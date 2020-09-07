Elect president same way we elect all others
When I vote for one of the Senate candidates this fall, I know whoever gets the most votes will definitely win the election. When I vote for state legislators, county commissioners, and every other candidate and question on the ballot, the same thing applies. The only exception to that rule: the president.
This is absolutely crazy! How can our most important elected official win an election without even getting the most votes? It is because of the way our Electoral College is currently set up.
Over our history, five presidents have assumed office without winning the most popular votes nationwide, including two of the last three. There have been many other close calls.
I can’t think of anything else where the second place finisher actually wins. The presidency is too important for the second-place candidate to prevail. That’s why I am supporting Proposition 113, the National Popular Vote this fall.
Proposition 113 asks all Colorado voters to approve Colorado’s 2019 law to join the National Popular Vote agreement. Once enough states sign on, the National Popular Vote will make sure the presidential candidate who earns the most votes will actually win. This is a pretty straightforward concept especially since that’s how it works for every other elected office.
One person should always equal one vote, and Proposition 113 will make sure that bedrock principle of our democracy applies to the presidential election, too. Please vote Yes on Proposition 113 this fall.
ROBIN KUPERNIK
Kremmling
Vietnam vet ‘embarrassed’ by Trump’s alleged comments
The president says that I am a sucker and the 57,000-plus names on the wall are losers because we answered the call during the 1960s.
I was not very enthused to get my draft letter in 1969. I had graduated from college, started my career and got married. The letter hit me hard and my choices were, try to dodge the draft like some did or put on the uniform and stand my post.
Dodging the draft was not an option for me. I would never embarrass my family and myself by manipulating the system so someone else would stand my post. I trained with other medics at Fort Sam Houston who, I’m sure, never came home alive.
According to Mr. Trump, I am a sucker and they are all losers. Maybe he didn’t dishonor himself and maybe he didn’t embarrass his family, but I’m embarrassed for our country to have such a disgusting person holding the office of Commander in Chief.
ROGER FULKS
Grand Junction
Trump’s action on behalf of vets speaks louder than words
I’m sitting here on Saturday morning listening to the ongoing discussion about what the president may or may not have said about our veterans two years ago. The president of the United States is being accused of saying very derogatory remarks about veterans buried in Europe, including remarks about Vietnam vets as being “suckers” for giving their lives for their country.
Obviously, if these remarks have been said by anyone, they would be unacceptable. However, the bottom line for our politicians, including the president, is what they have done for our veterans, not what they may or may not have said. President Trump has embraced the VA and repaired the damage the previous administration incurred on the vets. We need to be more concerned about actions than words.
As for the indignation being portrayed by the liberals over the comments he is accused of saying, I have to bring to attention to my fellow vets how the Dems treated us combat Vietnam vets when we came home from a war they never supported. They spit at us, threw feces at us, and assaulted us on a routine basis until most Vietnam-era vets simply hid their involvement in the war. Now, for some reason, they are trying to convince the people they are the champions for the vets. That’s a pill I find hard to swallow.
President Trump is accused of saying the Vietnam vets were “suckers” for fighting and dying in this war. Based on the support we had at home and the treatment of the Vietnam vet over the years, maybe we were suckers. Why we fought and died for people who refused to support us is a question that has never been answered. We fought communism and now we are being asked to embrace “democratic socialism.” That’s a pill really hard to take. All I can say after all of this, is that you base your support or non-support of the president of the United States on their actions not their words.
JAMES O’MALLEY
Grand Junction
Korean War vet’s widow upset with ‘bone spur’ president
Today my anger is past better judgment. For those who disagree with me, I know I cannot change your thinking. However, this expresses my feelings and I did so to both senators. This is what I said to Sen. Bennet, our Democratic senator. I also sent a like message to Sen. Gardner:
Senator Bennet, thank you for coming home to listen to us. I appreciate your courage in speaking up often about doing the right thing. I am the widow of a Korean veteran. He was not a loser or a sucker for serving this country. A retired general who lost his dad in Vietnam shared a quote that expresses my feelings, “A man who not being a part of something greater than he, is free, will be free and stay free because of men greater than he.”
A perfect evaluation of a bone spur president.
PENNY CREASY
Grand Junction
Vigilantism is what happens when Dems won’t stop riots
I found it disheartening to read last Thursday that Kevin Terpstra’s only focus was on a 17-year-old killing two people amid the destruction in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Trump’s refusal to call out the KKK, which he did, neo-Nazis, and vigilantes. He doesn’t even mention two policemen being murdered and 400 others being injured in the riots along with our cities being torn apart by burning and destruction of small businesses.
In Minneapolis-St. Paul alone there were 1,500 businesses and buildings destroyed by BLM, antifa and other anarchists. These groups have killed and beaten innocent people and taken their livelihoods away with their businesses gone up in smoke.
Even though the KKK and neo- Nazis are evil, they are not really a big factor as they once were and are small potatoes compared to the terror going on now.
I’m sure that the 17-year-old was caught up by hearing people being frustrated by Democratic authorities, namely the governor, not calling out the National Guard or the mayor pulling the police back. These Democratic mayors and governors would rather see their cities destroyed so they can blame Trump for the riots. These so-called leaders have short memories because these riots are a carryover from the Obama administration. These vigilantes that Mr. Terpstra is talking about is what happens when governors and mayors do nothing to stop the violence.
Most Democrats have maintained a stance of silence or retreated to a fairy tale story that most of this is peaceful protests. The far left even encouraged the disorder and want to defund the police. Hypocrisy is on stage when hate embellishes the mind.
GARY KAMENSKI
Grand Junction
Reader grateful to live in state with excellent voting system
Reading about the hundreds of ways that we can impede voting or form districts to institutionalized known outcomes for elections, I am grateful to live in a unique state where the people have produced a system of voting that encourages and facilitates the ability of folks to vote.
We only need encourage young and old alike to learn the issues and vote for people who will work for family interests!
JOHN HOFFMAN
Carbondale