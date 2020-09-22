Pendley pushes back on roundtable findings
Recently, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, almost alone, gave prominence to a “livestreamed roundtable” by House Natural Resources Committee Vice Chair Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M. (“Calls mount to end Pendley tenure atop BLM,” Sept. 10, 2020).
The virtual event featured four hand-picked witnesses — without facing challenge, confrontation, or confutation — attacking uninvited officials. It was amateurish, ham-handed, and boorishly partisan. Unsurprisingly, no Republicans attended.
Advertised as a character assassination against me, the target was President Trump and his demand that the Bureau of Land Management comply with the law. The Bureau of Land Management has a statutory “multiple-use” mandate for managing its 245 million acres, primarily in the 11 western states and Alaska. Faulted too was Interior Secretary David Bernhardt for ensuring “multiple-use” means recreation, preservation, all-of-the-above energy production, strategic and critical mineral development, timber harvesting, and stock grazing, each of which is required by federal law and contributes mightily to rural western economies. Alas, one witness objected to us implementing a specific act of Congress!
Other than the tiresome litany of lies, misrepresentations, and distortions regarding my decades as a public-interest attorney — rebutted in multiple publications (the Denver Post, Grand Junction Sentinel, Billings Gazette) before Congress and via other news outlets — departmental decisions prior to my arrival or without my involvement due to my recusals, witnesses faulted only two of my actions as deputy director. One lied that I did not support the Bureau’s 300 law enforcement officers. In fact, this spring, as riots began on city streets, I met with them all virtually and gave them my unequivocal support. Others faulted my move of the Bureau’s top officials West and its headquarters to Colorado. One, a Maryland representative, objected because I took high-paying jobs out of his district. I understand his dismay, but the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel should applaud 41 federal jobholders coming to town. I am confident its readers welcome them.
WILLIAM PERRY PENDLEY
Acting director, Bureau of Land Management
Moderate Republican plans to write in Tipton for 3rd CD
I was pleased to see the article about Lauren Boebert in last Friday’s Daily Sentinel. I had heard quite a while ago that she did not have a high school diploma, or even a GED. It is interesting that she finally thought it was important to obtain a GED only one month before the primary.
I hope the tea party folks that voted for her in the primary are happy. I don’t believe there is any way she will garner enough votes to beat her opponent. Moderate Republicans like me will not be voting for her. I cannot support anyone who does not respect the law and who can’t seem to manage her own businesses and personal finances. She and her supporters have only managed to make it very likely that our solid Republican seat will now go to a Democrat. The Democrats are laughing all the way to the polls. It was suggested to me by one of Boebert’s supporters that if Scott Tipton would go along and throw his support behind Boebert now that the tea party might be willing to support him in the next election if Boebert loses this election. I believe Scott has too much integrity to do that. It is my understanding that he was asked to run as a write-in candidate. He is not willing to split the ticket. I personally plan to write in his name. Would you like to join me?
LAURIE NEILSON
Fruita
Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish is the honorable thing to do
The partnership between Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her husband, Martin Ginsburg, is a model for the principles inherent in our constitution; equality for all. I can imagine their marriage had the small annoying grievances we can all harbor for those we depend on, but they rose above their differences to a greater good.
“Marty” the extrovert, lobbied on her behalf to be nominated for the Supreme Court and did not begrudge her all-consuming dedication to her cases. She was a bad cook, so he stepped up. She was the introvert and the determined force for justice that he both enabled and advocated. They joined their talents to advance the rights of discriminated populations. For instance, for men as caregivers to receive compensation equal to a woman caregiver, and for women to have financial independence. So before she is laid to rest, her conservative wolves are preparing the feast. It should come as no surprise. She made clear her wish to have the coming election determine her replacement. That would be the honorable thing to do.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction