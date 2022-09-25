City is approaching rec center plans the right way

One of my fondest memories as a kid is going to the community rec center wherever we lived and playing basketball, swimming or just running around. Fast forward 30+ years to when my husband and I moved to Grand Junction with our young boys in 2013 and the first thing I did was look for a community center, but none was to be found in Grand Junction. I had to pile three young boys in the car and drive to Fruita. The boys had a great time, but we were outsiders, not part of that community.