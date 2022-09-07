Legislature is failing our Colorado peace officers

As a retired Colorado peace officer intimately aware of this issue, I must sadly report to my fellow citizens how our state legislature has hampered our peace officers from doing their jobs properly. I refer to their (unwisely) removing the basic legal protections afforded to our police officers in the legal doctrine of “qualified immunity.” In essence, its principles afford a shield from liability for officers acting in good faith in the performance of their everyday duties (this shield does not extend to any officer intentionally acting maliciously or in bad faith).