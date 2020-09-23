An open letter to future Judge Bo Zeerip
I have asked that The Daily Sentinel publish this letter today because it’s the week that we celebrate the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
At this point I am not sure whether to call you Chief Deputy District Attorney Zeerip, future Judge Zeerip (of Delta County), or my longtime friend Bo. Regardless, you will soon be leaving the executive branch for the judicial branch. You have spent much of your professional career working with me to navigate search and seizure law (4th Amendment), pretrial bond reform (8th Amendment), sentencing philosophy (8th Amendment) and of course most recently COVID-19’s pressure on speedy trial issues (6th Amendment). You are an accomplished public servant who is simply moving forward. I am happy for you to do so, as I know this is a career goal of yours and I can think of few who are a match to your intellect, knowledge of the law or have such a firm judicial philosophy like yours, which will guide you well in your future path.
However, I have reservations about whether it moves our local community or the state forward to put you there and in that position. Make no mistake, Bo, you may and likely will, become the best judge Delta County has ever had, but your local, statewide and national impact on pretrial justice reform cannot be replaced. Simply put, you leaving is a huge hit to the efforts you have so ably and proficiently led.
As a Chief Deputy District Attorney you have been flown around the country on the dime of national organizations trying to emulate the projects you have designed and spearheaded here in Mesa County for years. Multiple governors, attorneys general, district attorneys (including me), and chief justices have deferred to your wisdom and judgment on how to create the screening tools, procedures, and philosophies that recognize public safety first, but close behind, acknowledge the difficult decision we make in recommending pretrial bond release.
Specifically, we decide on a daily basis whether to hold a person in custody who has not yet been convicted of anything because we fear that they are a flight risk or such a community safety risk that they cannot be free on bond pending trial. During Constitution Week, I will remind all reading this open letter that these pretrial decisions are very important but difficult decisions. They are ones that Chief Deputy (soon to be Judge) Zeerip led many around our country in properly defining the parameters.
Well… enough about our loss and on to your move forward. Judge Zeerip, you have been a pillar in this community’s quest towards a better place. You have tried difficult murder and sexual assault cases to proper and just result. On your personal time you have contributed towards multiple religious and non-religious charitable organizations, and through years of employment in the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, you have sought justice for victims in crimes and you have trained and supervised so many others in the same pursuit of justice that you always sought on your own cases.
Judge Zeerip…. you will be sorely missed in our office. As long as I am the District Attorney, you have an open invitation to come back and serve our community in the District Attorney’s Office. On behalf of those who I proudly represent, the People of the State of Colorado, we wish you and your family the best.
DAN RUBINSTEIN
District Attorney, 21st Judicial District of the State of Colorado
Vote on national popular vote has nothing to do with water
Water is a serious issue on the Western Slope, as it is in most of Colorado. Any idea or proposal that appears to threaten our water rights would get a lot of resistance, and rightly so!
Colorado’s joining the National Popular Vote Interstate compact, Proposition 113, appears on the 2020 ballot, and there seems to be some misinformation out about this proposition, linking it to the loss of water rights. In fact, a water agreement between states would be obtained through an interstate compact, which requires each state to sign on and then receive approval by Congress.
The National Popular Vote is about how we elect our president. In 2019, the Colorado Legislature signed a bill joining the state with others in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which is on this year’s ballot for voter approval. If and when approved, it will assure that the presidential candidate earning the most popular votes nationwide always wins the election. Every voter will have an equal say in deciding who wins: One person, one vote.
The National Popular Vote does not change Congress or how we elect members of Congress. Nor does it change the process by which Colorado and any other state signs onto an interstate water compact. There is no connection between Proposition 113 and any change in Colorado’s water rights. NONE.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization, which means we never support candidates or political parties. We do take positions on issues, based on extensive study and consensus by the membership. We work to make democracy work for all. As such, the League has supported a national popular vote for 50 years, as a more fair and representative way to elect the nation’s president. And as such, the League urges voters to vote “Yes” on Proposition 113.
JAN EDWARDS
Montrose
Voters must hear directly from both candidates for Congress
Regarding the lack of a debate between Diane Mitsch Bush and Lauren Boebert: It’s urgent for us as voters to hear directly from them, especially in an election with little chance of in-person meetings.
We have one opportunity to see and hear the candidates for the 3rd Congressional District, in a virtual forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters – if Ms. Boebert will accept their invitation.
On Aug. 18, the League of Women Voters (LWV) of La Plata County invited Ms. Boebert and Ms. Mitsch Bush to a community candidate forum. Local leagues across the 3rd District agreed to co-sponsor it. The candidates were offered five dates; Mitsch Bush accepted Oct. 8. Subsequently, the Boebert campaign accepted the date and offered to send their communication director.
But the LWV format is historic, aimed at nonpartisan voter education, where voters can submit questions in advance or pose them, live. It gives candidates one minute each to respond. Each candidate has a two-minute opening and closing statement. If a candidate can’t attend, s/he can submit a two-minute statement. The format has never allowed for candidate substitutes.
The Boebert campaign countered that Ms. Boebert had already participated in the League Primary Forum in June and would only do one forum per campaign cycle. However, in that primary, Ms. Boebert wasn’t running against Ms. Mitsch Bush, but against Scott Tipton, a member of her own party.
Now the candidates are running to represent all voters from the mammoth 3rd CD, stretching across 29 counties, in the vastly larger scope of a Congressional election.
In this forum voters could finally pose questions to both major candidates and hear their answers – something that has not happened since the pandemic began.
The LWV forum will be available virtually to watch on Zoom, or to stream live on Facebook; a recording will also be available on demand for all voters to view before they cast their ballots. The LWV is 100 years old, and their goal, which I think worthy, is to engage all voters, regardless of political party.
Our democracy depends on people voting with knowledge and confidence. I urge Lauren Boebert to courageously join this historic forum on Oct. 8, so that we may learn who each candidate truly is, and how each stands on the issues that so deeply divide and affect us all. Thank you, Lauren Boebert and Diane Mitsch Bush.
SANDRA DORR
Grand Junction
We don’t need feds impeding state progress on clean air
In August, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reversed a rule designed to keep us safe from harmful airborne pollution. Limits on methane and other airborne pollutants are important for keeping our air clean and healthy to breathe here. This is vitally important. Between the pandemic and forest fires, we have enough to worry about without adding increased methane emissions to the mix.
I worry about my child, six weeks old today, who we are raising here on the West Slope in part because of the beautiful landscapes and clean air. All of our children deserve to breathe clean, healthy air. Fortunately, our Attorney General Phil Weiser recently joined other cities and states in a lawsuit to prevent this methane rule rollback from happening. Colorado has worked hard to clean up our air, and while there is certainly more work to be done, we don’t need the federal government impeding our progress. We owe it to our children to keep our air as clean as possible, and I appreciate the work that our state leaders are doing to help get us there.
KIRSTEN KUHN
Carbondale
GarCo commissioners need to be replaced
I would like to know how the clowns on the Garfield County BOCC managed to purloin the mitigation funds paid by the gas industry that were to be used to offset the damage caused by drilling.
The BOCC is now using these mitigation funds to exacerbate the effects of drilling by opposing regulations that are designed to protect the health and property values of the residents who reside near the drilling operations.
It is also apparent that from the comments the commissioners have made that they have no understanding of what the law of supply and demand means and how it affects the operations of any business. Due to these circumstances, it is time to replace all of the commissioners and elect candidates who will represent the interests of the residents who elected them and not just the interests of the BOCC’s major donors.
GARRY EVENSON
Battlement Mesa