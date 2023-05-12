What happens locally if debt ceiling isn’t raised?
Why is The Daily Sentinel not reporting on the implications for Mesa County residents on the possible failure to raise the debt limit in Congress?
The federal government is the largest employer in Mesa County. Many of our citizens are veterans who depend on the government for health care at our local VA, or Social Security, and retirement recipients. Please do a story on where our federal government elected officials stand on this issue, what they are doing to resolve it or to recall officials who refuse to allow a vote, and the implications for Mesa County if the debt ceiling is not increased, as it has been repeatedly over many administrations. Also, please report on what preparations county and city governments are doing in Mesa County to prepare for the possibility of default to aid our citizens.
LESLIE WILSON
Collbran
Taking action on climate is best antidote to despair
In a recent editorial (“Are we preparing for the right disaster?” (May 4), the Sentinel’s editorial board wrote: “Some things just feel too big — too out of our hands — to address with meaningful action. Climate change is one. We are going to argue until it’s past time to do anything about it — if that moment hasn’t arrived already.”
This statement, while understandable in the face of such a large problem, is also unnecessarily fatalistic. As one of many Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteers in Colorado, I have learned that taking action is the best antidote to despair.
Advocating for meaningful large-scale climate policy by regularly writing, calling and directly lobbying our members of Congress; by organizing with other like-minded people who recognize the importance of such respectful and nonpartisan actions; and by writing letters such as this; can help create effective, fair and durable climate solutions. Taking action creates hope by putting the “big things” back into our hands, where we can manage and solve them.
Congress has the tools to solve climate change, and given the political will, can do it in a way that doesn’t tear us apart. One of the solutions I am most excited about is carbon fee and dividend; a solution with bipartisan support that would reduce America’s carbon pollution quickly (50% by 2030), save millions of lives as climate pollution lessens and benefit households economically.
This is a solution the Sentinel’s editorial board has endorsed previously, and I hope they will do so when that legislation is re-introduced. I encourage Rep. Boebert, Sen. Hickenlooper, and Sen. Bennet to do the same, and for other concerned members of the public to make their voices heard through their actions.
AARON HOFFMAN
Grand Junction
‘Woke’ education system is root of all our problems
The current destruction of the United States can be attributed to many things: from laws that legalize unrestricted infanticide, to anarchist ideals of lawlessness through elimination of law enforcement services. However, I believe the root causes of our demise can be attributed to our current “woke” education system.
It is primarily the fault of many teachers and college educators. They erroneously teach and indoctrinate our youth with misguided ideals such as questioning their sexual orientation at far too early of an age (when they shouldn’t even be exposed to such topics), to promoting the questioning our entire existence as a free society. This is right out of Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto. Sow demoralization and division prior to revolution.
College professors continue this by teaching a communistic form of ideals that focuses on America’s “wrongs” and that we must restructure our society to more Marxist/Communist ideals rather than focus on the truth of a free constitutional republic. Our founding fathers and citizens, as well as countless veterans, shed untold amounts of blood in establishing and preserving the USA. The education system wishes to tear this down.
Parents need to get more involved in their children’s education and fight to remove/eliminate this liberal Communist/Marxist brainwashing from our schools. The days of handing our kids over to schools thinking they can be trusted are over. Our entire educational system needs to be revamped.
School choice should be allowed with funding paid from taxes that are allocated to education. Parents need to regularly check on what is being taught to their children, and make sure the focus is back on real education like reading, writing and math, and not “indoctrination” to political/sexual ideals.
There are good educators out there and kudos to them. But many educators seem to be committed to re-designing the USA. This is NOT their job.
M. TODD MISKEL
Grand Junction