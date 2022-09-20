Casual misinformation around IRS agents
I found it interesting to read a letter to the editor in the Sept. 9 paper from Rita Roberts commenting on the misinformation rolling around about the “87,000 IRS Auditors.” It was on the same page as an opinion piece from Greg Walcher about the betrayal of Joe Manchin during negotiations over the Inflation Reduction Act.
In the piece, Walcher used the “87,000 IRA Auditors” misinformation as a “filler,” an example of something in the Act that Manchin didn’t like. The casual use of an untruth, unfortunately, detracted from the substance of the otherwise thoughtful article. I’m hoping that Walcher will have the time to review an article from Time (time.com/6204928/irs-87000-agents-factcheck-biden) that explains the actual IRS plans for the funds included in the Act.
RICK PETERSON
Grand Junction
District, law enforcement collaborating for students
An effective and productive education system where students can learn, feel safe and accepted is essential for our community to prosper. The comprehensive plan developed by School District 51’s Safety Staff outlines the productive components such as full time security officers, collaborative partnerships with the Grand Junction Police Department and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Safe2Tell interventions and followups, and implementation of threat assessments.
Prevention is a key to safety. We have no greater resource than our children. I commend the school district for its proactive effort to prevent suicide, bullying and other threats to our students. I hope the School Board accepts the recommendations for additional safety measures such as secure perimeters, door closure indicators and cameras. I also want to thank and commend local law enforcement for their collaboration with School District 51.
JOE HIGGINS
Grand Junction
Letter about a recent editorial is off base
John Gaarde’s letter criticizing the Sentinel’s Sept. 1 editorial complains that the newspaper should not focus on the many attacks Republicans have made over the past six years on the nation’s governmental institutions including the judiciary, the Department of Justice, our voting systems and basic democracy. Instead, Gaarde wants the Sentinel to focus on a series of Republican lies and half-truths about positions of the Democratic Party.
First, he complains about “Obama’s IRS” inhibiting the creation of organizations supporting the Tea Party movement. This claim relates to attempts by these groups to obtain 501 (c)(4) tax exempt status as “social welfare” groups. Clearly, Tea Party groups were political in nature and not concerned with social welfare. Also, the IRS targeted for similar reasons progressive groups attempting to obtain tax exempt status.
Second, he feels that Democrats pushed the so-called “Trump/Russia hoax,” which was the term used by our twice-impeached, disgraced former president. My only response to this claim by Gaarde is “read the Mueller Report,” which details the multiple connections between the Trump campaign and Putin’s attempt to install Trump as President.
Third, he complains about alleged packing of the courts by Democrats. Has he looked at the composition of the U.S. Supreme Court lately?
Fourth, he complains about the alleged Democrats’ acceptance of the 1619 Project as somehow inappropriate. When did looking at our history in a different way become an offense?
Finally, he claims that Democrats are ignoring laws at the border on immigration. What laws? People are still being deported in droves. And how did it become a violation of law for a city to declare itself a Sanctuary City? If the city votes to give sanctuary to immigrants, how is that unlawful?
The only political party I know of which is supporting an armed insurrection, denying a free and fair election, threatening the lives of federal officials and calling for riots in the streets if their cult leader is indicted for stealing the country’s most highly classified information is the Republican Party. So if the shoe fits, you need to wear it.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park
Good to see state land finally cleaned up
While it was way past due, it was still good to see the squatters’ mess removed from the desert north of I-70. You know, most of us don’t really care about any urinating contest among the land managers/agencies. The important thing was to get the mess cleaned up, and keep it looking clean. Sure all government agencies claim a scarcity of funds and resources, but wouldn’t it have been prudent for those managers to cooperatively work to solve this problem instead of pointing fingers at each other? Your constituents expect more from you than what we have seen out there!
And to top it off — despite picking up all that junk and garbage, the dump truck full of trash drove by, but ignored a box-spring/mattress that has been laying on the side of the access round in front of the ridiculous Boebert memorial for a month or more. Maybe not your job, but it’s your community and your conscience. Time to step up !
JIM BENNETT
Palisade
Glad to see civil debate on City Council decision
Congratulations to the five City Council members who voted for the $2.4 million Richmark deal and to the two who voted against. There were very solid pro and con arguments made. It was debated in a civil manner over a reasonable period. This is how we have chosen to govern ourselves.
STEPHEN DOYLE
Glade Park