged actors are said to be cannibals and pedophiles who, among other things, engage in sex-trafficking of children whose blood they drink.
Mr. Trump has said those who subscribe to such nonsense “love our country.” (White House Press Conference, Aug. 19) On the other hand, the FBI has called QAnon a “potential domestic terrorism threat.” (New York Times, Aug. 15) And Lauren Boebert, CD3 Republican candidate, was quoted in a July 1 article in The Guardian as having said she is “very familiar” with the QAnon conspiracy theory.
Indeed Ms. Boebert pontificated in a June interview with Steel Truth, a podcast that supports QAnon, as follows: “Everything I’ve heard of Q — I hope this is real, because it only means America is getting stronger and better, and people are returning to conservative values, and that’s what I am for. And so everything that I have heard of this movement is only motivating and encouraging and bringing people together stronger, and if this is real, then it could be really great for our country.” (CBS News, July 1)
While Boebert’s campaign spokeswoman, Laura Carno, understandably is anxious to close the book on her boss’s flirtation with QAnon, Boebert keeps opening it up again. On Aug. 17 Boebert tweeted that Tom Hanks was “a newly minted Greek citizen” in support of the QAnon social media theory which claims Tom Hanks became a citizen of Greece because “it classifies pedophilia as a disability.” (Colorado Times Recorder, Aug. 19) Ha ha.
Boebert may now want to distance herself from this fringe-iest of right wing fringe groups that is QAnon. However her initial embrace of Q does not speak well of her judgment or character. The CD3 deserves a serious person as its representative. The CD3 deserves an experienced, reasonable, competent public servant. That person is Diane Mitsch Bush.
JOYCE JENKINS
Glenwood Springs
After many broken promises, why believe Trump now?
Donald Trump has not kept promises. Mexico did not pay for the wall. He did not release his taxes. He has not provided a new and better health care system. He has not dealt with infrastructure. He has increased the deficit which he promised to reduce. However, these broken promises really do not matter because, in his inauguration address, he made a much more important promise. He promised that he would unite the country. He actually said it.
Now, after four years of his presidency, I think we all can agree that the country is decidedly more divided. The broken promises, this failure to unite us falls directly on his shoulders. From day one he did not even try to bring the country together. He has used every governmental agency available to him to attack his perceived enemies and to aid his criminal accomplices. He trumpets LAW AND ORDER, but pardons his cronies and praises his followers who commit murder and acts of violence. Trump promised to bring us together as Americans. He did not do it. Judge him on this record of immense failure.
WILLIAM VOSS
Grand Junction