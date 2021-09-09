Wildlife management should be based on science
It’s disappointing that The Daily Sentinel did not spend more time, with their editorials and news, debating the pros and cons of managing wildlife by ballot initiative. They sure spent a lot of time and ink covering the actions of a single Division of Wildlife employee.
Wildlife management should be based on science rather than touchy-feely emotions. That’s why the Division of Parks and Wildlife employs personnel educated in wildlife management.
BOB CASKEY
Retired Division of Wildlife regional manager
Grand Junction
Vaccine requirement for employment is within law
Years ago I was in Bakersfield, Calif., applying for a job with Pride Petroleum Services. Everything was almost complete when Human Resources said there was one final step — a drug screen.
A what? Having been employed in the energy exploration industry since 1974, I had never heard of a drug screen. I passed.
My point is that an employer can demand certain requirements be met. I could have declined, citing an invasion of my privacy and there would have been no employment with Pride Petroleum Services. Years later, I was offered a job in Equatorial Guinea (Niger Delta, Africa). But before I was allowed to travel, I had to go to Houston for numerous vaccinations. These vaccinations were required by Equatorial Guinea.
So now health-care employers require employees receive the COVID-19 vaccination or face termination. Conditions for employment are within the law as long as the requirements meet civil rights requirements. Now the onus is on employees to comply or seek employment elsewhere.
DANIEL HARRIS
Fruita