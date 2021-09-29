What’s worse than a big lie? A bunch of little ones
I am compelled to respond to Mr. Kearsley’s specious diatribe blaming President Biden and Democrats for everything that’s wrong with America. Here are some facts.
■ Trump increased the national debt by $6.6 trillion during his one four-year term. He was not re-elected.
■ Trump appointed the “incompetent” General Milley as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, saying he only picked the best and the brightest.
■ Trump wanted to pull out of Afghanistan precipitously in October of 2020 without any plan, imagine that chaos. Trump’s impulse was quickly quashed by wiser military advisors.
■ The surname Kearsley is not of Native American origin. Between 1845 and 1855 more than 1.5 million impoverished Irishmen found refuge in the United States. There were only 14,000 Haitians under the bridge in Texas.
■ Yes crime is up, especially in Washington D.C. where over 600 insurrectionists have been charged with assault on police officers, so much for law and order.
■ The January 6 insurrection was not planned? Yes, thousands of armed militia in riot gear just happened to show up on the steps of the Capitol at the same time with a noose to hang Mike Pence.
■ A small minority has had it with the COVID-19 restrictions. The majority of Americans have had it with the 2,000 plus needless deaths everyday. Florida, Texas, Idaho, Mississippi, Tennessee; all red states, all reeling from uncontrolled virus spread. The hospitals and healthcare workers should just say, “Don’t tread on me!”
■ Yes, we are getting dangerously close to the breaking point on debt, yet Mitch McConnell will not vote to increase the national debt ceiling. Let’s default on our debt, throw the world economy into a tailspin. Blame it on Biden. This is leadership? Remember $6.6 trillion of that debt is directly attributable to Donald Trump.
■ Polling shows that a majority of Americans favor keeping their kids alive, best achieved by vaccinations and appropriate masking.
If there is one thing worse than Trump’s big lie, it is a bunch of little ones.
Harmony Acres is a unique health-care facility
In rural areas, access to quality health-care facilities is often a struggle for patients, but especially those suffering from mental health issues or facing physical or developmental disabilities that require routine care.
Thankfully organizations like Harmony Acres’ equine therapy provide animal-assisted psychotherapy to those who are struggling most. Through this form of comforting care, animals can help patients connect with their natural joy, strength, and purpose. Every day, animals at Harmony Acres enhance the lives of military veterans, children who have experienced trauma, individuals with disabilities, and others who are looking for a safe space to find a meaningful connection.
In addition to these unique facilities to our area, Colorado is also home to quality health-care systems, like HealthONE, which are dedicated to providing critical care to everyone who comes through their doors.
HealthONE health-care system offered mental wellness programs, free standing ERs, urgent care centers, as well as telemedicine services to those in rural areas who cannot quickly come in.
Through unique care centers in our state like Harmony Acres, as well as traditional medical facilities like HealthONE, no matter where patients are located, or the type of care they need, they will be able to receive quality treatment.
‘The greatest friend of truth is time’
The distorted visions and absolutist views so prevalent in early 20th century America (often defined by greed, fear, privilege, power, and hatred) are alive and well in the 21st century.
Influential and powerful absolutists seem able to promote intellectual dishonesty, special privilege, and an assumption of moral supremacy to a large number of citizens. The resulting corruption of society is cleverly hidden behind political catch phrases like “rugged individualism” and “the American way.”
Discerning truth is not without difficulty under normal circumstances, but this dangerous assault leaves no room for any alternative views. Any deviation is regarded as heresy.
An early 19th century English cleric (Charles Caleb Colton) wisely said, “The greatest friend of truth is time, her greatest enemy is prejudice, and her constant companion is humility.”
And the noted theologian, C. S. Lewis, opined, “The Devil knows that nonsense in the intellect may reinforce corruption in the will.”
In the final analysis, what men wish to believe they easily believe — and people see the world not as it is, but as they are.
