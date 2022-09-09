Counting votes left me
confident in elections
My experience is that voting machines are more accurate than human counters. Last November I was a volunteer with the Mesa County recount, by hand, of the actual ballots from the 2020 election. Ninety-four citizens were divided into couples based on differing party affiliations (Democratic, Republican and Unaffiliated) to count votes in batches of one hundred. Wayne Williams, Sheila Reiner, election staff and election personnel from other counties in the state created a well-organized, positive, secure and supportive environment. At no time were ballots left with just one individual.
Here are the takeaways. Election staff emphasized the importance of making decisions based on the agreed, perceived intent of the voter and referred us to the State Voter Intent Guide to answer our questions. Though we were free of distractions and intent on focused counting, at times our counts came out differently than the machine. In review we found the mistakes were ours, not the machine’s. The only time our count differed with the machine’s count was when a voter had inaccurately marked an item (duplicate bubbles) or written in comments on the ballot. In one instance only, when we disagreed on the voter’s intent, that item was dropped from the count, although the rest of the ballot was considered valid.
The experience was rewarding, provided a key look into the workings of our local election process, and was an example of how citizens can come together to legitimately both examine and support our local government. During three full days of counting hundreds of ballots, we found no evidence that the voting machines were fraudulent. My admiration and appreciation is extended to those who staff these important jobs with continued integrity and expertise.
SUSAN HALL
Grand Junction
Sentinel needs to highlight failures of Democrats too
It is ludicrous that The Daily Sentinel would publish an editorial on Sept. 1 about the growing problem of people questioning and attacking our “institutions and the foundations of our society” and only mention the Republican party as being currently at fault.
This undermining has been building for a long time and I would like to remind you of just a few of the causes:
1) Barack Obama’s IRS actively worked to inhibit the creation of organizations forming to support the Tea Party movement.
2) The Democratic party’s use of the FBI to promote the Trump/Russian collusion hoax.
3) Democrats packed the D.C. Circuit Court and are now talking about packing the Supreme Court.
4) The Democratic party’s acceptance of the New York Times 1619 Project, Critical Race Theory and the associated push for equity (equal results) instead of equality (equal opportunity).
5) The most important foundation of a democratic society is the rule of law. Democrats commonly ignore laws they do not like, as is now happening with the immigration laws at our southern border and the occurrence of sanctuary cities.
We may indeed be “living in dangerous times,” but it didn’t just suddenly start with some Republicans questioning the 2020 presidential election. If the Sentinel cares about it’s editorials having any credibility, you need to be more even handed and also highlight the failures of Democrats.
JOHN GAARDE
Grand Junction
Political ads can lie to you, remember that when voting
The truth about political ads: They can include lies. So goes the title of an article heard on PBS All Things Considered by Domenico Montanaro on March 28, 2022. So I guess it’s no surprise that the headlining ad in the Sunday Daily Sentinel begins with: Army of 87,000 IRS Agents...
This interpretation of points from the new Inflation Reduction Act has been deemed false in articles in the LA Times, Washington Post, Time, CNBC, Snoops.com, PolitiFact, Reuters.com, and Bloomberg Tax to name a few. Such false and inflammatory statements are meant to stir up anger and hate within our democratic process.
Please, please, give serious and thoughtful research to such ads as you consider your votes. And vote!
RITA ROBERTS
Grand Junction