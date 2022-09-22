Lauren Boebert’s paid political ad of the front page of a recent Sunday’s Daily Sentinel screamed “Army of 87,000 IRS agents!” I say bring them on.
It took IRS six months to process my 2021 individual tax return. They ended up paying me $54 in interest. Due to severe staffing shortages, the federal government is needlessly paying out millions of dollars in interest each year. I have a tax client who is still waiting for her 2020 refund in excess of $2,000. She has spent countless hours on the phone trying to talk to a real person, to no avail.
Have you ever to tried to contact the IRS by phone? If you are lucky, someone will answer in two hours. There is an IRS agent in the federal building on Rood Avenue. The two armed security guards will not let you in unless you have an appointment. It is impossible to get an appointment because no one answers the local phone number, which is forwarded to a national number which also is not answered. The IRS definitely could use more help.
David Kearsley writes that 95% of all audits are of people making less than $200,000. Maybe that’s because 95% of the people make less than $200,000 a year. The IRS Data Book dated May 26, 2022 states that taxpayer’s with income (TPI) of $25,000 to $500,000 are audited at the rate of 0.2%. Returns with TPI of $500,000 to $1 million are audited 0.6%, TPI of $1 to $5 million at 1.3%, and TPI greater than $10 million at 8.7%. The wealthy are more likely to get audited.
The IRS Data Book goes on to say, “Substantially all experienced field Revenue Agents are focused on high-income individuals and their related entities and, to a lessor degree, large corporate and complex pass-though entities. Additional enforcement funding is vital to addressing the declining audit coverage...”
Due to the Republicans slashing IRS funding, audit rates since 2010 have declined from 44% to 82% for all individual income tax returns. The IRS needs to be funded to a level at which it can be responsive to taxpayers and enforce compliance with the tax laws. They are not coming after middle income taxpayers as Boebert and Kearsley would have you believe. Also, Boebert should provide the names of the Democrats who espouse open borders. I have not heard anyone say that they believe in open borders. Do not let her scare you.
WILLIAM VOSS
Grand Junction
Why we are a republic
and not a democracy
America was created as a republic not a democracy. A democracy is simple mob rule something like two wolves and a sheep deciding what’s for dinner. Benjamin Franklin was asked what kind of government did you give us and he said, “A republic, if you can keep it”
There are three branches of government — the executive, the judicial and the legislative. When congress tries to have a trial, which by the way is the duty of the judicial branch, they are taking the powers from the judicial branch and there are no laws against that. It just goes to show that congress has decided to take it upon themselves to have these trials, which goes against the meaning of the design of the constitution.
I say the left is out of control. They are refusing the rights of peoples liberties and rights to a fair trial. They are detaining people from the Jan. 6 debacle without due process. Dictatorships, fascists’ in other countries are notorious for arresting and holding people as political prisoners with no recourse.
This is a republic (Republicans) for the people by the people, not a democracy (Democrats) mob rule.