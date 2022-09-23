Continuing to develop the public market plan

Thank you to The Daily Sentinel for their editorial about the public market. We did in fact examine other locations in the city. Because the market will not only provide fresh local food access but also provide a gathering site, education about our community and local agricultural, agriculture technology, a teaching kitchen and allow visitors to experience agriculture with on-site growing demonstrations, the other sites we explored were eliminated. We will however, need an additional site for warehousing, cold storage and further manufacturing. This location is being explored but it will need to be fairly close to the market. We also have discussed having satellite outlets for products at other locations around the county.