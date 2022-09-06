There are a several billboards around town that have a photo of Representative Lauren Boebert highlighting the word “FREEDOM.” Exactly, what does she mean? Does she mean President Roosevelt’s four freedoms — freedom of worship, freedom of speech, freedom from want and freedom from fear? Does she mean that we are free to worship or not worship as we see fit without the government using our tax dollars to support a church or forcing us to believe a specific religious doctrine? Does she mean that we are free to speak in the public square without threats of violence? Does she want Americans to earn a living wage? Does she want her fellow citizens to be able to afford healthcare, housing, clean water and healthy food? Does she believe that medications should be affordable, and that Big Pharma should not gouge diabetics for insulin? Finally, does she believe school kids should not live in fear of a mass murderer entering their school?
Does our congressional representative believe in any of these freedoms? She clearly does not believe in the basic freedoms accepted by the rest of world’s democracies. She has already said she does not believe in separation of church and state. Her support for the Jan. 6 insurrection shows that she is willing to throw out the votes of millions of Americans, denying them the right to speak through the ballot box. She has voted against bills that will help veterans fight cancer, control the cost of insulin, restore the climate, and build the infrastructure that would help farmers get their products to market.
Finally, she believes that dead school children are acceptable collateral damage for the right of an 18-year-old to be armed with a high velocity semi-automatic rifle with a large capacity magazine.
Exercise your freedom to vote her and her party out.
CHARLEY ALLAN
Colonel, USAF (ret.)
Grand Junction
Enshrining women’s right to choose is in our grasp
By overturning Roe vs. Wade, the Supreme Court overturned women’s right to keep control over our own bodies. We have already seen the true cruelty of this decision: a 10-year-old rape victim refused an abortion, a woman whose fetus has no chance of survival forced to carry it because her doctor could face life in prison for reducing her suffering.
But we are not far from the possibility of having this tragedy reversed. Congress can pass a law enshrining a woman’s right to choose. In fact, the House has already passed it, in the form of The Women’s Health Protection Act.
This law could be passed by a simple majority if 50 senators voted to overturn the filibuster.
Currently, two Democratic Senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, have refused. But if Democrats are able to keep a majority in the House and gain two more seats in the Senate, the filibuster will be overturned and a woman’s fundamental right to control her own body will be made legal again.
In Colorado, Senator Michael Bennet has consistently supported women’s right to choose, while his opponent, Joe O’Dea, has pushed for restrictions.
Adam Frisch believes that the government has no place in decisions between a woman and her doctor. His opponent, Lauren Boebert, has passed over a dozen bills restricting women’s right to access reproductive health.
It’s time to get angry and reclaim our rights!
Get registered and vote Nov. 8 for Senator Michael Bennet and Representative Adam Frisch!
ADELE RIFFE
Hesperus
We need power solutions, but ones at a lower cost
I appreciated the Aug. 28 article, “Power at what price.” This plan appears to be poorly thought out and based upon old, unworkable solutions.
Using water to generate power, here in the West, is proving to be an unsustainable solution at best. All we need to do is look at lakes Powell and Mead to see where this is headed. Couple that with the cost of this plan, it should be obvious that it is too costly in both dollars and loss of recreation and property.
Rerouting a highway? Loss of people’s homes? Loss of a favorite climbing spot? We surely need to explore new ways to generate power. Solar? Wind? Something else?
We’re a smart people. Let’s put on our thinking caps and come up with a better solution, one that is not so costly, both economically and environmentally.