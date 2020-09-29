Here’s to new rules for reducing emissions
I want to thank the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission for adopting new rules that will require oil and gas drilling companies to monitor emissions of methane and hazardous air pollutants both while drilling wells and six months into the production phase.
This is important because methane is over 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas. Also, volatile organic compounds such as benzene, which can cause cancer, are released into the air along with the natural gas.
This year with record-setting wildfires and record-setting hot weather, it is more important than ever to make real progress toward reducing greenhouse gases and pollution.
Data gathered by this statewide rule will allow the AQCC to hold oil and gas companies accountable for complying with air quality standards, and will also give the commission the information they need to make good decisions in the future. This includes ensuring compliance with House Bill 19-1261, which compels the AQCC to reduce carbon emissions (greenhouse gases) by at least 50% by the year 2030, compared to the greenhouse gas emissions that existed in 2005.
LARRY FORMAN
Battlement Mesa
If you’re tired of partisan fighting, vote for Mitsch Bush
Are you as sick to death of partisan bickering as I am? As an independent voter, I’m looking for a candidate to represent me in Congress who will listen to opposing viewpoints and then develop positions on issues based on the needs of all stakeholders as well as the relevant facts. I was excited to learn that Diane Mitsch Bush is that kind of candidate.
Diane served for four years in the Colorado House of Representatives, where she became known for working with legislators across the aisle on issues that affect Coloradans. She has been named Legislator of the Year by both liberal and conservative groups, including Conservation Colorado, the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, and the Colorado Livestock Association. Diane managed to gather enough bipartisan support for her bills that she has the impressive record of 75% of her bills being passed, even with split chambers. It’s amazing how much can get done when legislators act like grownups and work together!
If you’re excited at the prospect of having a representative in Congress who will reject knee-jerk partisanship and instead work collaboratively with other members to pass strong legislation, please support Diane Mitsch Bush.
SUE MITCHELL
Grand Junction
Contrast between 3rd CD candidates is striking
I want to thank the good investigative journalism of Charles Ashby and The Daily Sentinel for printing the front page story on Sept. 18 with facts on Lauren Boebert’s bio. It put some missing pieces of the puzzle together.
The differences between Diane Mitsch-Bush and Lauren Boebert could not be greater or the stakes higher. Boebert is in way over her head while Mitsch-Bush’s experience, education and thoughtfulness show she has the leadership, ideas and open mind to represent the people of CD-3.
Lauren has a GED, which she just got four months ago. Diane has a PhD. I like my representatives smart and Diane is smart, educated and humble. She has taught college, while Lauren has never attended one.
Lauren was a high school dropout. While I’m not condemning that, her limited education does not qualify her for Washington.
Boebert seems embarrassed that she stood in line for government cheese. Would she rather have gone hungry? Would her shame from those days motivate her to cut off a safety net for others?
Diane’s civic experience and knowledge is head and shoulders above her opponent. She was a county commissioner and an award-winning state representative.
Boebert’s civic experience seems to come from being arrested. She didn’t even show up in criminal court after her charges of breaking the law several times.
Her slogan is “Freedom.” Freedom from what? Freedom to break the law like she has done personally and professionally and encouraged others to do? Freedom to wear a gun? I don’t find her pistol a protection but a threat meant to intimidate. That display is not the power I want in Washington.
The fact that she wouldn’t show at Club 20’s event without hearing the questions in advance, and has hesitated to debate Diane at other events, shows me she can’t think on her feet or have the knowledge and ideas at her fingertips like Diane.
I’ve seen Diane numerous times and her sociology and statistics doctorate means she has the facts and figures at her recall immediately. She does her homework. She has read federal bills thoroughly and knows their names, number, and effects. I can well imagine that sort of reading is not in Boebert’s target. Has she ever read one? Much less tried to analyze it?
Janis Joplin sang “Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose.” We have everything to lose if we don’t elect Diane Mitsch-Bush to be our CD3 representative. Vote!
REGINA SOWELL
Montrose