Repeal Gallagher with ‘yes’ on Amendment B
At a time when partisan politics seem to seep into most any topic, it’s a breath of fresh air to see an issue on which a majority of Colorado Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters should agree: Colorado’s lopsided Gallagher Amendment has to go.
Amendment B gives Coloradans a chance to remove Gallagher’s lopsided, one-size-fits all approach to property taxes that unfairly forces our local small businesses to shoulder an increasingly unfair share of property taxes. These are our coffee shops, restaurants, bakeries, day cares, auto repair shops, and family farms. They’re the places where we can come together with our friends and neighbors. They provide the jobs that drive our local economy.
These cornerstones, where we celebrate, commiserate, and deepen friendships, have been tested like never before in 2020. The Gallagher Amendment doesn’t care. It’s a flawed formula that can’t see the absurdity of continuing to provide deep tax breaks to mega-rich second (and third) homeowners from out-of-state at the expense of local small businesses struggling through unprecedented times. Amendment B not only removes this broken approach, but freezes property tax rates.
Colorado homeowners currently enjoy the third lowest residential property tax rate in the country. Amendment B freezes that rate in place. Homeowners will also still have the Taxpayers Bill of Rights (TABOR) in place to ensure their property tax rates can only be increased by a vote of the people. Amendment B’s ability to solve a worsening problem for Colorado’s economy without raising taxes is why it has received strong bipartisan support. It makes sense. Let’s do right by our local businesses, keep our taxes low, and fix an approach that no longer works for our community by voting Yes on Amendment B.
SCOTT BEILFUSS
Candidate for House District 55
Grand Junction
McConnell, GOP Senate are hyper-partisan hypocrites
Mitch McConnell and all the Republican senators who will vote with him to confirm a Supreme Court justice are gargantuanly, grotesquely god-awful hyper hypocrites since they refused to even hold hearings for nearly eight months for a President Obama nominee, claiming that since it was an election year the voters should have the “right” to have a say in who makes the appointment.
This nominee will have less than two months to be considered before an election. Where is the right for the voters to have a say in who makes an appointment in this election year? This is a pathetically sickening hypocrisy beyond any ever seen in the Supreme Court nomination process. Have they no sense of ethics and morals? Have they no shame? Have they no authentic love of country and justice?
RODNEY NOEL SAUNDERS
United Methodist Pastor, retired
Florissant
Our U.S. House representative must work for all of us
It would be useful if candidate Lauren Boebert stopped running against AOC and Nancy Pelosi in her ads. Boebert is in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives. Her worthy opponent is Diane Mitsch Bush. The goal is to present the best interests of this district, not pursue other agendas.
Colorado’s 3rd District’s many specific needs go far beyond political generalities. Our district includes both the wealthiest and the poorest counties in this state. We have unique challenges in economic, health care and living conditions. The Western Slope pays far more for health care insurance than elsewhere. How do we balance water policy, agriculture, mining and a growing recreation sector? What about aging infrastructure and budgeting for education?
The candidates must show us how her representation would deal with these problems. They must get into the nitty-gritty — facts, details, workable solutions that each offers. It’s about us, our district in particular. Our representative needs to work for all of us first and foremost.
YVETTE ROBERTS
Grand Junction
Boebert is right to reject a bipartisan approach
Some Commentary Page writers are behind the curve on what is really happening in our government and the utmost importance of the November elections. They criticize Lauren Boebert for seemingly “shutting out” her Democrat constituents; they still think “bipartisanship” is appropriate. But not this time! It is crystal clear now that the Democrats are bent on destroying America as we know and love her. Partisanship has now become very expedient if we are to save our beloved homeland. We must defeat the Democrats if we hope to save America.
RICHARD HOPKINS
Grand Junction
Boebert has the right priorities — protecting jobs and economy
Those of us who’ve been following Lauren Boebert from the beginning know that she’s been forthcoming about the tough times she’s endured and the obstacles she’s overcome in her upbringing. Nothing in the recent Sentinel story contradicted her past statements.
