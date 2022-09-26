Great news about District 51 schools’ performance
What good news about our school district! Despite being on the third page, the hard work of our teachers deserve front-page recognition.
Two thirds of our schools have been given the best performance rating. All schools are working to get better. Chatfield has especially made outstanding progress.
Our teachers need the support of everyone in the community to keep up the good work. There isn’t anything more important than our children’s education.
ELAINE TAYLOR
Grand Junction
Jesus called for love, not for grabbing at power
The ironically named Charis (Greek word for “grace”) Bible College conference featuring Andrew Wommack and Lauren Bobert may be a good example of why institutional Christianity has become no more relevant than the political party it chooses to favor. Some commentary from a life-long Bible student:
“God is on our side.” Everybody wants the Heavenly Father’s endorsement. Catholics and Protestants, conservatives and progressives, allies and axis, saints and sinners, authoritarians and totalitarians. Power-seekers want to build an empire to their cause and persuade the public that it is a “work of God.” Sorry, but God is on the side of those who serve in humility, not govern in power.
“We know that we are in the last days of the last days… You get to have a role in ushering in the second coming of Christ.” Indisputable fact: The Christian church has, for 20 centuries, a 100% fail rate when it comes to predicting the future second coming of Jesus or the end of the world. Sorry, someone has to say it. Yet, pop-theologians and ambitious politicians will drive the prophecy bus open-throttle to the Apocalypse while generation after generation screams from the back, “Are we there yet?” Come on, after two millennia of being wrong, shouldn’t you be asking serious questions to the preachers of this illusion?
“We are the kings. We are the ones who rule.” Because we know that Jesus’ death and resurrection was all about a power-grab, don’t we? The Gospel is not, “Rule over one another as I have ruled over you.” Jesus’ call was to self-sacrificially love one another as he loved us, not to grab a throne or an elected office, but to disdain hatred and bigotry, reject partisan politics and sectarian religion, and embrace people in their differences.
“We see a Church unengaged in the public square because we have been conditioned to believe there is a disconnect between the secular and sacred.” Then again, maybe we’ve been conditioned to believe that Gospel unity and partisan politics are compatible, or that judgmentalism can co-exist with love, or that authoritarianism goes hand in hand with freedom of conscience. Perhaps this is the real delusion that is the “attack on our faith.”
TIMOTHY KING
Grand Junction
How distributing migrants could be a win-win for all
Migrants being flown to Martha’s Vineyard, New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C. and other cities could end up being a win-win for everyone.
Many cities are facing a labor shortage, employers are having problems finding help willing to work for what they’re offering to pay. Most migrants would be more than happy to fill those positions. Win-win.
JO ANN TURNER
Palisade
O’Dea is moderate, a GOP controlled Senate isn’t
Joe O’Dea seems like a great candidate to serve Colorado in the U.S. Senate. He’s a Republican who owns a construction company, he is not an election denier and he has a moderate approach to a woman’s right to choose. He’s much in the mold of former Senator Cory Gardner, a man who’s comfortable in blue jeans and can appeal to the common man. Colorado is fortunate to have two good, moderate candidates, in Joe and Michael Bennet.
All that being said, I am not voting for Joe in November. Remember when Cory Gardner was in office? He helped Mitch McConnell keep a simple majority. President Obama nominated a Supreme Court justice, but the McConnell majority was able to keep the nominee from being confirmed. Then, during the Trump years, Mitch McConnell and Gardner were able to place three far-right justices on the Supreme Court. The rights of women for prenatal health care that they enjoyed for 50 years disappeared in an instant.
It is conceivable, but not probable, that during the term of Joe Biden, a new justice of the Court will be appointed. If McConnell has a majority in the Senate, it doesn’t matter if Joe O’Dea is a moderate Republican. With a majority, McConnell can continue to play his game.
DENNIS BAKER
Grand Junction
Michael Bennet is not working for Coloradans
The article on Senator Bennett being what we need — not for Colorado. He has voted with President Biden all the time. He voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, which will cost the middle class dearly with more taxes for the middle class, thousands of IRS agents to audit your meager earnings for additional taxes.
The inflation that this administration has brought has taken thousands of dollars from hard working folks with 401Ks, taken us from energy independent to purchasing foreign oil, food prices are constantly climbing, gas prices are still higher than two years ago, allowing a forgiveness of student loans that the rest of the citizens will have to pay for.
Our broken immigration system, did he step up and vote to stop the millions coming illegally into our country? The statement about three points short of a degree would be a slap in the face of every citizen that has moved forward without a degree. Maybe those are the ones looking to pass the loans on to the hard working folks.
Folks this is what Senator Bennet has voted for over the past years, so I do not believe we need him. He is not working for citizens of Colorado, he is working for the current administration that is tearing and dividing this country everyday.
ARTHUR EDWARDS
Grand Junction