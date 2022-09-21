‘Othering’ each other will not lead to real solutions
I am tired of opening up the letters to the editor and being overwhelmed by the “othering” going on.
Othering can be defined as: “treating people from another group as essentially different from and generally inferior to the group you belong to.” Extremists often use “othering” tactics that focus on blame, shame and fear. This is effective because it’s easier to hate than it is to communicate. It’s easier to curse the darkness than to borrow a candle from your neighbor. Some extremists would have you believe that anything going wrong with the country is the fault of the Democrats; some would want to blame the Republicans. Most of us, however, are not extremists.
We understand that the problems we face, such as inflation, energy and environment are complex, and require consideration of many factors at the same time. We need both short-term and long-term strategizing by our government. We believe in every citizen’s right to question authority, while at the same time those same citizens must respect the law. That goes for our elected officials. We believe in freedom and we believe in the personal responsibility that must necessarily be coupled with that freedom in our democratic society.
Compromise and consensus-building are how things actually get done here in the real world. Yes, there are some issues on which we should not compromise; the most important of these is the citizens’ ability to trust that their votes will be accurately counted and that the will of the voters will be respected.
But it’s more important to extremists like Lauren Boebert to just keep on “othering.” She wants you scared and she wants you angry. The fact that the challenges that this nation faces cannot be solved by merely blaming and inflaming, is highly inconvenient for this brand of politician. To admit that forging solutions to problems requires compromise is not helpful to her own career. That’s why Lauren Boebert wants you scared and she wants you angry. And if you are, she’s your voice; she’s just not your answer.
BETSY LONG NECKER
Grand Junction
Why Robert Ballard is the right person to be clerk
Robert Ballard is not only running for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, but he is also looking to bring healing and unity back to our wounded county. Since hearing Ballard deliver these words of restoration at an Independence Day gathering, I have continued to mull over their profundity. As the Libertarian candidate, Robert holds a set of ideals and guiding principles common to people on both sides of the aisle.
I first met Robert when he instructed my concealed carry class a couple of years ago. I walked away from that class, not only sobered by the great responsibility of carrying and operating a firearm, but also really impressed with Robert’s wisdom, strong ethical foundation and knowledge of and dedication to issues affecting Mesa County.
Since that time, my husband and I ran into Robert at various events, school board meetings, rallies and public gatherings. We came to know Robert and his wife Ashley, (both serve in the National Guard), and meet their children. We admire and respect Robert as we have seen him conduct himself in the most professional and courteous manner in all situations.
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s office has been left with a significant black eye over the past year and-a-half. We believe Robert Ballard is the best suited candidate to restore integrity, honesty and dedication to the position. He has vision for the DMV and great rapport with the current employees in the office. Ballard has educated and informed himself on current election issues and is dedicated to election integrity. He is open to ongoing dialogue with the community and passionate about raising the standards of the Clerk and Recorder’s office in the eye of the public once again.
We don’t usually vote Libertarian, but we always vote for whom we believe is the best candidate for the position. Robert is that candidate. Vote for Robert Ballard this November; our family will be!
WENDI and JERRY WOOD
Fruita
Over-simplification of education doesn’t help
The education of our children is a complicated venture. In simplistic terms, four factors are at work to successfully teach a child to read, write and do basic arithmetic: school administration/policy, teachers, parents/family and the child herself. There are other influences (friends and the entertainment industry, to name two) and education becomes more complicated as young adults take up higher-level math, science or English courses; but, without the aforementioned four factors working in harmony, no amount of money is going to result in a well-educated child.
And to simply suggest that we pay teachers more, and administrators less, is to oversimplify the situation (as was proposed in a Sept. 11 editorial). Consider these points:
1) What organization discovers that its employees are producing less-than-satisfactory results and determines that the answer is to pay the employees more money?
2) A $100,000 reduction in an administrator’s salary would net each District 51 teacher about $50 a year (given there are about 2,000 local teachers ) — hardly enough to recruit better teachers.
3) Per student funding in the U.S. is the highest in the world.
4) Increased funding for the classroom could be directed toward materials, computers, teacher seminars and outreach to parents, to help engage them in their children’s education.
Starting pay may not be terrific, but $40,000 a year when including health insurance and pension, along with 14 weeks of paid time off, isn’t bad for a young adult. I find it insulting that terms such as “underpaid teachers” and “low teacher salaries” continually appear in local editorials and columns, as they did in the Sept. 11 Daily Sentinel, with little context for what this means.
How about investigating why teachers at local charter schools earn less, while their students generally do much better than their public school counterparts.
MICHAEL MORAN
Grand Junction