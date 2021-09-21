Renaming places amounts to whitewashing history
Once again, the specter of political correctness looms over the facts of our nation’s history. In our haste to change geographic names and take down historical monuments, we are in fact whitewashing and often completely obliterating the deeds of our forefathers, whether good or bad.
Geographic names were made presumably with good reason, and continuing to use them today gives us some insight into who may have lived there or named the feature. I find it interesting that many Black and indigenous groups do not support these changes and indeed are proud of what the original name means to them. I acknowledge that there are some derogatory names on the map that should be changed, as was the change to Negro Bill Canyon in Utah years ago. Some of the name changes mentioned in your feature would not even be pronounceable to most of us, so people would just continue to use the old name.
Regarding monuments and statues, I believe they should remain standing with plaques to explain historical context. I personally find slavery and present-day racial discrimination abhorrent, but we do no favor to those offended by pretending bad events never happened.
JOHN CAIN
Grand Junction
Past needs to inform our choices about the future
I greatly appreciate reading the well-researched local news stories in The Daily Sentinel. The cover story about place names was one example. I fully support renaming landmarks that have negative connotations and cause hurt over historical or current mistreatment. At the same time, I wondered about some of this renaming simply because of the name. The Spanish word for black (a color) is negro. The Spanish word for a table is mesa. Something called Negro Mesa could have just been because the brush along the top appears black against the blue of the Grand Table Mountain (Mesa).
Eliminating Spanish heritage and fingerprints on Colorado and the southwest as a whole is not the correct answer to the problem. We also have the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Monument, called so because of the striking black rock it is composed of. These rocks pepper the landscape in Delta County, thus lending a black appearance to hillsides and perhaps creeks.
I like having reminders of the Spanish, as well as Native American history of our region. The past needs to inform our choices about the future, honoring contributions made by all. I commend students for seeking out ways to heal our nation’s wounds, but they also need to consider non-English sources of some of these names rather than hold to an English-centric view that discounts cultural contributions.
CHERLYN CRAWFORD
Grand Junction
Commissioners deserve thanks for speaking truth
WHEW....at last. facts. Truth. Straight talk. Kudos to the Mesa County commissioners for debunking the conspiracy theorists and their continuing falsehoods about the 2020 election.
These community leaders will doubtless be the targets of vitriol and anger as they defy the party line (lies) about the election, but I applaud their bravery in the face of all the ongoing craziness.
Why is it that so many members of the GOP (the “law and order” party) choose to deny science, support lawbreakers from Trump on down to our own wacko representative, and promote falsehoods about the COVID virus? I’m old enough to remember that Republicans were once a rational party, willing to fully participate in the democratic process. Our country is in peril while so many cling to magical thinking and denial of science, honest election results, and faith in America. What they’re engaged in is not patriotic; it’s unAmerican and Putin is probably gleeful about the outcome of the past presidency. He lost, by the way.
PETER ROBINSON
Grand Junction
District’s third-graders need help with reading
I believe letters to editor are too long to get their point across.
My point is that some of our third-grade students can’t read at grade level.
At their home, there are no books, no one ever read to them.
Their teacher has 20 students who can read, and she cannot just stop for just one.
I have volunteered many years as a reading tutor. There are maybe 100 8- or 9-year-olds in a D51 school.
They tell stories that make eyes tear. Three hours a week was not enough, and there were not enough reading teachers either.
The Board of Education in School District 51 should require parents to attend a class on how to teach children to read.
ROBERT W. WILSON
aka Mr. B
Grand Junction