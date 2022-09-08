Oil and gas companies take profits, while we pay more
Let’s debunk some of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association’s Sept. 1 claims that taking environmental impacts into consideration when approving drilling permits ignores high gas prices and hurts families.
The cost of fuel in Colorado has nothing to do with Colorado production, it is due to a global market, and oil and gas profiteering. Our costs for energy in-state aren’t affected by local changes in production — we produce more than double what we need in state, and send all the excess out of state. But since WSCOGA accused climate activists of “burying consumers with outrageous costs,” it also bears mentioning that the oil and gas industry has not seemed to worry too much about the burdens on Colorado taxpayers per all the money we pay to clean up its messes. High Country News has reported on the $8 billion that Coloradans will be on the hook for to clean up the abandoned oil and gas wells around the state.
Oil and gas companies have made record profits this year. According to NBC News, “oil companies reported record profits in the second quarter alongside gas prices that have topped a national average of more than $5 a gallon. ExxonMobil, Chevron and Shell posted a combined $46 billion in earnings for the second quarter.” They make bank while Coloradans pay through the nose at the pump and taxpayers pay to clean up their mess.
REBECCA ANNE BRADLEY
Redstone
Make energy projects as unobtrusive as possible
I agree with the editors at the Sentinel that “Pumped hydro has its place.” I’ve been saying for years that the answer to our energy needs is not solar or wind. It is an “all of the above” approach using solar, wind, tidal and even nuclear. However, let’s be efficient and smart about this. Why don’t we put a second generation nuclear plant where the Cameo coal plant used to be? There are already expensive transmission lines leading away from where the old plant was located. And, a source of water from the Colorado River right there.
Why not locate the upper reservoir for a “pumped storage” project atop the Roan plateau, where all the natural gas drilling has already deemed it a “sacrifice zone.” The lower reservoir could be located anywhere north of I - 70 on lower ground that the engineers determine is suitable, as opposed to the floor of the beautiful Unaweep Canyon. Again, the Colorado River is relatively close to supply the water. I have grave concerns about drought. However, neither gen. 2 nuclear plants or pumped hydro require lots of ongoing water supply.
If we actually pulled off a moon landing, these energy projects should not be thought of as “rocket science.” Let’s make them as efficient and unobtrusive as possible.
DAVID POLING
Grand Junction
We’re sick of Democrats twisting words and truth
Just one tiny piece of advice for those of you who have chosen to make a career out of running down Lauren Boebert — don’t go so far as to make yourself look ignorant. Uh-oh, too late!
After living through the past few years of Democrats ramming their idea of “woke” down everyone’s throat until we become willing to “obey” they’re still bound and determined to attempt to convince the people in Junction that you do not know the vernacular of “woke.”
Why do democrats always have to take everything Republicans say out of content and twist it to their liking? This kind of childish and immature behavior won’t work come November. We’ve had enough “twisting of the truth” and out and out lies from Democrats.
BETSY TUTCHTON
Grand Junction
Barr doesn’t deserve credit for stating the obvious
William Barr seems to get credit where none is due. Recently he made comments to a media outlet referring to a certain ex-president’s potentially criminal handling of classified documents. I noticed that some people got the impression that he is doing the right thing. It’s not the first time.
The damage was done, a lot of it by him, when he decided to resign a week or two before the end of Trump’s term. Since then he’s managed to blurt out a few comments that make sense, but so could a three year old. The only reason he seems sane at all is because by comparison to your average Trump worshipper he appears to have an occasional glint of rational thought.
The right thing from him could be compared to Charles Manson scolding his murderous clan for not cleaning the blood off the sidewalk at Sharon Tate’s house because someone might have slipped on it and fallen down. It would be impossible for me to give Barr any credit unless he founds “The Bill Barr Rehabilitation Center For Fools and Traitors” and checks himself in as the first patient.
Barr has for about the third time pointed out the obvious, pretty much undeniable facts of Trump’s transgressions. Even then his tone does not contain the harshness that is warranted. “Too little, too late” has never had a more defining moment.
ROBERT FISK
Delta