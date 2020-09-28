Boebert’s ‘freedom’ message resonates
I was born in a country that was destroyed by socialism, a country without opportunities, without freedom. I was adopted by a family 18 years ago that has given me so many opportunities to be educated and grow, but all that they have given me wouldn’t be possible if it was not for the principles that this country was built on.
I am grateful for the freedom that I have. I am afraid of the incremental socialism Democrats like Lauren Boebert’s opponent are working toward.
I admire Lauren and can relate to her youthful energy and positive outlook. She’s been all over western Colorado and Pueblo campaigning and listening to the people, because isn’t that who we are fighting for? The people. Our rights. Our freedom.
The word freedom on her signs may seem simplistic to some, but it means everything to me.
ELIZABETH GODFREY
Fruita
Mitsch Bush’s bipartisan approach is what we need
Colorado voters have a rare chance to elect a calm, thoughtful candidate — Diane Mitsch Bush. She has worked for years as a rural county commissioner to protect our water supplies, our agriculture, oil and gas and coal communities, and our local economies. In the Colorado Legislature, she fought for family ranchers and farmers.
As Colorado’s attorney general said, Diane Mitsch Bush “always works across the aisle to get things done for Colorado families. In Congress, I know Diane will fight every day to lower health-care costs, rebuild our economy ... We need a pragmatic problem solver like Diane in Washington.”
One of her fellow lawmakers said, “If you look at her bills, they’re not flashy, they’re not headline-grabbing, but they’re important policy changes that actually helped people’s lives in the district she represented.”
Her opponent, on the other hand, is flamboyant, but not what western and southern Colorado need in Congress to fight for our interests.
Diane Mitsch Bush’s opponent, Boebert, has a history of arrests and court failures-to-appear. She campaigns as a law-and-order candidate, but has been arrested and summonsed at least four times in the last 10 years. She was issued a summons for harassment of a neighbor, and handcuffed for disorderly conduct after allegedly urging underage drinkers to flee from police. She missed her court date twice, once for forgetting what day of the week it was. She failed to appear again for yet another charge. In 2020, her restaurant was issued a cease-and-desist order. In 2017, 80 people got a foodborne illness after they ate food made by a restaurant she owns. Her law-and-order claims don’t ring true.
The Denver Post says that Colorado voters should pass on putting her in Congress. It calls her campaign a circus and notes that she attacked Scott Tipton in the primary “for failing to repeal the (law) which currently protects approximately 300,000 people with pre-existing conditions in the district.” She has spoken approvingly about the conspiracy of “a worldwide cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles who rule the world.”
Diane Mitsch Bush, on the other hand, wants to protect people with pre-existing conditions, supports the Second Amendment, and has worked quietly and effectively to protect Coloradans’ quality of life. She knows we face important challenges, and her thoughtful, hard-working, bipartisan approach is what we need in western and southern Colorado.
LEE CASSIN
De Beque
Restrictions on senior living facilities make sense
Having now been a resident of one of Grand Junction’s fine “extended care facilities” for a full year, I share the frustration voiced by Linda Lynch in her Sept 27 op-ed. However, I recognize that the visiting restrictions are enforced on all of us so situated to protect us from unintended contamination from friends and family.
Even at an advanced age, we are able to contribute to the effort to deal with the threat of this pandemic. If we find the regulations to be intolerable, we must find an unregulated environment in which to live. They do exist!
DUANE HOGUE
Grand Junction
It’s wrong to consign racial division to conservatives
I was reading the Saturday morning issue and came across the headline “Governor visits with organizer of RAW group.” As I read, I instantly stopped when Mr. Antonio Clark was quoted as saying, “I think it’s obvious that this is a more conservative town, so naturally, there’s a little bit of a racial divide here.”
It is true that we have become a divided nation, and unfortunately, it is because of people thinking and believing things like this that makes it that way. Racial divides are not a conservative value, never have been, and never will be. Perpetuating that myth is definitely wrong and unfair. It is amazing to me that people on the other side of the political aisle use these kinds of statements to bolster the claim that conservatives are somehow the enemy.
Conservatives want the best for our community and our nation as much as any citizen. Stating something like this is just wrong and it should be avoided.
There are many liberal cities and towns with “racial divides.” I would hope that the stereotypes and attitudes like this one can stop. We would all be better for it. After all, right is right and wrong is wrong.
KEN JACKMAN
Grand Junction
We need politicians who can apply science to problems
Which political party do you want in charge? I ask because I’ve just read recent copies of Chemical and Engineering News (C&E News) and Science. As a practicing scientist for 50 years, I’ve read these journals each week. The warnings of pandemics (note plural) have been long-standing.
It is also well-known that the Trump administration ignored warnings and cut funding for pandemic readiness. A recent C&E News notes that the next pandemic is as likely to be bacterial as viral. It further notes: Research on the necessary antibiotics in the U.S. is stymied because big companies fear lack of profit, and federal funds have been insufficient. The big companies will not do enough until something big happens and funds are thrown at it, as is happening now. It was also reported that in some cases, where new-generation antibiotics are available, hospitals are not using them because of the cost.
Is your political party going to help you if you are in the hospital with a resistant bacterial infection? In previous articles from these journals, it has been noted that scientists begged Congress to rein in bacterial use in animal production because that is a “training ground” for resistant bacteria. Bowing to lobbyists, Congress has not acted, citing jobs and profits. In contrast, there is much greater regulation within the EU.
Similarly, these same scientific journals have predicted the wildfire problems we are having — and predict they will only worsen. If this isn’t enough, the direst warnings are with respect to climate change. How will we deal with millions, perhaps, billions of climate refugees, notwithstanding local problems of drought, spread of tropical diseases, hurricanes and more? These issues are not clear and present dangers, but clear and present problems. Any political party not making these issues a major focus of their desired leadership does not deserve any votes.
NIC KORTE
Grand Junction