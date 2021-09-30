One man explains his reason not to get vaccine
I’m 75, unvaccinated, and intend to remain so. Here’s why.
Early in the COVID era, I drew several conclusions when it was just a medical problem and not yet a political one. First is that the vast majority of infected individuals survive just fine and most have few to no symptoms. Second is that like the flu, the disease is lethal primarily to those who are elderly, have underlying health problems and reside in congregate settings like nursing homes. Many of these died of their underlying illnesses and not COVID. An additional lethal category involved people who were obese and/or diabetic. Aside from age, none of that applied to me so I deemed this disease was of little threat. Accordingly, I changed nothing in how I lived, where I traveled or what I did, including going to the gym three days a week and getting sun and outdoor exercise.
Eventually, vaccines were developed to halt it. But these vaccines have not prevented new infections, not prevented infected individuals from spreading COVID and not prevented those previously infected from becoming reinfected. Plus, long-term vaccine effects remain unknown. Why then should one get the vaccine at all? The latest reason given by governments, health agencies and most news media is that if infected, vaccinated individuals would experience milder symptoms and reduced likelihood of death. Really? These are the same sources who from the outset erroneously stated shots would prevent COVID in the first place.
I realize many others are not in my situation and will rationally do what they believe necessary to protect themselves. Whether that is vaccination, one or more masks, social distancing, washing hands, etc., it is their choice, and should be. I’ve made my choice and explained why.
BILL MARVEL
Grand Junction
A rebuttal to a rebuttal of a letter critical of Dems
William Voss of Grand Junction has written a piece for the editorial page on Wednesday charging a previous writer with writing a bunch of little lies. Lie is a pretty strong word but the writer details a point by point treatise supposedly correcting those little lies. I offer a rebuttal point by point.
■ No president increases national debt. In our constitutional republic, all expenditures are made by the Congress.
■ Yes Mr. Trump appointed Gen. Milley. So did Mr. Biden.
■ Mr. Trump did examine a plan to exit Afghanistan in 2020, and earlier in keeping with his campaign promise. Upon consultation with his military adviser,s he took their advice and did not take that action. Compare that with Mr. Biden, who unilaterally withdrew, ignoring the advice of his military commanders and left thousands, including US citizens behind along with billions of dollars worth of military hardware and weapons.
■ As for the number of Haitians illegally entering the U.S., nobody knows the real number, certainly not our government.
■ There were not “thousands” of armed militia at the Jan. 6 intrusion of the U.S. capitol and not one has been charged with insurrection.
■ Only one of the red states Mr. Voss accused of experiencing “uncontrolled virus spread” is even in the top five, Mississippi and yes, it is a red state. Lets take note that three of the top five in this category are blue states — New Jersey, Louisiana and New York. Texas is 20th and Florida is 10th. Forty-one states have higher infection rates than Florida.
So, Mr. Voss, it seems your piece is pretty much a “bunch of little lies.” Oh, by the way, I recommend you not start pieces written to the newspaper editor with use of the word “diatribe.” Experienced readers pretty much know that when that word is used in the first paragraph the reader is about to read one.
DAVID LONGENECKER
Grand Junction
Congress — Don’t give IRS access to bank accounts
Credit unions and banks in Colorado are jointly opposed to an item being considered as part of the proposed $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. The bill may include a provision requiring credit unions and banks report to the IRS the account transactions (deposits or withdrawals) of accounts that hold more than $600.
What does this mean for you, the consumer? An invasion of your privacy and potential additional taxes. This proposed fishing expedition is bad for consumers.
The proposal states that if your account balance is above $600 at any given time, your financial institution will be required to track your transactions and report them to the IRS using an enhanced annual I.R.S. Form 1099-INT. Whereas the Form 1099-INT reports taxable activity, this new reporting requirement would not reflect any taxable activity. Instead, what the administration hopes the IRS would be able to do is to use this enormous data grab to identify unreported taxable income. But it’s not clear how the IRS will use this data to accomplish its goal. Further, the federal government’s history of keeping this type of data secure is dubious at best.
It fundamentally changes the nature of the information that your financial institution is required to report on you and forces your financial institution to provide the government with information that does not reflect taxable activity. The Treasury Department and IRS have both stated this is a method for them to raise revenue.
The privacy of our members and customers is just one of a multitude of reasons we are opposed to this measure. For financial institutions to comply with this requirement, there would also be significant regulatory burdens added to their operations. This would likely require them to invest in updating software, add and train staff on new procedures, manage complaints regarding the requirement to turn this information over to the government, and take other actions. All of this will come at a cost to members and customers.
Additionally, there is the potential for security breaches of consumers’ personal data. The IRS is one of several government systems that has recently experienced a data breach. Financial institutions are highly concerned about the government’s ability to keep your data secure.
We ask you to contact your member of Congress in Washington and tell them to oppose this measure. Congress should not approve the IRS to have access to your personal financial transactions in a blatant attempt tax you unnecessarily. This is an epic overreach. Please make your voice heard. Your privacy and money are at stake.
SCOTT EARL
President and CEO, Mountain West Credit Union Association
JENNIFER WALLER
President, Colorado Bankers Association
MICHAEL VAN NORSTRAND
Executive director, Independent Bankers of Colorado