Thank you to The Daily Sentinel for their editorial about the public market. We did in fact examine other locations in the city. Because the market will not only provide fresh local food access but also provide a gathering site, education about our community and local agricultural, agriculture technology, a teaching kitchen and allow visitors to experience agriculture with on-site growing demonstrations, the other sites we explored were eliminated. We will however, need an additional site for warehousing, cold storage and further manufacturing. This location is being explored but it will need to be fairly close to the market. We also have discussed having satellite outlets for products at other locations around the county.
The concept of the market has received an outpouring of support. The results from the feasibility will be available to all in early November. As we move into the next phase of developing a business plan and operating plan, we will be holding meetings to which the public will be invited. At that time, we will also be taking note of those who wish to locate a business in the public market or use the warehouse. We hope to have access to capital to assist those who may need it.
I invite the Sentinel to continue to update the community about the project.
KATHRYN BEDELL
Grand Junction
Actually, America is both a republic and a democracy
Is America a republic or a democracy? Both.
Steve Menzies is upset about those who participated in the failed coup that Donald Trump and his minions orchestrated on Jan. 6, 2021. Too bad. The rule of law is one of the foundations of our democratic republic. Everyone is held to the same standard when it comes to the law.
Now, we all know that is not true all of the time. Just ask George Floyd. We can’t because he is dead. Look at Donald Trump. He currently has six separate legal actions against him right now. This week the New York Attorney General threw the book at him and Trump Organization and his three children, suing them for $250 million. According to Trump that is just a drop in the bucket. Three years ago Trump filed his taxes and put the value of Mar a Lago at $75 million, which by anyone’s standards is a lot of money. Then when he wanted to secure a bank loan from Deutsche Bank in New York, he valued Mar a Lago at a whopping $730 million! The Attorney General of New York wants to stop the Trump Organization from doing business there immediately. And New York will get their way. The rule of law happening right in front of us now is historic and enlightening.
Yesterday I watched President Zelenskyy speak to the whole UN General Assembly, and I was amazed at his determination to preserve his country’s Democracy. Nowhere in his speech did he mention Ukraine’s “republic.” He did allude to Ukraine’s right to be a democracy. They are fighting for their lives there now, and God Bless them and keep them safe.
Dictator Putin gave a speech and mentioned he was not bluffing when he said Russia may have to use nukes on Ukraine. I play poker sometimes on Saturday nights. When you say you are not bluffing it means you are bluffing, therefore Putin is indeed bluffing. America is a democracy and a republic at the same time. We are free people. Separation of church and state will persevere. Our elections will continue to be fair for generations to come. Time has come for every single person who considers themselves to be MAGA to just say it out loud. Donald Trump lost his election, and its time to focus on what America needs to go forward united.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
To most of us, MAGA means Donald Trump
In last Friday’s Sentinel, Kevin McCarney, the chairman of the local Republican Party lays out what MAGA means to him. However, to most of us MAGA means one thing: Donald Trump. It means unwavering loyalty to a would-be autocrat and threats for those who do not pledge that loyalty. Trump has demonstrated disdain for the rule of law and balance of power between the three branches of government.
McCarney tries to re-brand the MAGA Republican Party as the party of hope.
Is there room in that MAGA Republican Party for those who believe that parents should have input into public schools and who also trust teachers to handle sensitive topics with professionalism without micro-management? Is there room for those who believe abortion is a fraught and agonizing decision best left between a woman and her doctor without government interference? Is there room for those who believe in the importance of energy security and independence and who believe we must come together to find practical ways to decrease global warming from fossil fuels?
Is there room in the MAGA Republican Party for those who believe our election integrity is of paramount importance and who believe that once votes have been counted and recounted no clerk, secretary of state, attorney general or governor should have the power to overturn the verified outcome of elections? Is there room in McCarney’s MAGA Republican Party for those who believe that violence is never an answer to political disagreements? Is there room in the MAGA Republican Party for anyone who wants Congress to solve problems and wants our Congressmen to compromise to achieve progress?
Now, if there were room in the Republican Party platform for all that —- that would give me hope.
BETSY LONGENECKER
Grand Junction
Correcting misconception about fires in the West
A recent You Said It chastised the BLM for managing the Big Dominguez fire for resource enhancement and blamed the fire for the very hazy/smoky conditions the previous week. This misconception needs to be corrected.
The smoke and haze in our valley was actually caused by fires to our west, particularly the record-setting Mosquito fire in California. When mega fires burn out of control, they spew their smoke high into the atmosphere where it can ride hundreds of miles. Weather pattern shifts since the hazy times have now left us with clean air while the Big Dominguez fire continued to burn and serve resource objectives. Some days the plume from Big Dominguez can be seen on the horizon to the south of Grand Junction. It might be described as about the size one might expect from a cabin burning.
It should be noted that in time, most western forests will burn — it’s the cycle. Fuel build-up will be released. Sometimes this release is uncontrolled — threatening lives, property and air quality, even hundreds of miles away. Sometimes logging can be used to reduce fuels, but not at a scale that would eliminate the problem. Sometimes managers can use fire to remove fuels in a more controlled manner with fewer threats to lives, property or air quality — all while providing benefits to the ecosystem. If we are going to live in the West, we need to accept fire and the things that go with it as part of our lives.