Republicans should tend to their own garden
It must be trying to be David Kearsley, with the Democrats constantly plotting to make his life difficult.
He complains about our withdrawal from Afghanistan despite the fact that his president negotiated and agreed to the withdrawal even earlier than Aug. 31. He wants General Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, to be relieved of command because he took steps to prevent an increasingly unbalanced Trump from starting a war with China in the days before Jan. 20. He calls the Jan. 6 insurrection a demonstration that just “got out of control,” not an attempt by rioters to stop the proper functioning of government by violence, which, by the way, is the very definition of insurrection. He feels that the Democrats’ efforts to pass legislation that will make the lives of all American citizens better is a somehow evil. And he thinks that we are sick of COVID restrictions that are designed to tamp down a new pandemic of the unvaccinated. We should all be free to reject science and endanger our children and the rest of our community if we feel like it. Any attempt to save lives is dismissed by him as a Democratic Party “power grab.”
Finally he rails against the “power hungry” Democrats for reasons that aren’t clear. It seems to me that Republicans who are busy passing legislation in red states making it increasingly difficult for people to vote, especially if they are not white, are the ones engaged in a power grab. So many complaints but none about a failed president who continues to argue that he didn’t lose the election and works every day to undermine democracy. Even after a ridiculous audit of results in Arizona, Trump’s arguments fall flat with his handpicked auditors finding more votes for Biden’s win. Republicans like Mr. Kearsley need to stop complaining about Biden and focus on ending the craziness in their own party including recognizing that Jan. 6 was not just a “demonstration” but instead was “a day to live in infamy.”
Fidelity to Trump isn’t going to grow the GOP
Today our representative in Congress has embarrassed us again with her campaign to “Impeach Biden.”
Lauren Boebert is a loose cannon; it seems like every time she opens her mouth, utter nonsense comes out. As a conservative independent, I’m glad I voted for her opponent. I don’t know what my like-minded conservative Republicans were thinking when they selected her in the primary. I guess at the time, fidelity to Trump was the primary criteria, and look at how that turned out.
If the Republican party continues down the Trump trail, endorsing Q believers, anti-vaxers and conspiracy theorists, there isn’t much hope for their future.
Hopefully the Party of Lincoln can return to its roots and work to preserve the Union rather than divide it.
Ride operators shouldn’t be able to override alarms
Reading Saturday’s paper, and the unfortunate death of a beautiful 6-year-old girl, I couldn’t help but think how that might have been avoided.
Having worked around machinery of all kinds for a large part of my life — everything from farming machinery, to construction, to mining machinery as operator, or mechanic, I’ve been involved with safety mechanisms, and how they work.
Reading it was determined the young girl had sat on the two seat belts, instead of wearing them across her lap, means the car came back up with the belts still tethered. That becomes more apparent after further reading of the story. It also becomes clear that sensors within the operational configuration of the ride tell the operators when there is a problem. The belts hadn’t been disconnected and reconnected, and an alarm sounded, as a warning of a problem to the operator of the ride.
After visually checking, and conversing with the second operator, the ride was “reset and deployed.” That should not have been possible, due to the fact that the problem had not been corrected, prior to being deployed. All the belts are supposed to be disconnected from their tether prior to the next deployment.
It appears the alarm was warning the operators of this fact, yet a “reset and deploy” was able to occur. The warning worked. Why was the operator able to “reset and deploy” the ride with Wongel (Estifanos) sitting on the belts, when they hadn’t been disconnected and reattached?
An operator should never be able to “reset and deploy’ if the original problem hasn’t been corrected. The design of the ride should not have allowed that to happen. That’s like covering a methane monitor on a continuous miner underground, because methane gas is shutting down the miner. Terrible idea, safety-wise.
Just a few things: There are either more sensors needed, to isolate and point to the real problem that exists by seat number, or any time the alarm sounds, all riders should be removed and re-seated to make sure all belts and other restraints are properly connected before the ride can be deployed. An operator should never be able to “reset” unless the problem has been corrected and safety has been restored. That is the “fail safe method.”
Shutting the ride down because the problem wasn’t found is preferable to what happened.
Sometimes the problem is a simple fix, and sometimes it isn’t. In this case, the reset button shut off the alarm, and restored power to the ride, with the problem still existing. You shut off the alarm with one button, and restore power at a different location — at which time the alarm will come back on if the problem still exists. The “reset” button should never shut off the alarm and restore power at the same time with a problem still existing.
