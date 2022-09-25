City is approaching rec center plans the right way
One of my fondest memories as a kid is going to the community rec center wherever we lived and playing basketball, swimming or just running around. Fast forward 30+ years to when my husband and I moved to Grand Junction with our young boys in 2013 and the first thing I did was look for a community center, but none was to be found in Grand Junction. I had to pile three young boys in the car and drive to Fruita. The boys had a great time, but we were outsiders, not part of that community.
Now Grand Junction has the opportunity to build a community recreation center of our own, with lots of fun things to do, places to meet and room for expansion. We need a place for families to gather and exercise, for teenagers to gather and play sports or hang out, for the elderly to gather and exercise in a nice, warm pool, and for the community to gather for classes, to play games, to sit and chat or to have a festival.
We tried before and it’s time to try again. The city is approaching this thoughtfully and thoroughly, with many meetings, public forums and surveys to learn what the community would like. What they are finding is that the community does want this, at Matchett Park, and with plenty of room for parking and expansion.
For more information, please visit gjparksandrec.org and click “Community Recreation Center.” The city is approaching this the right way, and this is the right time and the right place. Please support your community and provide input on how you would like your community center to be.
Cameo article dismisses issue that impacts us all
I note the “nothing to see here,” top headline deflection piece on the “kerfuffle” at Cameo. To me this story has been purposefully skewed to fit politics by using dismissive terms and omitting facts. Example: The CPW was quoted as saying that “14 of 250 events at the complex have been canceled for 2022,” implying a “much ado about nothing” situation (5.5%). However, the agenda driven piece purposely treats all events as equal whereby a small local gun class “event” is the same as a large national shooting competition. The national USPSA competition alone can have over 2,500 participants who use hotels, restaurants and other Western Slope facilities. That is real money to us and can be losses in the millions of dollars for the region, not to mention stifling the ability for Cameo to attract additional large events. The Sentinel’s biased “kerfuffle” is our major financial loss. “Move along… Nothing to see here…”
Collaterally, I chair a 501(c)3 military charity providing troops in combat areas of operations non-lethal gear that makes them safer and better able to complete their missions and come home. We give them an edge and sometimes that is all they need. Large organizations like the USPSA and its members provide charitable funds for us and the U.S. troops we support. Like business owners and other organizations, this “kerfuffle” directly impacts us.
I note that no local CPW employees seemed to be directly interviewed for this piece. I have confirmed with senior CPW officials that the Cameo staff have been muzzled with administrative threats if they comment to the press or public on anything relating to this issue. This should be a story in and of itself. “Move along. Nothing to see here.”
This “kerfuffle” has become a political mess that in my view is unnecessary and was never intended under this law, like the law or not. Unfortunately, we on the Western Slope suffer for it. Requiring organizations like the USPSA to sign compliance forms is like Bandimere Speedway requiring participants to agree not to exceed Colorado speed limits.
In sum, this piece gets low marks from me on the journalistic side, as does The Sentinel itself for running it. I simply do not see professionalism here. Yes, I am disappointed with the sudden, heavy handed political punishment of Cameo and our community at large by the state, but also with a substantial and influential regional newspaper that should be parts of community solutions and obviously aren’t.
For the record, I am an overall CPW state volunteer, a CPW certified Range Officer and a Cameo Range Ambassador in addition to my chairmanship at the Support-A-Soldier Clearinghouse.
Researching issues, policy important for independents
Independents, you hold the balance as the largest group nationally, statewide and in the 3rd CD. You are maybe what all voters should be in that you are mostly non-partisan, examine the issues based on facts not political attack ads and then vote for the person with a platform that fits your views with a problem solving background and not just all talk.
Our two-party system does leave you with only two choices, but at least in Colorado you have a chance to help choose a candidate. Still, each party’s positions and the candidates and their willingness to try the “work across the aisle” should lead you to your vote instead of the “D” or “R” behind the candidate’s name.
Key issues being pushed around and debated are the following. Get the facts for the opinions.
Voting: I am putting this first since as a citizen our No. 1 duty in our democracy is to vote. Colorado is probably No. 1 on access to vote, security of the votes and non-partisan redistricting.
Health Care: What should happen here for the U.S.? Both parties have for periods controlled both the executive and legislature. The Democrats originally created Medicare and Medicaid and expanded this with “Obamacare.” Republicans tried to kill this with no proposals for replacement, just talk. Republicans talked about drug price reform, but passed nothing. Democrats have now started achieving this goal.
Infrastructure: Ike and both parties started the Interstate highway system then have talked the talk ever since and done little else. Republicans blocked this for Obama, then passed nothing when they were in control, but a few (check who) did support the recent Democratic bill’s passage.
Check each party’s votes on climate change and the environment. Look for who led the fight for more saved lands in Colorado and the votes.
Carefully check candidates positions on abortion and gun legislation. Do Democrats really want to confiscate their own guns?
The Economy: Neither party can really do much about the “low supply-high demand” economy we have especially after COVID somewhat ended. Check these facts, unemployment rate at 3.6% (5.8 million), 10 million job openings (help wanted), $27.6/hour average wage. The Chip Act passed to push production with mostly Democratic votes.
Independents please fact check these and your other issues. Keep score, decide and make your vote count to solve the issues most important for a better America.
