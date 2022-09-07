Legislature is failing our Colorado peace officers
As a retired Colorado peace officer intimately aware of this issue, I must sadly report to my fellow citizens how our state legislature has hampered our peace officers from doing their jobs properly. I refer to their (unwisely) removing the basic legal protections afforded to our police officers in the legal doctrine of “qualified immunity.” In essence, its principles afford a shield from liability for officers acting in good faith in the performance of their everyday duties (this shield does not extend to any officer intentionally acting maliciously or in bad faith).
So to remove this vital protection from officers properly performing their duties is unconscionable, and detrimental to public safety. Such restrictions would cause any officer to “think twice” before taking any reasonable enforcement action. Why is this? Because our legislature, in its questionable wisdom, has decided Colorado peace officers can now be held personally liable for basically whatever they do — certainly a prime example of Monday morning quarterbacking by people who have no idea of the thankless job that our police officers do for us every day.
Is this what Coloradans truly want —to further tie the hands of those charged with protecting us?
On the one hand, we expect our police to protect us from crime, and then we handcuff them when they try to do that very thing. I suspect our legislature enacted these restrictions for political reasons.
A survey of Colorado police chiefs and sheriffs reveals 65% of officers who resigned in the past year were due to concerns that Senate Bill 20-217 opens the door to potentially frivolous litigation. The result is that we are losing experienced peace officers in Colorado.
I am grateful that there are people who are still willing to face the risks of this profession without support from their own representatives. It must be disheartening and painful for them to endure. Our legislature has failed every Colorado peace officer — those who place their own personal safety on the line to protect us every time they report for duty.
WILLIAM FARIELLO
Grand Junction
Wolf reintroduction impact will fall on ag businesses
Bonnie Brown and Janie Van Winkle bring needed attention to the complexities of implementing a new public policy voted in by Colorado citizens that primarily impacts rural food producers. Western Slope farmers and ranchers have to manage a growing list of threats — hotter/drier conditions, a shrinking water system, landscape-scarring wildfire, erratic weather, high fuel prices, new workforce regulations. Now add mandated wolf reintroduction while watching a small-scale preview in Walden.
I am a city girl born and bred, moderate in my political views, and also a member of Club 20. I have listened and learned as Bonnie, Janie and dozens of other Western Slope leaders work to solve problems and improve opportunities for rural Coloradans. They are more patient and practical than I might be if I were I in their shoes, working collaboratively with Gov. Polis’ administration, elected representatives from all levels of government and other stakeholders. They understand that this is law, but are actively engaged in shaping the implementation in a way that recognizes and minimizes the negative impact on ag businesses.
Wolf reintroduction is just one of many contentious issues we need to navigate as western Coloradans. To extend the authors’ closing point: The real question is how to bring residents together to keep the fabric of rural Colorado from unraveling. Each of us has a duty to work toward that.
KATHY FACKLER
Durango
Restore sanity with a vote for Jeff Waldon for clerk
It is time to vote for sanity in Mesa County. Allow me to introduce Jeff Waldon, who is running for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder. We know what we went through with dishonesty and an attempt to overthrow our votes in 2020. Waldon is meticulous, bright and trustworthy. He is the person for the job as we have had enough of the alleged illegal maneuvers from our vote in 2020 in which a grand jury found that there were several counts of felonious behavior.
I also am endorsing Adam Frisch, who is running to unseat a person who is pretending to be a movie star in Congress with no efforts being put in place to represent our needs in Washington, D.C. It’s time to vote sanity in Mesa County!