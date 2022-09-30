Camp Hale deserves to be a national monument
I was pleased to hear that a proposal to make Camp Hale and the Continental Divide a national monument is being considered. As a longtime supporter of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act, I agree that it is time to protect these areas for future generations.
In a letter to President Biden, Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, Representative Joe Neguse and Governor Jared Polis urged his administration to designate the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. They also asked that he preserve other places within the CORE Act by initiating a 20-year mineral withdrawal for the Thompson Divide, and administratively protecting the San Juan Mountains within the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests. Many diverse stakeholders support traditional uses in these areas.
Designating the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument would preserve a unique part of our state’s history. Preserving these areas will also benefit today’s generation. These past few years have shown us how critical protected public lands are for our mental and physical health. Now more than ever, people are turning to nature to heal from traumas and hardships.
I join many supporters of the CORE Act in urging President Biden to designate the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument and use administrative tools to protect the Thompson Divide and San Juan Mountains. It’s time to make more of Colorado monumental!
MARY E. MCCUTCHAN
Grand Junction
We must resist the tyranny of the majority at all levels
Beware the tyranny of the majority. Currently there are frequent accusations that one or the other political party is a “threat to democracy.” Both parties seem to be ready and willing to allow the “tyranny of the majority” to rule this country, along with unfettered and often unconstitutional executive actions and thus end our “democratic republic” or “constitutional republic” system of government.
The writers of our Constitution designed a system of government patterned after “classical republicanism” or “civic republicanism” (britannica.com/topic/civic-republicanism) that has served this country well. The writers of the Federalist Papers recognized and warned of the “tyranny of the majority” and subsequently after the ratification of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights was quickly added to protect the minority from this natural human instinct. The Electoral College was also designed to allow minority or smaller population states to have a say in presidential elections and not be dominated by the states with larger populations. Supreme Court decisions have frequently referenced the Federalist Papers in strengthening the rights of minorities.
We are a “democratic or constitutional republic” not a “pure democracy.” The Founding Fathers, in their wisdom, recognized that pure democracies often led to tyrannical rule. Many states, including Colorado, designed their state governments to be a more of a pure democracy than the Federal Government. To combat the tyranny of the majority, in 2016 voters approved a change to the Colorado Constitution requiring a super-majority (55%) to amend the Constitution. However, in Colorado, legislative actions and ballot initiatives are still subject to simple majority votes.
In a recent election cycle, the tyranny of the majority at the state level was clearly demonstrated in several ballot initiatives placed before the people of Colorado. A couple of examples of high-profile initiatives included the Front Range voter majority dictating to those on the Western Slope that we must restore gray wolves west of the Continental Divide. Another example was the Colorado voter’s majority decision to give away Colorado’s electoral votes to voter decisions in other more populous states. Is this how a civil form of government is really supposed to work or are these just examples of the tyranny of the majority?
For the sake of our country, whether Republican, Democrat or Independent, we must resist the urge to impose our will on others simply because we can and have a simple majority of votes to do it.
JOHN ANDREWS
Grand Junction
City Council is embracing quantity over quality
I attended the City Council meeting on Sept. 7 to speak to the rezoning application by Chipeta Hollow in Orchard Mesa. This matter was placed at the end of the agenda, and everyone was tired after a more than six-hour meeting. Mayor Stout is young and inexperienced and has much to learn. She has forgotten how to treat others with respect and courtesy.
A city employee stated, “Public comment is an important component of the development process … (but that) several different factors including compliance with the Comprehensive Plan, the availability of adequate public infrastructure and community benefits both at the neighborhood level and city-wide,” are considered. Unfortunately, this is not true. The mayor incorrectly stated that the “narrow” factor council had to look at was only compliance with the Comprehensive Plan.
I don’t know what council envisions for new attractive neighborhoods for Grand Junction, but the homes built behind Humphrey’s RV off U.S. Highway 50 are ghastly. They will now build the same type of homes eight to an acre in Chipeta Hollow.
I did not realize that Orchard Mesa has no future, as it is the ugly stepchild of the city. Overall, I am astounded at the lack of care for this city. The city has lost sight of caring for what exists. Thoroughfares and yards are littered with junk, weeds are left to prosper, there is no code enforcement and GJ is truly Grand JUNKtion. It is one of the major reasons I was not eager to move here. I made my decision knowing that Grand Junction itself will continue to remain an eyesore, no matter how many homes the city jams onto an acre in the surrounding areas.
BARBARA MILES
Grand Junction
Adam Frisch is out of touch with CD3 citizens
Aspen Adam Frisch is not a patriotic mainstream businessman. He claims his policies will cut inflation, spur economic growth and make our communities safer.
Fact is, he supports never-ending federal spending programs, forgiveness of student loans and insane climate change policies that will increase inflation.
He supports a carbon tax on all fossil fuel energy. This will not only limit economic growth, but contributes to inflation and hurts our national security.
His support of open borders and the flood of illegals has resulted in a huge increase in crime in all cities around Colorado.
Aspen Adam is an extreme liberal democrat. He is out of touch with the hard-working, law-abiding citizens of CD3. He does not belong in Congress.
GERALD CUCA
Durango