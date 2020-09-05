COGCC should protect wildlife habitats
The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) is approaching a monumental change in the way it approaches oil and gas development throughout Colorado. In Jeff Schwartz’s recent op-ed “COGCC rules can help rural economies be more resilient,” he speaks to several uncertainties that oil and gas development currently pose for communities throughout Colorado and specifically in the North Fork Valley.
I couldn’t agree more. One value he failed to mention that also needs protection from oil and gas development is the North Fork Valley’s incredible wildlife habitats and migration corridors.
Wildlife is critical to Colorado’s economy, both statewide and within local communities. In Delta County, hunting and angling brought in approximately $80 million and created over 200 jobs last year alone. Any impact to wildlife is an impact to our way of life and our diverse, resilient local economy. Our local businesses and communities know the benefits of healthy and robust recreational tourism, and that must be protected.
As the COGCC continues its path to rewrite the oil and gas regulations for Colorado, wildlife impacts must be considered. The COGCC should definitely increase protections from oil and gas development for certain wildlife species, such as the Gunnison sage-grouse and the yellow-billed cuckoo. They must enhance riparian-area protections and prohibit well pad construction in big game migration corridors. The COGCC must implement significant protections for wildlife, which in turn represent major investments in rural, local economies such as those in Delta County.
KAREN ORTIZ
Hotchkiss
Mitsch Bush is the clear and obvious choice for Congress
Here it is election season again. That time when we are often expected to choose between candidates brought forth by parties that provide only a choice between the same old names who have already gone to Washington and failed to solve our problems or new radicals out of touch with common sense.
Well, this time in the 3rd Congressional District, we have an opportunity to make a change. Diane Mitsch Bush is someone with real experience who will work for all of us, not fight with half of us. Someone with practical ideas to fix broken systems. Someone to challenge old, narrow, exclusionary philosophies. Someone who has worked with, and has endorsements from, members of both parties. Someone with proposals, not shallow slogans.
She is not a gun toting self-promoter looking for a fight and desiring to hook her wagon to the most divisive president this country has ever had. She is not aiming to be the next party darling or political “star.” She is not a self-righteous, ideologue trying to impose a narrow, cultish philosophy on Colorado or the nation. She is not looking backward promoting some false illusion of what constitutes a great nation.
Diane Mitsch Bush is looking forward knowing that America’s greatness lies with its people — hard-working people, people of all races, religions, and nationalities; people who care about their neighbors and others; people willing to do their part and looking for a government to partner with them to improve their lives and their communities.
Diane understands the real issues that effect the country today and those that threaten our children and grandchildren. She will work with, and for, all of us, and for a bright future. This year there is a clear and obvious choice. Diane Mitsch Bush for CD3.
TIM SARMO
Grand Junction
Boebert is about solutions
Why I believe Lauren Boebert is the choice for Colorado Congressional District 3: Energy, Faith, Family, Economy, Constitution, Trump.
She is about solutions, not living with a problem. She is a light to a brighter future for the people of Colorado and the nation.
I have had the great pleasure of knowing Lauren Boebart and sharing in her enthusiasm for the opportunity to serve the people of Colorado. Like President Trump, whom she totally supports, she will have a positive “EFFECT” on the future of America. In discussions with her and her close friends, I believe the following defines the strength of Lauren.
Energy that is endless and focused on the people of Western Colorado and the concerns for our kids, jobs, freedoms, and rights as given to us by God
Faith which she shared with the woman in the Garfield County Jail as a leader in Bible study and the strength of the belief in God and our country.
Family and understanding from a very early age that a family lives much better when they are dependent on their own efforts rather than the government programs.
Character — Lauren’s actions and habits, speak louder than her words and failure is not accepted.
Trump’s agenda is her focus, America First, our Constitution and the flag. Not a political career!
Yes I believe the pistol on her hip is not what Washington, D.C. will see! They will not believe the spirit and tenacity that is within her. God help the Democrat who faces off with Lauren Boebert.
TOM KEENAN
Palisade
Hope for a safe vaccine
Amidst the early September 2020 inklings of a COVID-19 vaccine available before Election Day and suspicions by half the country that this is just a political gambit, Tau and colleagues (Annals of Internal Medicine, July 28) provide reassuring data regarding the safety of new vaccines.
These Israeli researchers analyzed post-approval safety-related label changes for 57 vaccines that were approved by the FDA between 1996 and 2015. Twenty-one of the 57 vaccines were directed against seasonal influenza.
Twenty-five of the 57 products produced 58 post-marketing safety related modifications of the vaccine labels. Six vaccines were withdrawn because of poor sales or replacement by a superior vaccine. The rotavirus vaccine (RotaShield) was swiftly withdrawn when the risk of intussusception (bowel telescopes on itself, causing obstruction) were identified.
This study is good news. Over a 20-year period, our vaccines have been found to be remarkably safe. A large proportion of the safety issues identified were of limited clinical significance.
A cautionary tale comes from 1976 (also an election year) when President Gerald Ford leapfrogged the usual vaccine approval process in an attempt to head off a novel H1N1 outbreak at Fort Dix. The H1N1 did not spread beyond Fort Dix, but the expedited vaccine was associated with 450 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome after the vaccine was given to 45 million Americans.
Both the CDC and the FDA are currently suffering significant crises of confidence among many Americans and justifiably so, given these agencies COVID-19 miscues. It is critical to the success of the COVID-19 vaccination program that the FDA and CDC now display total transparency, follow the vaccine approval guidelines religiously and not kowtow to the demands of the White House.
PHIL MOHLER, MD
Grand Junction
Riots are the result of collectivist thinking
David Hoffman’s full-throated attack on our Constitutionally protected freedoms was simply dangerous and showed a complete lack of understanding of why the United States remains the longest running experiment in self-governance ever undertaken.
He seems to believe that “toxic individualism” and “freedom’ are driving this nation over a cliff while very subtly promoting the collectivist thought process of communal decision making. The collectivist way of thinking created the world of intersectional beliefs, the cancel culture, rewriting, or worse, erasing history, and strict adherence to group think and political correctness. All of which contributed to the riots we have witnessed these past several months.
I think President Herbert Hoover said it best:
“When the war (World War I) closed, the most vital of all issues both in our own country and throughout the world was whether governments should continue their wartime ownership and operation of many instrumentalities of production and distribution. We were challenged with a peace-time choice between the American system of rugged individualism and a European philosophy of diametrically opposed doctrines — doctrines of paternalism and state socialism.
The acceptance of these ideas would have meant the destruction of self-government through centralization of government. It would have meant the undermining of the individual initiative and enterprise through which our people have grown to unparalleled greatness.”
STEPHEN FULLERTON
Grand Junction