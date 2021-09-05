If normalcy was goal of D51 COVID policy, it failed
School District D51’s Keeping Schools Open Plan prioritizes keeping our kids out of masks over keeping them in school and from being infected with COVID-19.
In presenting this plan, Superintendent Dr. Diana Sirko and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brian Hill argue that our students and their families are ready for a sense of normalcy in their schools. That and a perceived threat of public revolt has led D51 to decide to go against Mesa County Public Health Department’s recommendation that they follow CDC, CDPHE, and AAP back to school guidelines.
So, do we have normalcy in our schools? No. Because our students are not masking indoors, students are sent home with one COVID-19 symptom until they have a negative test, alternative diagnosis, or remain home for 10 days. This may be perceived as an overabundance of caution, but it misses asymptomatic cases common among children. Absent universal masking, I agree with this policy. However, hundreds if not more than 1,000 students have been sent home for days waiting for test results, paying for doctor’s visits, or waiting out 10 days if they chose to not get tested. More than a dozen elementary classrooms have gone under 10-day quarantines due to COVID-19 cases. Ten schools have documented outbreaks and Mesa County’s COVID-19 case numbers have now exceeded the peak of last May.
Jeff Kuhr, Hill and Sirko highlighted a downward trend in cases in making this policy when national experts warned of a surge this late summer and fall. D51’s policy is keeping more kids out of the classroom and exposing them to COVID-19 compared to if they followed state and national guidelines. This has real impacts on our students and their families, many of whom must forgo work to stay home. If their primary goal is to keep kids in classrooms and schools open, then D51 would be following state and national guidelines.
JOEL SHOLTES
Grand Junction
Decline of unions is not something to celebrate
David Longnecker’s Labor Day diatribe in Friday’s Sentinel demands a response. David is right about one thing, the decline of unions.
History is not a bad thing; some people even learn from it. His disassociation of Labor Day with the reasons for its existence makes no sense. Because it is 2021 we don’t forget Memorial Day and Veterans Day were founded to honor those who have sacrificed so we can enjoy the freedoms of our democracy. Because it is 2021 we still need to remember Christmas was founded to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, whether we are believers or not.
Organized labor has contributed much to our society and deserves commemoration. Unions improved wages and working condition for their members and all workers. The fact that some employers feared unionization led them to raise their wages to deny an issue to organize. They also brought about wage stability in industries that only increased wages in times of labor shortages. There is a strong case for arguing organized labor created the first middle-class majority in the history of the world. The decline of the middle class has been parallel and in sync with the decline of unions.
There are multiple factors that explaining the decline of unions. In some ways they have been victims of their own success. Promotion of labor rights in our legislatures and Congress has given workers some of the protections they formerly received only from unions. The fact that union workers are more likely to support Democrats engendered retaliation by Republican legislators. Bureaucracy and exclusionary membership policies also contributed to the decline.
Because it is 2021, human nature has not changed. Women, immigrants and minorities are still being exploited. Wages have stagnated. Wage theft is rampant across of the country, even here in Mesa County. Without unions, who is going to call the cops?
The decline of unions is not something to celebrate. The share of jobs at the bottom of the U.S. economy grows as the jobs at the middle vanish. The United States now has the highest percentage of low-wage workers — that is, workers who make less than two-thirds of the median wage — of any developed nation. As of 2018, fully 25% of all American workers make no more than $17,576 a year.
That’s what the disappearance of unions and the loss of worker bargaining power means to the economy.
RICK BAER
Grand Junction
Unvaccinated caregivers don’t belong in health care
Those of us in the healing professions have sacrificed a lot in order to provide safe care for our patients. We have spent many years in training under the rigorous tutelage of demanding mentors, poring over thick textbooks when many of our peers were carrying on with “normal” lives. We studied endlessly and then submitted to meticulous (and terrifying) examinations of our skills in order to prove we could practice our professions safely.
We willingly labored lengthy hours, knowing that sickness does not always occur at convenient times. Sometimes we would work through exhaustion, knowing that a patient needed our special skills. Midnight emergency? That’s just part of what we signed up for. Family life may suffer, sometimes leading to divorce. Important moments in our children’s lives were missed, but we accepted this because we were committed to serving the needs of our patients in a safe and timely fashion.
If we were ill or if our skills deteriorated, we were expected to step aside. Whether we followed the words of the Hippocratic Oath or a strong moral code, we knew we should not risk the health of those who trusted us. Indeed, they trusted us with their personal care and felt certain that we would provide the safest possible environment for them. We entered this field of care as altruists; the well-being of the patient is the ultimate goal, not the well-being of the caregiver. This was our mantra: The patient is more important than ourselves.
Now we are seeing caregivers demanding to reverse this order by changing the mandate. Some nursing home caretakers are more concerned with their “freedom” than they are with infirm patients who trust in them. Many delivery room nurses don’t value the risk of infecting newborn infants as much as they do their own “liberties.” Unvaccinated dental hygienists don’t seem to worry that working in the open mouth of an elderly patient may lead to serious illness. I personally left a dental office because I could not receive assurance that the staff had been immunized.
All of us in health care made a commitment to place the well-being of our patients above our own. Today, a simple proven injection has become a point of dissent. With over 10 years of development, hundreds of millions of doses given, and now full FDA approval, safety of the COVID vaccines is certain. The sacrifice of a tiny needle stick is nothing compared to the sacrifices we all have already made. For those who believe their own “freedom of choice” is more important than the safety of the patients they serve, perhaps they should re-examine whether they really belong in health care.
RICHARD A. JANSON, M.D.
Grand Junction