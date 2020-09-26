Vote yes on Prop 116 to help Colorado families
This election, there will be 11 measures on our ballot. This doesn’t include the various other local and special district measures that vary through the state. While most are complex and mired in contentious political fights, there is one that all Coloradans can agree on, and that’s Proposition 116.
Proposition 116 simply reduces every Coloradan’s income tax from 4.63% to 4.55%. While it seems small, this 0.08% reduction means that Colorado families will get to keep more than $150 million a year and this couldn’t come at a better time. The economic fallout from COVID-19 has threatened the economic stability of Coloradans everywhere. Allowing workers to keep more of their paycheck will allow everyone to invest in themselves in a way that no government program could. We all have different priorities in our lives and we all know what our families need to recover from this economic slump.
Opponents of Proposition 116 threaten Coloradans with a reduction of services if they want to keep more of their paycheck. However, our legislators have more than $30 billion to continue to provide Coloradans with services. Just like our families, our elected officials will have to tighten their purse straps to get our economy back on track.
Vote YES on Proposition 116 and let every Coloradan keep more of the money they earn!
MARY LU GRAHAM
Grand Junction
Voters shouldn’t override the opinion of wolf experts
As a fourth-generation rancher in western Colorado, my family and I have long been stewards of the land. I want nothing more than to take care of the place that provides water and feed for our sheep and cattle. I also believe it is vital for my wife and I to raise our three young daughters with a great respect for the land and animals that provide so much for us. Proposition 114, the measure that world forcibly reintroduce wolves to the West Slope, is such an important issue to not only me and my family, but to every taxpayer in the state of Colorado.
With a $3.3 billion cut to our state’s budget, it is a terrible idea to spend money to forcibly introduce wolves into our state. Especially, when there are already wolves coming into Colorado naturally. Wolves have been confirmed in Colorado many times over the years and Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed that a whole pack living in northern Colorado is breeding and having pups. The agency has an extensive plan for these naturally migrating wolves to come into Colorado.
I do not believe that we as voters should override the experts with a forced introduction when Colorado Parks and Wildlife has studied and rejected the introduction of these wolves four times since 1982 (with the most recent case in 2016).
With all of this in mind, is a forced wolf introduction really a good idea? I would strongly urge you to vote NO on Proposition 114.
NATE LAMERS
Norwood
Bedell is a refreshing change from revolving-door tradition
We have some excellent candidates for public office this year in Mesa County, highly qualified, impressive people with experience and vision to move us forward into the second decade of the 21st century.
Kathryn Bedell is one of those candidates, for Mesa County commissioner. Kathryn, a doctor of veterinary medicine for 19 years, has lived on the West Slope for 20 years, owning and managing the 3,000 acre Roan Creek Ranch in De Beque.
She ran the RCR Grocery in Fruita recently for six years, and a large animal veterinary practice for five years in the ’90s. In addition to her varied and extensive business experience, Kathryn has consulted at the state level on natural resources and agriculture, and was appointed to the Colorado State Agriculture Commission in January 2019. She supports keeping public lands public and available for all users, entrepreneurs and small business to encourage a diversified economy, and the local farm-to-table movement that sustains farmers and ranchers. I suspect there is no other candidate in Colorado with that wealth of experience, knowledge and vision. Are we ready for some positive change and a fresh perspective in Mesa County instead of serving a narrow range of interests with the “revolving door” process we see poised once again in this election? We need Kathryn’s voice and diverse skill set, her ability to communicate and build consensus, and her leadership for a vigorous post-COVID future. Rather than the usual recycled, entrenched politician, we could certainly use someone with practical vision for what is likely to be a challenging future. Please vote for that future: vote for Kathryn Bedell.
MICHAEL MARQUARDT
Whitewater
We must not be willing dupes of sinister outside forces
On both sides, and, with the full involvement of Russia and China, negativity is being encouraged.
Every citizen should make it their business to adopt a “swim partner” to relate with — not because you’d EVER agree with that person — but, because we are committed to not being manipulated into killing our neighbors. And, that is what civil war consists of: the death of civil discourse, closely followed by violence.
Right now, all of us need to search our minds for people we’ve let go of because of political differences and re-establish some neighborly, human warmth. Nothing big. Just something in our own minds: “I know we may have serious differences, fellow traveller, but my intention is not to harm you.” We need to perform this mental exercise many many times before the election.
We don’t know the full extent of the machinations on either side. None of us do. But, we are clearly being groomed to hurt one another. There is no need to discuss, or persuade, in order to re-establish good will. Just commitment. The recognition that we are in this together. Otherwise, we are the willing dupes of outside forces.
MALLY MECHAU-STRONG
Palisade