Life was not a smooth path for her as she learned through her life experiences along the way how to persevere, challenge the Democrats’ platform of government dependency and seek a better way forward for her and her family through self-reliance, determination and hard work. Those are the qualities of a representative we will be served well by.
More importantly, Lauren is right on the most important issues facing our district, including standing up to make sure our businesses are open and folks have jobs to go to.
I’ve yet to see any meaningful critique by the Sentinel of Diane Mitsch Bush’s destructive policies on health care, energy or taxes. Pushing for a government takeover of health care, shutting down our local energy industry and raising our taxes are all policies Diane Mitsch Bush is eagerly pushing forward on. Each of those is certainly worthy of front page coverage that you have otherwise reserved for tabloid personal attacks against Ms. Boebert.
Count on a vote from me for Lauren Boebert, despite your publication’s clear efforts to sway the election.
DUSTI REIMER
Grand Junction
Mitsch Bush only candidate with a plan for health care
In the Aug. 30 issue of The Daily Sentinel, the editorial board pointed out the importance of health care in the upcoming election and challenged the two candidates in the 3rd congressional race to state clearly what they would do to improve health-care coverage. As a retired health professional and current Medicare recipient, I have looked forward to seeing these proposals. Diane Mitsch Bush submitted her proposal in an opinion piece that appeared Sept. 13. She proposes preserving the Affordable Care Act (ACA) preserving coverage for millions, especially persons with pre-existing conditions. She would allow people to buy into a public option or into Medicare. This would provide the competition to reduce insurance premiums. She would work to fund and save our rural hospitals. She proposes legislation that would allow Medicare to negotiate directly with Big Pharma thus driving down the cost of prescriptions.
Lauren Boebert, in her attack ad, proposes repeal of the ACA, causing millions of Americans, especially those with pre-existing conditions to lose their insurance. She would replace the ACA with ...what? She doesn’t have anything to offer. In the midst of the chaos and multiple crises that we all have experienced this year it is important to remember that access to affordable health care is a crucial issue in November’s election. I am voting for Diane Mitsch Bush in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to save our health-care coverage and make it more affordable.
DAVID HERR
Grand Junction
America’s new ‘religion’ has no place for love or forgiveness
It seems secularism has been working to push religion out of the cultural spotlight for almost a half-century now. But instead of ushering in a new Star Trek-type utopia, secularism has to date only established a new – religion? Think about it:
Religion kept control of its people by enforcing orthodoxy. No one could worship at the altar without demonstrating fealty to the church. But the current secular religion also demands strict adherence to the tribal orthodoxy. In some circles, speaking your mind about or against current events will bring down wrath from the priesthood.
Religion punished the unorthodox by branding them “heretics.” But the current secular religion also labels those who dare to think outside their tribal confession, branding their departure from the faith as “fascism,” or “Nazism,” or “racism.”
Religion would sentence the heretics with excommunication or even death by burning at the stake. But the current secular religion has created a “cancel culture,” whereby offenders of the religion are shamed to the point of losing their jobs or having their reputations smeared. Wear MAGA clothing in public and risk harassment, mockery, or even a beating.
Some atheists condemn religion, accusing worshipers of being deceived for embracing something as untruthful and “unscientific” as the concept of God. But the modern secular religion thinks nothing of allowing false narratives and partial truths to thrive in the media, even finding deceit to be a useful means to their end.
It is hard to tell which secular church will end up in power come November; will the power shift to the Wholly Woken Empire, or will we worship at the First Church of the Immaculate Patriot? The secular “gospel” doesn’t seem to have a place for a message of “love your neighbors as yourself.”
Unless there arises a message of love, grace, forgiveness, and acceptance, the future is looking pretty much like hell.
TIMOTHY KING
Grand Junction