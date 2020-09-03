We are headed off a cliff with individualism
To the Editor, I want to thank the Daily Sentinel for its article regarding John Marshall and CMU’s response to COVID-19.
Mr. Marshall’s thoughts buzzed around in my head until this morning on a bike ride when I noticed a big political sign (House of Representatives candidate) dominated by the word FREEDOM.
It was an “aha” moment where I was able to see how the university has promoted “community” to overcome the issue of COVID. Get the students to understand that their buy-in will allow them (as a group) to continue on-campus classes. The protocols only work if people see the benefit of a common goal, and CMU seems to be enjoying some success. Cooperation, community. Aha.
Contrast that with the notion of often thoughtless, toxic individualism, of FREEDOM, and you probably see where I’m going. We are headed off a cliff with our individualism; it is often a force that separates. It really is past time to temper that freedom message with a commensurate dose of responsibility, and service; of common pursuit. Let’s get rid of the chaos and divisiveness... my family truly does better when your family thrives.
DAVID HOFFMAN
Grand Junction
Trump has delivered despite harassment from liberals
My wife and I find it incredulous that Ms. Hassell in her letter to the editor published on Wednesday has seen fit to blame virtually all the shortcomings of behavior in this country on President Trump.
I assume that she and most of her liberal friends draw upon CNN and other anti-Trump media outlets for her erroneous views of the source of problems this nation is facing.
Riots and demonstrations caused by Trump? You have to be kidding. The cause of the COVID-19 epidemic the fault of Trump? What type of fantasy world do liberals live in, where all things bad are the fault of President Trump? He has been one of the best presidents and has worked hard to fulfill his campaign promises, being largely successful, despite the constant complaining, blaming and other harassment perpetuated by the liberals and the Democrat legislators who have only one goal as their purpose, and that is control. The constant attempts of the left to marginalize law enforcement, ignore the inner city crime, and encourage rioting and destruction of private businesses show that their interest is not for the welfare of the country, but to place their leaders in positions of control, which would only lead to more chaos and terror for the true American citizens who are interested in a flourishing United States of America.
FRED ZIMMAT
Grand Junction
President’s message resonates with naive young people
In this week’s edition of America continues to come unhinged, we have a 17-year-old boy who decides to go across state lines, play vigilante and confront protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
One might ask what or who would inspire such an action and I believe that you look directly at the White House and Donald J. Trump.
Trump’s refusal to call out these vigilante types and other extremists like the KKK, neo-Nazis and the QAnon conspirators have just opened the door for all of them to do whatever they want to.
The 17-year-old claims to have to gone to Kenosha to protect businesses, but since his murdering of two innocent people that day I have heard no business owners come forward to tell us that they called him asking for his help. One has to wonder what causes a 17-year-old to think that he can do such atrocities to fellow human beings and at the same time think he can play mister policeman. So now the right-wing conservatives are banking on defending him with a self-defense theory to get him off.
I am a parent and grandparent and could not even envision any of my family doing something so irresponsible and immature, but maybe that is a reflection of how we raised our family as opposed to how this kid was raised.
Some years ago conservatives were judging how celebrities were acting and how they affected young people in America and so on. Well now we have had the president of America for almost four years refusing to address those like this 17-year-old and behaving as if he were 17 years old (more like 7 years old). That message is resonating with these naive and gullible young people and creating a whole new breed of young people with no morals or ethics. So ask yourself: Do we want four more years of this kind of loose-cannon behavior?
I hope not. The America I know is better than that.
KEVIN TERPSTRA
Grand Junction
Commission should consider changing meeting times
The Grand Junction City Council announced extended hours and access to community for comments called in to be played during council meetings.
What a contrast to the lack of community access by the Mesa County Board of Commissioners. Do these three all-powerful elected officials care so little about public participation in their meetings? It would appear so if we judge from their meeting scheduled at 9 a.m. on weekdays. Who can take off from work to express concerns?
I invite McInnis, Justman and Pugliese to consider making some similar adjustments. How about making accomodations for democracy to flourish in all our governmental entities!
THOMAS ACKER
Grand Junction
Colorado must avoid mistakes like California’s energy policy
I read Rick Wagner’s column last week on California’s energy policy of renewables causing unreliability, blackouts, and increased electricity rates.
I totally agree that Colorado should not follow California’s policy of reliance on unreliable intermittent energy resources such as wind and large scale solar.
Mr. Wagner underestimated California’s energy prices being only 35% more than Colorado’s. Based on retail prices on a cost per KWH basis from EIA public data, California’s electricity prices are more like 60% higher than our state’s. It is very concerning that Colorado is following the same path for installing more unreliable energy sources based on the Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) passed in 2004.
A 2019 University of Chicago Study written by Greenstone and Nath showed that states that have adopted RPS standards over 12 years have seen an increase in costs of 17% higher price per KWH costs than states that have not.
Why are utilities such as Xcel and others saying that wind and large-scale solar are cheaper than more reliable natural gas and coal? It is called partial accounting. Utilities are not very transparent in showing the actual costs allocated to unreliable sources of wind and large scale solar. Based on my conversation with a utility pricing consultant, it is my understanding that the additional costs for wind turbines/large-scale solar and their intermittency issues (the costs for running reliable/dispatchable sources less efficiently as backup power) are not allocated back to show their true expense. These costs are put into another bucket and borne by the reliable sources. Utilities recoup these costs by charging the consumer more through riders and an increase in base rate.
So why do utilities spend so much more money on costlier unreliable energy sources? Because they are essentially monopolies that are guaranteed a 9-10% return on equity by their state’s Public Utilities Commissions. Quite a racket!
STEVE SOYCHAK
Grand Junction