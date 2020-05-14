Lawmakers must preserve funding for the arts
As the Legislature considers budget cuts, one item on the chopping block is Colorado Creative Industries (CCI). With matching funds from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), CCI supports artists and other creatives across the state, including Grand Junction.
We are fortunate to have one of 26 certified Creative Districts across the state in downtown Grand Junction. These districts contribute over 31,000 jobs and $1.8 billion in total creative industry earnings.
In addition to the Grand Junction Creative District, CCI supports several organizations in Grand Junction, including the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, The Art Center, and MusicSpark. These organizations would suffer a significant blow without CCI support, especially now. Indeed, these entities were hit especially hard as they were all forced to close down through the pandemic.
The state provides $2 million annually to CCI. Without state funding (which comes from gaming, not the general fund), the NEA match disappears as well. Thousands of people are directly impacted, and many more thousands indirectly, by the various grants awarded every year by this essential organization. Arts and culture make up $15.6 billion (4.5% of the state’s GDP — more than mining or transportation), and contributes over 103,000 jobs to the state economy. It is important to sustain this vital sector of our lives.
My husband and I support many local arts organizations around town. We believe that the arts are a necessary and indispensable part of life. Through the arts, we appreciate life more. We also realize that much more is at stake — with the arts comes economic success. For example, when people come to concerts, they stay in hotels, eat at restaurants, buy gas and food, and shop. They contribute to our economy.
Art feeds the soul. Without art, we are all less human.
If you agree that the arts are essential to our lives, please contact your state legislators. Let them know that CCI provides vital support for creatives around the state.
ROBBIE BREAUX
Fruita
National service program would be good for our youth
As New York Times columnist David Brooks wrote this week, a national service program is just what our teens and young adults need right now, and it’s what our country needs.
A year of that kind of public participation, perhaps between high school and college or job would not only provide much-needed outreach services as we navigate this virus, but it would integrate and reframe for them the value of community service.
We were of that mind in the 1960s and ’70s as then-young people prepared to make their contribution to the world, but somewhere along the line the goal of making more money to spend became a purpose in and of itself. Given the high rates of anxiety and depression among Americans we find that for many it only led to emotional bankruptcy.
COVID-19 has presented the opportunity for a massive and much-needed reset of just about everything, including health care, the travel industry and retail. What six months ago might have been envisioned as future careers will be significantly altered in the months ahead.
It’s a strange path for young people right now but meeting real needs in their own communities can help them identify footholds in channeling their passions.
We will badly need the energy and optimism that only youth can offer, and it is there and waiting if we have the political courage and the commitment to direct it.
PAULA ANDERSON
Grand Junction
JBC must protect investment in full-day kindergarten
As a Save the Children Action Network advocate and a mother, I celebrated last year when bipartisan full-day kindergarten legislation was signed into law. In a time of polarization, it was great to see our lawmakers come together to give our youngest learners the academic foundation they deserve.
State funding for full-day kindergarten meant that 14,000 5-year-olds, who previously would not have had access, were offered the chance to attend full-day programming this year!
As the Colorado Joint Budget Committee works to draft budget recommendations for the General Assembly, I strongly urge the committee to protect full-day kindergarten.
Without this funding, school districts would have to cut funding for 5-year-olds. Otherwise, to afford it, they would need to reinstitute tuition or cut funding from other K-12 programs. All of these would diminish our education system.
Furthermore, rolling back kindergarten would hinder our state’s economic recovery by making it harder for parents of young children to get back to work.
I urge the Joint Budget Committee to protect investments in our state’s early learners.
LACY HILDEBRAND
Grand Junction