What exactly has Boebert done for western Colorado?
In response to Lois Dunn’s letter in a recent Daily Sentinel, I am unaware of anything Lauren Boebert has done for Western Colorado, other than steal our taxes to cover her pay check.
I’d like Lois to offer a list of Lauren’s accomplishments.
DAVE WHITE
Clifton
Why I am supporting
Robert Ballard for clerk
Four years ago, I’m embarrassed to admit, I couldn’t have told you who our current clerk was nor who the candidates in the race were. How things have changed in Mesa County, and now the eyes of the whole nation are on this office!
Our trust in public officials, as well as the integrity of our election systems, has been rocked over the past year. Though there are many excellent and highly skilled employees who have kept the Clerk and Recorder’s Office functioning, it’s vital that we restore sound leadership to this office in November. Robert Ballard is that leader!
The actions of our current clerk have eroded public trust, so it has been important for me to take the time to get to know Robert. I have found him to be a man of strong personal integrity and high moral character with extensive leadership experience. From leading teams of soldiers in the military to running his own business and training citizens in firearms safety, Robert has experience working with and leading people from all walks of life.
What impresses me the most is that he has a genuine passion to help heal and unite a very broken and divided community. Given that he is the only candidate who is neither Republican nor Democrat makes him the perfect person to do just that. Robert brings an unmatched commitment to excellence to this race, not to mention a fresh, unbiased perspective that this office, and every one of its employees, deserve.
I’m calling on jaded Republicans, disenfranchised Democrats and all the Independents out there to support Robert Ballard in his bid to become our next clerk and recorder! Let’s restore honor to this office and start to overcome what has divided us. That is Robert’s message. Let’s make it ours as well! Vote Robert Ballard for our next clerk and recorder!
ANDREA BARBER
Fruita
Local GOP leader deflects, while others attack FBI
Kevin McCarney’s whataboutism posted in the Aug. 25 emailed letters reads as the rantings of a conspiracy theorist and not the reasoned opinion piece one would expect of a local political leader.
McCarney is trying to deflect from the facts that Donald Trump took hundreds of classified documents belonging to the federal government after he left office in January 2021. The federal government made several attempts to retrieve all documents, Trump was not forthcoming in returning the material and, as a result, a search warrant was issued to retrieve remaining documents in early August.
McCarney’s whataboutism is also a straw man argument, because no executive privilege was waived — it was determined, by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, that executive privilege did not apply to these documents on account of them belonging to the federal government. Some of these documents were at the highest levels of classification — signals intelligence, intelligence from clandestine human sources, and material that couldn’t be shared with foreign nationals.
We depend on the intelligence community and law enforcement to keep us safe from “enemies, foreign and domestic.” Instead, McCarney and the GOP attack the FBI and undermine the Justice Department, in servitude to an ex-President who has yet to explain why he broke the law and kept these documents for a year and a half. American democracy is defined by the rule of law, where government officials (and ex-officials) are accountable to the same laws as everyone else. When did the GOP forget that fact?
MEGHAN BISSONNETTE
Grand Junction
How the media, Schumer made Republicans look bad
I guess I shouldn’t be amazed at the influence of the media. I keep reading about how the nasty inconsiderate Republicans did not vote for the PACT Act to support veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals. However, the media continually fail to report what actually happened.
According to Republican Senator Patrick Toomey (R-Pa.), Chuck Schumer, the consummate politician, at the last minute tacked $400 billion of unrelated frivolous spending on to the original $200 billion bill. This had nothing to do the helping the veterans and wasn’t even in the House version. He knew the Republicans wouldn’t accept it and that it would ultimately be removed in the next version. The Republicans knew this and the media knew this, but the biased compliant media only reported that the uncaring Republicans voted against the bill.
The revised bill was passed. The veterans got their assistance, and Schumer got his points for making the Republicans look bad.
BRUCE WILLIAMS
Grand Junction