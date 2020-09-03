Dear Editor: Your hypocrisy is showing
I respond to the Sept. 2 editorial titled “Appetite for disinformation” on the woes of today’s lunacy with respect to COVID-19 wherein you “call B.S.” on QAnon. You espouse honorable motives, but the irony is that you just did what you say the problem is.
I am not a “Q” or “whatever,” but I do believe in trying to see things from “their” perspective. Whoever “they” are. So when I see accusations of conspiracy thrown around, I try to see the other side; a discipline you seem to have lost.
I don’t know specifically what “conspiracy theory tweeted by QAnon” you are referencing, so I can’t say if that guy is a moron or not, but the “theory” (please do stop with the “conspiracy” B.S.) is just asking questions like: How can we mitigate risk for those with underlying conditions while allowing those at low risk to get back to a reasonable level of pre-COVID life so as to not crater our economy and nation permanently?
That then begs the question: How lethal is this thing if you don’t have underlying conditions?
That’s all these people are asking.
Now to reality. My son goes to Caprock Academy where a high school student has contracted COVID-19. That student has been out of classes for almost two weeks before testing positive and now the entire high school is on remote learning for the next two weeks.
We’re actually OK with this as it is good to be cautious. My son has a job though, so he went to CMU, took the test and was found negative. Fortunately that is sufficient for his work, but he still has to quarantine for two weeks due to health department policies for schools.
I ask, as it seems the Q people do too, is this reasonable? He is 18, built like David, runs like Usain Bolt and rarely ever gets sick. He tested negative and (according to your editorial) has a 94% chance of surviving even if he actually did get the virus.
I’m just saying, the division you are talking about constantly is stoked by your “B.S.” too. I dare you to do better.
CHARLES PABST
Grand Junction
Big Data could still have a place in single-payer system
Regarding the editorial “A new prescription for health care costs”: I congratulate the editors for pointing out there are many good ideas concerning health care.
The binary choices our two-party system presents often artificially limit good ideas, killing them for political gain at the expense of effective government. As evidence I point back to Politifact’s 2009 “Lie of the Year,” “Death Panels,” which was Sarah Palin’s characterization of a proposal that Medicare cover patient visits to plan living wills, health-care directives and other end-of-life issues. AARP supported the Medicare proposal. However, Palin claimed “government death panels” would decide whether seniors and the disabled were worthy of care. A prerequisite for any good policy is that policy advocates come to the table with good faith. I believe a key demand for CD3 candidates is that they come to the health-care discussion with open minds and good faith.
The editor’s assertion that “Medicare for All” could not include technologies such as the Optum Big Data Analytics program is false. Preventing Medicare from using Big Data Analytics to improve patient outcomes while reducing costs is a policy choice. The Department of Defense, in a program I formerly worked in, already uses Big Data Analytics. (See https://www.hpc.mil/2013-08-29-16-06-21/featured-stories/featured-story-6-12-19) Big Data Analytics systems are only as good as the data which goes into them. This actually argues for a single-payer model so that the Big Data Analytics system has all clinical and billing data. Optum only has access to data from its customers, not everyone nationwide. But I can just imagine how certain political actors would seize on the government use of Big Data Analytics in Medicare as an evil plot to control our lives and take away our life and liberty.
JOSEPH McGILL
Cedaredge
How can voters look past Hickenlooper’s ethics issues?
I want to be counted as one person who is infuriated by the Hickenlooper situation. Why is a candidate whose ethics have been called into serious question even permitted to run for another public office?
This is like putting the fox back in the henhouse. Hickenlooper has proven he is not worthy of the public’s trust. He violated ethics laws once and will he do it again if elected. As long as politicians have access to unlimited taxpayer dollars, why not? This truly is wrong by any standards.
It seems our Colorado politicians have a license to steal. Please vote him out for good.
STEPHEN HALL
Grand Junction