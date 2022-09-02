There are other locations suitable for a rec center
Right in the Sentinel’s front yard on Seventh Street is a large lot with parking spaces and a building that used to be a calling station, which could be the perfect spot for a Recreation Center. It is centrally located with access for public transportation, bikes and pedestrians.
ALDEN HISLOP
Grand Junction
Bears behaving like bears are not the real problem
C’mon CPW, really? Killing a sow and four cubs just for “bears behaving like bears?” Really, there were no other alternatives than killing a mother bear and her four cubs simply for trying to prepare themselves for winter?
The bears had no prior offenses and “posed no threat to the occupants of the house,” yet they were exterminated by CPW due to the carelessness of the home owner. The bears were here long before we were, and we are the ones invading their home. We all need to figure out how to live with the bears and not freak out every time someone catches a glimpse of a bear roaming around the multi-million dollar neighborhoods that were deliberately built in the middle of prime bear habitat.
Sure, if a bear is inside your home and threatening to eat one of the juicy inhabitants, then by all means the owner has the right to defend his/her self from becoming that night’s meal. But for the CPW team to come in, after-the-fact, and track-down and kill five bears for doing what bears do in their habitat, it’s pretty disgusting!
How ironic it is that “Coloradans” have voted to re-introduce wolves into our backyards, yet these same “Coloradans” freak out and run crying to CPW to come kill Yogi and Boo Boo whenever they get too close for comfort. Everybody wants a piece of “wild Colorado,” as long as it’s not too wild.
If you’re not smart enough to keep your distance from a momma bear and her babies (and to keep them out of your house), then maybe you deserve to be the next meal on the menu. It’s called natural selection. There is a definite problem with this picture, but it’s not the bears.
MICHAEL GARDNER
Grand Junction
Boebert, which districts are you talking about?
Lauren Boebert is aggressively campaigning against “woke” school boards and “overreaching teacher’s unions.” To make sure I was absolutely clear on what her objection was, I looked up the definition of the word woke in the Merriam-Webster dictionary. Here it is: aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).
So, we don’t want school leaders to be aware of important facts and issues? We don’t want them attentive to racial or social injustice? Actually, I think we do, but it doesn’t surprise me that Boebert does not. She is consistently the mean girl in school. She is the one who has openly made statements mocking Muslims, gays, transgender children, and called natural Black hair “bad hair.”
(She has also proven herself to be a poor student who doesn’t do her homework. She has uttered or tweeted repeated gaffes regarding the Constitution and other related points of law that should be an area of expertise for her given her current paid position.)
Since her job is to represent us here in Congressional District 3, I am curious. Are woke school boards and rogue teacher’s unions a problem in our district? Can she elaborate on which districts and what actions are so egregious?
I am waiting for clarity Rep. Boebert.
TERI FEENER STYERS
Grand Junction
Will voters support student loan forgiveness policy?
Almost every administration, sooner or later, comes up with a policy that is bad politics, not thought out or just plain stupid. Student loan forgiveness is an idea that qualifies for all of them.
It will be interesting to see if the voters support the politicians in the mid-term election who defend it.
L.W. HUNLEY
Grand Junction
The arts are important
for a healthy Main Street
Your editorial lauding the health of Grand Junction’s Main Street mentioned a number of salient factors, but ignored the role that the arts play in a healthy downtown. Did you know The Main Street Gallery is closing? Its lease is expiring and this well-run, vibrant gallery will become office space for the Grand Junction Symphony. Will another quality gallery emerge on Main Street?
When I agreed to move to the Grand Valley 17 years ago — after having lived/worked in Chicago, New York, London, Houston, Dallas, Omaha and Denver — a critical factor in making that decision lay in the outdoor art situated along Grand Junction’s Main Street. I thought that if a community cared that much about incorporating art into a very charming downtown, I’d probably enjoy living there.
Our community is graced with a wealth of creativity, from the performing arts to the visual arts. The connection between the arts and quality of life is profound.
DORIS JANOWSKI
Whitewater