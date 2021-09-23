Haitz is the clear choice for D51 school board
As a mother of two young children — one a first-grader in School District 51 and the other a kindergartener next fall — I want my children to love school as much as I did and learn in ways they didn’t know possible.
That is why I am voting for Andrea Haitz in this fall’s School District 51 school board elections.
Like me, Andrea is a mom of school-age children. Like me, she values teachers and students, knowing each is unique and special, deserving of support and a listening ear.
I want to elect school board members who aspire to elevate academic success for all students, encourage community engagement and build staff morale as a whole.
The role of public education starts with the basics: respecting classmates and staff, learning reading, writing and math, having fun in specials and on the playground and developing a love of learning.
As a student ages, the subjects taught expand, the questions get deeper, and the independent, creative thinker blossoms. That’s the ideal. That’s what I want for my children. It’s what Andrea wants for every student in the valley.
Those wants are achieved when parents care about their child’s education and how that child treats others, when teachers are given realistic class sizes and support, and when the community invests in its schools and its student outcomes.
I moved here in 2007, and it didn’t take long to hear the vitriol many in Mesa County had for District 51 for whatever reason. Well, you can cling to the past or engage in the future. It is a choice. Andrea, a District 51 graduate herself, will seek a brighter future. I’ve made my choice.
MELINDA McCONNELL
Grand Junction
Vote for candidates not endorsed by teachers union
A definition of insanity includes the phrase: doing what you have always done and expecting different results. This could apply to the current District 51 school board election. Board members from the past three election cycles, and others before that, were endorsed by the Mesa Valley Teachers’ Union. During those ensuing years, the academic performance of students in the district has declined precipitously.
According to Public School Review, “the public schools in District 51 have an average math proficiency score of 25% (versus the Colorado public school average of 35%) and reading proficiency score of 38% (versus the statewide average of 47%).” One might think the focus of K-12 education is to teach the basic academic skills to set young people up for success upon graduation. Obviously with the abysmal test scores, teaching basic academics is not, nor has been, the focus for District 51.
Why not try a different approach for a different outcome? Why not vote for school board candidates who have NOT been endorsed by the Mesa Valley Teachers’ Union? Why not elect candidates who will focus on removing stumbling blocks so teachers can teach basic academics and hold students accountable for learning and teachers accountable for teaching?
Vote for independent thought. Vote to change the status quo. Vote for Andrea Haitz, Angela Lema, and Will Jones for District 51 school board.
Sincerely,
PHYLLIS HUNSINGER
Grand Junction