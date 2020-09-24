Did the Swedes get it right?
Rick Wagner is notorious for cherry-picking statistics to suit his needs and he has done it again with his praise of Sweden in the COVID-19 fight.
By keeping a nearly open society in the face of the pandemic, Sweden has incurred an extremely high infection rate (8,875/1 million population as compared to a world-wide average of 4,112/1 million) and a high death rate (581/1 million as compared to the world-wide average of 125.8/1 million).
This comparison would be even more shocking if we were to remove the ridiculously high numbers in the USA from the world average. Anders Tegnell, the Swedish state epidemiologist, says he would do it differently if he could redo the response. A recent spike in infections has Sweden considering more restrictions. These numbers are all much higher than what is seen in the neighboring Scandinavian countries.
Perhaps turning to a lawyer for medical advice is not the wisest course of action.
RICHARD JANSON
Grand Junction
What happened to so-called party of principles and values?
Wow! Party before country under the guise of patriotism has set a new precedent.
When a president with nine months remaining in office cannot have a nominee considered for the Supreme Court yet a subsequent president with less than 40 days until an election can push through a nominee, nothing screams corruption and political favor more loudly! All in the name of persuading voters to re-elect an incompetent incessant liar with hope of overturning previously decided issues.
So the political appointment of judges should allow for exclusive juries of each party in seeking justice by our peers? Is this where we are headed?
The so-called party of direction, principles, and values has obviously disappeared. More perplexing is support and votes afforded to those who lie on resumes or Twitter accounts in seeking to be a representative of their constituents both locally and nationally!
In the old days when a resume was cast with lies, it disqualified the candidate or they were fired!
I miss the Grand Old Party that professed high values, fiscal responsibility, and conservatism. Seems supporters are comfortable enabling those pulling a con that spew “me” before “we” while hiding under the auspice of a GOP that used to preach country over party.
Candidates now rely on fear-mongering, corruption, and lies, all on false pretense of representation.
STEVE PHILLIPS
Grand Junction
BLM’s Uncompahgre RMP dismisses an entire way of life
Last week I read in the Sentinel that new litigation has been filed in federal court over the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) recently released Resource Management Plan (RMP) for the Uncompahgre region.
Although it was branded as an act of conservation groups, in reality, this lawsuit is a much-needed ray of hope for every person living in the North Fork Valley and beyond.
The BLM disregarded the recommendations of its own local staff and years of community collaboration and input and failed to adequately protect communities in the North Fork Valley by opening up nearly all of our valley to oil and gas development.
The plan also fails to adequately conserve wild places that deserve wilderness or special management consideration. Since moving to Paonia from southern Utah, I have spent countless hours exploring the national forests and BLM lands, so I know exactly how much beauty and open space we stand to lose by developing those public lands and failing to protect our wildlands. This “energy dominance” plan also threatens our communities. During this time of uncertainty from increasing water scarcity, COVID-19, wildfires, and most importantly climate change, new leasing and development from oil and gas would be irresponsible and disastrous for our water supply, air quality, and overall quality of life.
Our local businesses, organic and traditional farms, ranches, vineyards, and outdoor recreation opportunities all rely on our public lands being responsibly and sustainably managed. Therefore, the RMP is contrary to everything that fuels our local economy, fills our stomachs, and makes this valley such an incredible place to live.
MICHAEL BURKLEY
Paonia