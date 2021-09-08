Kudos to employees of St. Mary’s Medical Center
I am very thankful for the hundreds of employees of St. Mary’s Hospital who wear masks and got vaccinated without making a big fuss about it. They demonstrated that they are professionals, including the folks who work in maintenance and housekeeping. They acted responsibly and made the decision to follow CDC and hospital guidelines and rules. They understood what the COVID-19 virus was and how it could be transmitted. Patients expect a completely sterile environment without germs or viruses. I would be entirely comfortable to be a patient at St. Mary’s.
ERNIE STECH
Grand Junction
Sentinel displays ‘pettiness’ in coverage of Rep. Boebert
There should be little doubt that The Daily Sentinel and its editorial staff are on a crusade to defeat Rep. Lauren Boebert at the next election. Though they complain she will not meet with them to discuss and answer their questions on the issues, perhaps they should consider the negativity and bias of the articles published about her up to now and there is no expectation that anything reported from such a session would be fair and balanced. She has not kept her views a secret! Notably, most of the negative comments seem directed at her personally as opposed to her performance as a legislator.
It is more than probable that the readership will be subjected to more negative pieces from their attack-dog reporter, frequent negative editorials from the staff, and a barrage of carefully staff-selected negative Letters to the Editor attacking her. What we more than likely will not see from these sources are articles about any accomplishments, objective discussion of bills she has proposed or co-sponsored, positive comments on her legislative positions, or any positive comments made from her peers in Congress.
Perhaps the Sentinel ought to re-read its own core principles statement and at least make an attempt to just report the news without the obvious bias they have exhibited up to now. Considering that she has won a primary and election by sizable margins, including most votes from the local readership, she deserves at the least some respect. Stop the pettiness and report just the facts. Let the readers decide!
L.W. HUNLEY
Grand Junction
Attitudes of unvaccinated put physicians in a bind
I am an emergency medicine physician. Let me tell you about my day. While health-care workers protest outside my hospital about their individual freedoms being violated because the hospital will require COVID vaccination, I cared for an elderly, vaccinated person short of breath from COVID caught from the reservoir existing in the unvaccinated people in our valley. I am sad for this person who may never regain normal health. At the same time, I and my colleagues cared for people short of breath and feeling terrible.
They have COVID and are unvaccinated. Many of them tell us to our face that COVID doesn’t exist, or we can’t test for it, or it’s a government conspiracy. We’ve heard it all.
Here’s the paradox: anti-vaccination people presenting to us for help; and health-care workers demonstrating above their patient’s rights to be protected from exposure to disease. A job in health care is first about taking care of people, not about our rights. We defer our needs to those of our patients. Health-care work is a choice, not a right. Health-care workers have a choice to work in another occupation. A COVID-infected patient doesn’t get the choice to be healthy.
Like everyone, I want the same good health for my family, but our valley community is broken. I know this because unvaccinated people who get COVID individually want their shortness of breath relieved and our science to fix them, while as a group the unvaccinated scream how wrong we are. Imagine how hard it is to care for a sick person who publicly despises what I can do for them yet privately is pleading for the care I provide. Unfortunately, some of the unvaccinated COVID positive people will not find relief because the virus strikes people unpredictably and the best of our medical care cannot always reverse the body destruction of COVID.
All of this hostility causes emotional turmoil that I and my colleagues feel every pandemic day, yet most of us will be back tomorrow in emergency departments and transport vehicles, on medical floors, and in ICUs in our valley. All I ask from those of you who disagree with vaccination is the same compassion you seek when you come to us sick with COVID and understand that you chose to forgo your best chance to be healthy during this pandemic.
PAUL PADYK, M.D.
Grand Junction