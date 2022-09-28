The dire consequences of eliminating Roe v. Wade
Another aspect of the dire consequences of eliminating Roe v. Wade: I have a developmentally disabled daughter who is now 61 years old. She had a difficult delivery due to the doctor giving me a spinal too early. She got stuck in the birth canal after the birthing muscles quit working and was pulled out with forceps.
She grew to be 5’ 11” and has balance and gait issues along with a much lower IQ than average. She was quite independent after graduating from her special school in spite of the fact that she couldn’t read or write.
I used to worry about her getting pregnant either through lack of awareness of the consequences of sexual activity or from being raped by some pervert. Luckily nothing like that occurred. However, my worry was ‘What would I do if she had gotten pregnant?’ There was no way she could carry a pregnancy to term physically much less understand what was going on with all the bodily changes. Delivery was out of the question. Under no circumstances could I have put her through that.
Had she gotten pregnant my dilemma was the agony of putting her through the harrowing experience of carrying a child through birth and my then becoming the caregiver for that child or having a grandchild aborted. I am afraid I would have to have done the latter. She could never have carried all that frontal weight, dealt with the ups and downs of pregnancy, or handled the pain and stress of delivery of a baby. At least the abortion would have been legal then. But today women like her would have to go through the whole process. That is absolutely not a rational decision for that situation by any means. She lives in Colorado where abortion is legal, but many states do not allow abortions under any circumstances, an abominable consequence of the SCOTUS decision to abolish Roe v. Wade.
In addition, the thought of making contraceptives illegal is not only ludicrous, it is criminal.
It’s not like we need to increase the population of the world. We’re already taxing our existence beyond reason. We need some common sense in the Supreme Court. It is sadly lacking.
HOLLY VON HELMS
Montrose
Does Adam Frisch mean what he says in his ads?
I’m confused about Adam Frisch’s TV Ads! He states he is a conservative? Why doesn’t he say he is a liberal? He is trying to act like our great Congresswoman. He wants to secure the Border? His party wants open Borders. He says he supports the Second Amendment. His Party wants to get rid of it and take our guns. They’re protected with guns, but they don’t want us to protect ourselves. How is he going to reduce inflation? Tell me please, only the president can do that. He supports energy. Does that mean he supports drilling for oil and gas? He wants to create more jobs. Tell me how you are going to do that?
Our great congresswoman has been fighting for all of this for two years, but with the Democrats control the House, so she has to fight to get any of her bills voted on, which is hard to accomplish.
FRANK ZANIN
Grand Junction
Rep. Boebert is running a
disingenuous campaign
Yesterday I received a pamphlet from Rep. Lauren Boebert which described how she has secured several beneficial legislative victories for rural Colorado . I’m not sure how she defines secure, but to me it implies her opinion, vote, or other form of political action was required to accomplish these legislative actions.
One of the actions she declares is her securing the implementation of the Payment In Lieu of Taxes program, which gives counties money for the amount of Federal land within their boundaries. First the Payment in Lieu of Taxes is a law that has been around for more than 40 years. It’s has never required the approval or securing by any Federal Representative. Boebert’s opinion is of no consequence. Second, the $515 million was distributed throughout 1,600 counties with Mesa getting $3.9 million. I would not be surprised to find other misleading statements in her priorities.
These statements show Boebert to be disingenuous in her politics.
ERIC RECHEL
Grand Junction
Thinking about MAGA movement and Jan. 6
MAGA good, Democrats bad! Interesting outlook on life. When I read Kevin McCarney’s letter to the editor in the Sentinel, I thought to myself, did I wake up on a different planet?
I think what irritates me more than anything, is that it was recently the 235th anniversary of the signing of our U.S. Constitution, and MAGA is still around.
Shall we review exactly what MAGA is? Starting in Nov. 2020, when Trump knew he had lost his election to Joe Biden, and he and those around him had a meltdown, he promoted the idea that his followers in MAGA should march to the U.S. Capitol, and interrupt the certification of our election on Jan. 6, 2021. Because that is somehow strangely “patriotic.” Sorry, it is not. More than 900 people have been arrested so far who participated in the events of Jan. 6. The Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, Three Percenters, and Boogaloo Boys among them.
Who are these people, and why don’t I ever see them in western Colorado? Are they hiding? From what? News flash! Donald Trump’s election was not stolen. A day will come soon where all the so-called members of the delusional losers club will have to make a choice — democracy or an authoritarian government where all of our rights that we have taken for granted for so many years will be systematically wiped out.
By who? MAGA people disguised as Republicans. The last time our U.S. Capitol was attacked was in 1814 by the British, who burned it down. Those 30 to 40 American soldiers who were told to defend it, did so, but they lost their lives defending it. Then fast forward to Jan. 6, 2021. The only patriots that day were the Capitol Police officers. And we applaud them for their service to our country.
I understand why some people refuse to lay down their loyalty to Donald Trump. They think he somehow represents them. He does not. He represents only himself. All those emails he sent out for six months beginning in February 2021 begging for donations to his “legal defense fund?” He pocketed it. Rudy Giuliani has not been paid yet! America is a country united and together we all stand strong. MAGA members consist of only about 40% of the current GOP. If their goal is to win elections, they are on the wrong track. Not enough voters in MAGA to win an election now.
JEFFREY STEVENS
Grand Junction