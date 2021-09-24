Country’s current woes can all be traced to Dems
The way we withdrew from Afghanistan was one of the worst military blunders in our history. The president backed our brave Marines into a corner and 13 of them were killed. Americans and $80 billion of weapons were left behind. We now are negotiating with terrorists.
The president and his military advisors were incompetent. This includes General Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, who has been accused of misconduct. The president should have him step down pending an investigation. The general and Speaker Pelosi reportedly don’t respect the chain of command.
The border crisis is getting worse. The president canceled pipelines and ended energy independence. Inflation is up. Crime is up. The Jan. 6 demonstration calling for audits of election results got out of control, but the FBI has found it was not a planned insurrection. Democrats saying it was is the big lie.
Speaker Pelosi sees the failures piling up and is pushing all her chips in while she still can. Trouble is she’s gambling with our money and livelihoods. Democrats don’t seem to get it, there is a limit to how much we can borrow, tax and spend. We are getting dangerously close to the breaking point.
At some football games, fans have jeered the president. They’ve had it with COVID-19 restrictions. Most have had the shots or the virus and have immunity. They respect the rights of those making the choice not to be vaccinated. They don’t like Democrats using COVID-19 to justify power grabs.
Polling shows a majority have figured all this out. We can’t be afraid to speak out against abuses, even though we know Democrats will viciously attack us. They need us to be angry with each other and divided. It’s not working. We know the blame lies with power hungry Democrat politicians.
Pitton served the valley and the school board well
The Sentinel recently informed the valley of the retirement of Paul Pitton, who served as vice president of the Mesa County Valley School District 51 board of education.
Having known Paul for over 25 years, I can say he never failed to put D51 students first, both as a teacher and a school board member. He has always looked to do what is best for kids. As a VOLUNTEER on the board, he spent countless hours helping the children of our community, only to be met with the steadily rising vitriol of raging ignorance.
It’s truly shameful that a small but vocal group pushing their irrelevant, delusional political agenda has made it so tough for good men like him to continue in service to our community.
Thank you, Paul. You will be missed.
Allan is focused on putting more teachers in classroom
The importance of an excellent, dedicated board of education cannot be overemphasized. Communication among staff, students, and the community is essential. As an educator, now retired, who began her career in 1972, I have worked with many boards of education. I have seen how important effective board members are to the success of the district.
Nick Allan has the qualities to be an excellent board member and to create a positive learning and teaching environment in our schools. Nick is a listener who will patiently, intelligently, and reasonably consider issues. Nick has a passion for the importance of education and the success of each student.
Nick has made a primary issue in his campaign ensuring that there are qualified teachers in every classroom. He realizes that the classroom is where learning takes place. Support for students, teachers, and aides is paramount for success and creating positive learning environments. Overcrowded classrooms and unfilled teaching and aide positions are not the road to student achievement. This is the central focus of Nick’s campaign.
Support for students, support for teachers, clear communication with the community, along with Nick’s even tempered demeanor and decisiveness make Nick Allan the standout choice for District 51 Board of Education in District D.
