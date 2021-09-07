Health-care workers have ethical duty to get vaccine
As a registered nurse (retired), who had almost 40 years in the operating room, I’m appalled at those health-care workers parading outside St. Mary’s.
Their focus must be the safety of the patient and that patient’s outcome. When I was in school, we had nursing ethics. It was all about the safety of the patient. Have any of those taken their ethics seriously? As an OR nurse my main focus was the well being and safety of my patient. We had policies and procedures that we followed to the “t.” If not, there definitely would be consequences.
We needed the flu shot, we had yearly tuberculosis tests, we took the Hep B shots, all that was for us to be safe around the very ill and infirmed. They do have their choices, but not to endanger the patients in their care. They say this is their livelihood, but it’s not about money. It’s about care and safety. You have to have a much higher professional standard. One person who identified as an RN in labor and delivery needs to review her ethics class and the Nightingale oath, which states do no harm. If they can’t abide by the hospital’s policies, maybe they should find a new calling.
Patients going into the hospital need to feel safe and cared for by professionals who follow the science and not those who feel their “rights” are more important than the policies put in place for the best of all.
KATHLEEN SMIERCIAK
Grand Junction
Voting is how to stop the arc of authoritarianism
In his book “After the Fall,” author Ben Rhodes asks a young Hungarian journalist how his country’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, had changed Hungary from an open democracy to a semi-authoritarian state in just a decade.
His reply: “Win elections through right-wing populism that taps into people’s outrage. Create a vast partisan propaganda machine and demonize your political opponents through social media disinformation. Redraw parliamentary districts to entrench your party. Cast yourself as the sole legitimate defender of national security. Wrap the whole project in a Christian nationalist message that taps into the longing for a great past. Relentlessly attack the Other — immigrants, Muslims, liberal elites. Pack the courts with right-wing judges and erode the independence of the rule of law.”
These steps could be taken right out of our own Republican Party’s playbook. The journalist’s final point is particularly salient at this moment. As a direct result of packing the judiciary — including the Supreme Court — with conservative judges, Republicans led by Mitch McConnell set the stage for the Texas law banning most abortions. Adding insult to injury, the law calls for private citizens to report anyone who helps a woman get an abortion, to ensure that they are punished. Welcome to the new Gilead — Texas. This brings to mind Nazi Germany, where some citizens passed on information about their neighbors, family, and friends to the Gestapo or Stasi secret police. This information was not always based on fact and could often be rumor or suspicion.
Not surprisingly, Viktor Orban’s policies have been embraced as a model for America by such right-wing media stars as Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon. But more enlightened individuals, including our founding fathers, would be appalled at the idea of our nation descending into authoritarianism.
We must rally together at the ballot box to prevent such a transformation, and to ensure that our democracy, unlike Hungary’s, prevails.
R.K. PALMER
Grand Junction