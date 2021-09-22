Peters supporter says it’s time for her to resign
It comes a time to speak out about the commissioners and Peters. I was a clear supporter for Tina Peters and contributed to her campaign. There are some serious doubts about her remaining in office, and I think it is time for her to move on. It is probably not what she would like to hear, nor would her supporters like to hear, as well. Time to resign and move on and try another career.
CLIFF KRAMER
Grand Junction
Nick Allan understands the importance of education
“What you don’t know can’t hurt you.” I’ve heard it said, but in my experience it usually isn’t the case. In fact, often the opposite is true.
Take financial decisions. Daily, it seems, we’re bombarded by offers for great deals on products we can buy or sure-thing investments we can make. They can sound so good and be so tempting. After all, it’s a seller’s job to make us believe we need what they have to sell. But it’s our job to evaluate whether we really do. Without knowledge, how do we make the right decision?
Competent math skills support our understanding of financial choices. Science is another example of knowledge that helps us navigate life successfully. Walking along a trail on the Mesa recently, I noticed many different kinds of mushrooms growing under the trees. With basic knowledge of science I knew that while some are edible and even delicious, others are dangerous. Armed with this knowledge — and knowing that I didn’t know the difference between the mushrooms — I left them alone. Knowledge of science can help us make many important life decisions, including choices about our and our families’ health.
What about literacy? When applying for a job you want, basic literacy skills can make the difference between a resume that wins you that coveted job, or loses it to someone who can express themselves better. Decent communication skills are important for successfully navigating today’s complex world.
Without knowledge, what we don’t know CAN hurt us. And that’s why I’m supporting a candidate for school board who is a tireless advocate for making sure our kids get a great education — Nick Allan. Let’s put someone on the board who really listens to parents and students, who wants the best possible education for all our kids, who knows that knowledge is key to a successful future for our kids and for our community. Check out https://www.nickford51.com/. Call him! The number’s on his site, and he’d really like to hear from you.
LARRY CARTER
Grand Junction
Can our power grid survive an EMP event?
We must do more to strengthen our power grid against an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) event. Such an event can result from an attack by terrorists or by another country (e.g. China may already have the capability, which it may use in an economic crisis), or it can occur naturally. It could result in devastating loss of life. There is disagreement on this, but why take chances?
We should also have a ground-based GPS back-up system (like Russia has), or we could lose internet at the least in an anti-satellite attack.
ALVIN BLAKE
Grand JunctIon
Help make climate change a legislative priority
Last month, for the first time in recorded history, rain fell on the highest point of the Greenland ice sheet. If this does not bother you, if this does not scare you into wanting our government to seriously address climate change, then in my opinion you are indifferent beyond belief. And, you might think about what is already happening to food production while we are heating up the planet.
I am sick of people telling me there is nothing they can do about it, anyway. Do you think Sens. Bennet and Hickenlooper would be doing as much in that direction if they hadn’t been pushed? I believe Sen. Bennet is ahead of Sen. Hickenlooper in supporting climate legislation, but you might ask both of them if they no longer have support from, and investment in, the fossil fuel companies.
You can go online to any government official, including President Biden, and simply say, “Do more to curtail climate change.” The more they hear, the more they do. Getting re-elected is the name of the game. Believe me, the oil and gas companies and their supporters are lobbying like mad on the national and local levels.
Every voice counts. Please help.
KATHERINE DELANOY
Eagle