What does freedom mean to Rep. Lauren Boebert?

There are a several billboards around town that have a photo of Representative Lauren Boebert highlighting the word “FREEDOM.” Exactly, what does she mean? Does she mean President Roosevelt’s four freedoms — freedom of worship, freedom of speech, freedom from want and freedom from fear? Does she mean that we are free to worship or not worship as we see fit without the government using our tax dollars to support a church or forcing us to believe a specific religious doctrine? Does she mean that we are free to speak in the public square without threats of violence? Does she want Americans to earn a living wage? Does she want her fellow citizens to be able to afford healthcare, housing, clean water and healthy food? Does she believe that medications should be affordable, and that Big Pharma should not gouge diabetics for insulin? Finally, does she believe school kids should not live in fear of a mass murderer entering their school?