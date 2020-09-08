Learn about EVs at upcoming car show
I appreciated Hannah Collazo’s’ Aug. 30 op-ed “A way to maintain America’s traditional road trip”. As an electric vehicle (EV) driver for more than four years and 120,000 miles, I can relate.
Electric vehicles have many advantages over their gas-powered cousins: they cost much less to operate (especially if you generate your own electricity with solar panels); they are much less costly to maintain (goodbye oil changes, engine tune-ups, oxygen sensors, and spark plugs); they are more convenient to “refuel,” with 90% or more of our charging done at home; and they are very convenient for outdoor recreation in Colorado. This summer, we towed our 16-foot raft to the river and our camper to various state and national parks (bonus points for campgrounds with electric hookups for even easier charging). Long-range electric pickup trucks from multiple American manufacturers are on the near horizon, which will only increase the usefulness of EVs in western Colorado.
Fast-charging networks such as the Tesla Supercharger network, the Electrify America network, and the the Colorado Energy Office’s EV Fast-Charging Corridor make long-distance travel fast, cheap, and convenient (our family has road-tripped from Colorado to Georgia and Michigan on multiple occasions). Not to mention, EVs accelerate quickly and are super fun to drive. All of these features mean that EVs are quickly becoming the new normal.
On Sept. 12, we’ll have some EVs for people to look at, and some real owners to talk to for the Downtown Grand Junction Car Show at the Convention Center. We invite anyone with questions about what it’s like to drive electric in western Colorado to stop by and chat.
AARON HOFFMAN
Western Colorado EV Club and Western Colorado Tesla Club
Grand Junction
We all play a role in returning to a shared truth
There is an epidemic in the United States. The disease is divisiveness. It is hardening hearts and minds and infecting families and communities across our nation. I saw it on display as I watched the national conventions. The Daily Sentinel printed “The Media Bias Chart” on Sunday, May 5, 2019. The editorial that day was titled “The Quest to Return to a Shared Truth.” (I know because I kept a copy.) We can only solve today’s complex economic, environmental, and health challenges if we seek greater understanding and a respect for “shared truth.”
In the days leading up to Nov. 3 we are sure to see a barrage of attacks. Let us be sure to ask ourselves, “How do I know this is true? How reliable is the source?” Let us have respectful conversations and listen to different points of view. Let us choose candidates who will heal divides and create solutions with all stakeholders at the table.
I have spent time reading the websites for Diane Mitsch Bush and Lauren Boebert. I invite you to do the same. Only Diane demonstrates a commitment to listening to diverse perspectives and evidence-based governance.
DEBRA ALLERTON
Grand Junction
‘Unenlightened’ policy puts reliable power generation at risk
On Sunday, the California Independent System Operator, which operates much of that state’s electric grid, anticipated a 4,000-megawatt power-supply shortage driven by constraints on power imports from neighboring states and intermittent generation in the state itself. Late summer heat in the southern half of that state forced residents to shelter inside and turn up air-conditioning units, boosting electricity demand while the grid operator’s power reserve margins declined precipitously throughout the evening as intermittent solar generation began to decline.
Episodes like this have been occurring regularly in California during late summer hours as the state has almost completely eliminated in-state sources of dispatchable baseload electrical generation. When electrical demand surges, and intermittent generation ebbs, California relies heavily on baseload generated power from neighboring states that isn’t always readily available.
Unfortunately Colorado’s appointed leaders at the Public Utility Commission (PUC) and elected majority in the state government are aggressively pursuing California’s failed policy by dismantling very substantial and perfectly functioning baseload generating assets in Moffat, Routt, Pueblo and other counties, and they are attempting to replace those assets with fiscally dispersed and technically unreliable intermittent generation. The effects of this unenlightened policy will serve to undermine the reliability of power generation in the state and destroy the property tax base of the counties where baseload facilities currently exist. There is no good reason to terminate existing baseload generation infrastructure that can be cost effectively upgraded to drastically reduce carbon emissions and appointed leaders of the PUC and the elected majority should not solely rely on intermittent technologies to de-carbonize electrical generation in Colorado.
MIKE FOSTER
Grand Junction