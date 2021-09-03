Commissioners have ample proof of clerk’s negligence
The Mesa County Commissioners should demand the resignation of County Clerk Tina Peters. Regardless of being under suspicion for leaking election hardware passwords and being barred from further supervision of our elections, Peters should return to Mesa County and resume the other duties of her office. Any employee who refuses to return to work for three weeks and counting, would be fired by any other employer. The Mesa County commissioners are waiting for the results of the investigation but they have ample proof that Peters is neglecting her job.
LINDA EDWARDS
Grand Junction
Peters, MIA, has nothing to fear — but consequences
As far as I’m concerned, Tina Peters can just stay in Texas, or wherever she is. She can start a new life with the My Pillow guy, and her supporters can follow her there. She has no place here. Truthful, honest people don’t run and hide; only guilty people do that. Her supporters can defend her when the FBI knocks on her door. She has left a stain on her office, and is a total embarrassment to Mesa County. Afraid for her safety? Please. It seems all she’s afraid of is facing the consequences of her actions.
CURTIS BRIDENBAUGH
Grand Junction
Who wants medical care from the unvaccinated?
I’d like these folks to remember that their freedom to choose what goes into their bodies ends when it endangers my health. I, too, have a right to protect myself from the careless, errant behavior of others. Why is it that people who shout loudest about their various freedoms conveniently forget about their responsibilities that go along with those freedoms? What has happened to the social contract and respect for the freedoms of others? Frankly, I do not want any of these people attending to my medical needs. That’s MY freedom of choice.
JOAN YOUNG
Grand Junction
Sentinel should resume printing COVID data
I appreciate local newspapers. They reflect current community issues, projects, events and a sense of community culture. So what I see in the Sentinel’s recent photos are community meetings and indoor events with maskless crowds, some with community leaders who place personal “freedom” over community health and freedom.
The Sentinel’s sponsored Best of the West celebration photo reflects tables full of maskless attendees. Meanwhile COVID marches on with 114 students infected since school began (according to the school data base), 278 known deaths among folks with COVID (Mesa County Public Health data base), a stressed health-care system and exhausted providers, and an extensive list of outbreaks.
Some seem to think that COVID has gone away. Well it hasn’t. Clearly the “right to choose” was based on the assumption that folks would do the right thing for their neighbors, family and themselves, wrong again.
Leaders, lead by example.
Will the Sentinel print, frequently, a snapshot of current cases including school and community-wide data and hospital capacity?
Thanks in advance for continuing to print commentary from those who want to squelch COVID and not spread the disease to others and give our health-care providers and teachers a flipping break.
RENEE BROWN
Grand Junction
We don’t need labor history lesson to enjoy holiday
OK, nice try Molly Anderson but your fantasy piece regarding Labor Day and unions requires a major fact check.
You start out talking about the unfair labor practices that brought about unions in the 1800s. Molly, this is 2021. In today’s America, Labor Day is thought of by folks as a well-deserved three-day weekend at the end of summer and nothing to do with your unions. I would say do a survey, but you already have. Tying Labor Day today to labor history would be like expecting Saint Patrick’s Day revelers to know the history of St. Patrick bringing Christianity to Ireland in the 5th century. You make the ludicrous statement that unions are “on the rise” and “unions are organized daily.” Please. Here are the facts. Private sector union membership fell in 2020 by 428,000, continuing an ongoing trend. It’s not the 1800s any more and unions are an outdated concept. Today there are in excess of five times more government workers in unions than in the private sector. Clearly without politicians holding you up in return for campaign dollars, you would have ceased to exist.
I hope everyone will enjoy their Labor Day weekend and feel no concern about the distant past.
DAVID LONGENECKER
Grand Junction