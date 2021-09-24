Climate change, not abortion, is top ‘life’ issue
I am a Catholic and I understand that abortion is a very important issue to my church. However, I disagree with the church on the position that abortion is wrong in virtually all circumstances! I also disagree with the majority conservative Catholic hierarchy that focus almost exclusively on this one issue and neglect so many social and environmental issues.
My wife and I have been longtime members of Network Connection, which is a Catholic social justice lobby organization. Each year they publish a congressional voting record on the most important social justice issues voted on by Congress. The results show that Republicans consistently vote against social issues except for legislation that is involved with abortion. The Democrats vote for almost all social justice issues each year but get no credit from the Catholic hierarchy because of their pro-choice stand on abortion.
The Republicans, as a whole, want the baby to be born but not supported by the many social safety nets the government tries to provide if they are born into poverty! If the child grows up and commits a major crime, most Republicans favor the death penalty — so does that make Republicans pro-life because they are against abortion? I don’t think so! The evidence indicates that the mostly conservative hierarchy in the Catholic Church supported former president Trump. They ignored the fact that he was probably the most amoral president in the history of the country and the worst environmental president we have ever had.
The most important life issue we have now is not abortion; it is the warming of the climate, but Catholics do not hear a word from the hierarchy on that issue.
If we do not act now to curb greenhouse gas, we risk the destruction of all life on the planet in the relatively near future. This crisis is upon us now in the form of accelerated natural disasters though out the entire world. The Catholic hierarchy needs to put this issue at the top of life issues and insist the U.S. transfer to green energy! Pope Francis and the two former conservative popes all saw this issue as critical to the survival of the planet.
TOM HEFFERNAN
Ridgway
School board endorsement letter an insult to teachers
Regarding Ms. Hunsinger’s letter of Sept. 23:
Ms. Hunsinger thinks that different school board members could “remove stumbling blocks” to improve education in District 51. Teachers must follow state standards. As a retired teacher, I know that teachers work tirelessly to teach their students, and that the school board was never an impediment to our efforts. A statistic which could be related to test scores is that Mesa County schools have more than $4,000 less to spend per pupil than the state average per Public School Review (https://www.publicschoolreview.com/colorado/mesa-county-valley-school-district-no-51-school-district/804350-school-district).
To suggest that candidates NOT being endorsed by an organization of teachers is the reason you should vote for them is a slap in the face to every teacher in the district and to the school board members who volunteer their time to help our students.
MARY KORTE
Grand Junction
Military and overseas voter ballots go out first
Ensuring that those who serve in the military and protect our right to vote have the ability to vote themselves is a value we hold dear in Colorado.
Colorado law therefore requires sending ballots to military and overseas voters (known as UOCAVA* voters) 45 days before the election (which this year was Saturday, Sept. 18). UOCAVA voters may choose to have their ballot sent to them via mail or via electronic means.
Mesa County has 589 UOCAVA voters, 425 requesting electronic transmission and 164 requesting mail. We’re pleased to say that the Mesa County Elections Team had all of the ballot packets ready to go on time. Given the challenges of new equipment and everything else that needs to be done in preparation for the election, our team has done a great job in preparing to meet this important requirement of the law.
*UOCAVA stands for Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act.
WAYNE WILLIAMS
Mesa County Designated Election Official
SHEILA REINER
Mesa County Treasurer and Public Trustee